Antlers, Kernels stay alive in Class B

Alex Calabrese's RBI double sparked a three-run fourth inning for No. 2 Elkhorn, which stayed alive in the Class B state baseball tournament with a 5-1 win against No. 3 Hastings on Monday at Werner Park in Papillion.
Malakai Vetock boosted Elkhorn's pitching lineup for the remainder of the tournament by tossing a complete game. He struck out 11 and allowed only four hits.
The bottom of the lineup helped Elkhorn (20-11) break through.
Calabrese's base knock tied the game at 1-1. The next batter, Connor Hunt, was hit by a pitch, and Blake Knott followed with a two-run double.
Braden Kalvelage drove in the lone run for Hastings, which finishes at 20-7.
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 3, Bennington 1: Kale Jensen tossed a three-hit complete game to lead the Kernels (20-6) to their first state baseball victory.
Jensen struck out eight and worked around three walks.