The Albion Post #162 Seniors continue to roll after winning their sixth-straight game on Tuesday.

In Tuesday's game, Albion won via run rule against visiting American Legion Post 38 in an 8-0 game.

Albion and Post 38 were both held scoreless through the first two innings with Albion being the first to score by putting four runs on the board in the third inning.

Both teams would go scoreless again in the fourth but Albion was able to score four more runs in the fifth to end the game after five innings in a 8-0 win.

In the win, James Fogleman and Caden Stokes each took time on the mound with Fogleman pitching two innings and only allowing two hits and a walk while striking out three. Stokes would pitch the final three innings and earn the win after allowing just one run and striking out two.

At the plate, Fogleman and Devon Luettel led the team with two hits each combining for half of the team's eight total. Fogleman also led the team with two RBIs.

The win improves Albion to 16-2 on the season with the team's next outing set for Thursday at York.

Shelby/Osceola/Stromsburg Senior Rebels

The SOS Senior Rebels bounced back from their June 20 loss to Twin River with a 7-5 win at Twin River on Friday.

In the win, SOS scored two runs in the first and second inning before Twin River scored one run in the bottom of the inning.

Twin River would take a lead 5-4 lead in the fourth after scoring four runs in the inning.

SOS would strike late with three runs in the seventh to take a 7-5 lead and hold Twin River scoreless in the bottom of the inning to earn the win. SOS finished with seven hits as a team in the win including two from Kelby Neujahr.

Brayden Santos earned the win on the mound after pitching the final 1 and 2/3 innings. Santos finished with two hits and one walk allowed while striking out two batters.

SOS would then go on to lose 4-0 at Malcolm on Saturday and at Sutton 10-2 on Sunday.

Against Malcom, SOS finished with six hits as a team but was unable to bring any runners home.

On Sunday, SOS recorded three hits which allowed two runs for the team with Isaiah Zelasney leading the team with two.

The three-game stretch puts SOS at 3-12 for the 2023 season.

SOS also played against Geneva on Wednesday (after print deadline), their next game is set for Friday against UBCF.

Twin River Seniors

The Twin Seniors entered play on Friday on a three-game win streak but now sit on a two-game losing streak.

On Friday, Twin River fell 7-5 to SOS after a late game surge from SOS which brought three runs home.

Twin River finished with seven hits in the win including two from both Ashton Johnson and Barrett Stone. Norman Grothe led the team with three RBIs in the loss.

On Saturday, Twin River lost 6-0 to Malcolm. Twin River finished with three hits as a team in the loss.