The Albion Post #162 Seniors started the 2023 Legion season 6-1 in their first seven games and the Seniors have been able to continue their strong start through 13 games.

Over Albion's last six games, they have earned five wins to just one loss.

The Albion Post #162 Seniors started their six-game stretch with a 16-1 win against visiting Atkinson on May 31.

In the win, Albion was able to score three runs in the bottom of the first and one run in the second to take a 4-0 lead into the top of the third.

Atkinson would have a brief moment of hope by scoring one run in the third to cut Albion's lead to 4-1. That moment of hope was quickly taken away by the Albion Seniors with the team scoring six runs in the bottom of the inning and adding six more runs in the fourth to cut the game short in a 16-1 run-rule game.

Albion finished the win with 15 hits as a team including four from Trent Patzel and three from James Fogleman. The two would join Ben Reilly and Devon Luettel as team leaders with two RBIs each.

Carsten Bird got the start for Albion in the win and he pitched all four innings only allowing one run on two hits and a walk while also striking out two Atkinson batters.

Albion would quickly be back in action as the team faced Creighton/Plainview on June 1. Albion would add to their win total against Creighton/Plainview by picking up a 19-0 road win.

In the shutout, Albion's Patzel pitched a three-inning no-hitter to help secure the win. Patzel finished with four strikeouts and two walks.

On offense, Albion finished with 19 hits as a team including three from Patzel, Reilly, Bird and Sam Grape. Grape, Patzel, Bird and Calvin Webster all led the team with three RBIs each.

Albion then bested Wayne on June 6 in a 5-3 outing at home. Against Wayne, Albion trailed 1-0 heading into the third but was able to take a 2-1 lead into the fourth.

Albion's lead didn't last long, however, as Wayne scored two more runs in the fourth to lead 3-2. Wayne was able to keep that lead until the bottom of the sixth where Albion scored the three final runs of the game to take a 5-3 lead and the Seniors held Wayne scoreless in the seventh to secure the win.

For Albion, the team finished with six total hits. Keaton Hunt led the team with two hits in the win. Bird earned the win on the mound after pitching the final 2 and 1/3 innings where he finished with one hit allowed and struck out one batter.

On June 7, Albion earned another win by beating O'Neill 15-2 on the road. Albion trailed 2-1 after the opening inning but was quickly able to take a lead after scoring four runs in the second, six in the third and four in the fourth to secure the win.

The Albion Seniors finished with 12 hits as a team with Patzel leading the team with three. Patzel also led the team by hitting in five runners to home.

Grape earned the win on the mound after pitching the first three innings and only allowing two hits, two walks, and two runs while striking out six.

Albion suffered their second loss of the season on Thursday after falling 4-0 against Battle Creek.

In the loss, Albion finished with two hits as a team and Patzel recorded the defeat on the mound. Patzel pitched for 6 and 2/3 innings allowing four runs on five hits and three walks.

Albion would bounce back with a 14-2 win over SOS on Saturday in the team's most recent game.

In the 14-2 win, Albion finished with 12 hits as a team including two from Fogleman, Webster, Patzel and Hunt. Fogleman, Webster and Hunt also led the team with three RBIs each.

Fogleman also earned the win on the mound after pitching the first four innings. He struck out eight batters but allowed three hits, four walks and two runs.

Albion Post #162 currently sits at 11-2 and their next game is set for Wednesday against visiting St. Paul.

Shelby/Osceola/Stromsburg Senior Rebels

The SOS Senior Rebels started the season 0-4 but were able to earn their first win against Hebron on June 7.

Against Hebron, SOS trailed 1-0 early and didn't take a lead until the third inning when the Senior Rebels scored three runs.

The Senior Rebels would add three more runs in the fourth to extend their lead to 6-1 heading into the fifth.

Hebron closed the gap to 6-4 in the fifth before SOS scored two runs in the top of the sixth to lead 8-4. Hebron would close the gap to one run by scoring three runs in the bottom of the inning to make it 8-7.

SOS scored an insurance run in the top of the seventh to lead 9-7 and held Hebron scoreless in the bottom of the inning to secure the win.

In the win, SOS recorded eight hits as a team with Conner Schnell leading with two. Isaac Whitmore led the team with two RBIs.

Kolton Neujahr earned the start and the win on the mound after pitching 2 and 1/3 innings and only allowing one run on four hits and two walks.

Over the weekend, SOS would drop to 1-6 overall after losses to Albion on Saturday and Seward on Sunday.

On Saturday, SOS fell 14-2 to Albion at home. In the loss, SOS finished with four hits including two from Owen Krafka. Neujahr got the start and the loss for the SOS pitching staff by allowing nine runs, nine hits and three walks in four innings.

Against Seward, SOS fell 3-0 on the road. Seward scored one run in the first and two more in the sixth to win 3-0.

For SOS, Brayden Santos finished with the lone hit for the Rebels.

Isaiah Zelasney pitched the first 4 and 2/3 innings for SOS in the loss. He finished with one run allowed on two hits and two walks while also striking out three batters.

The SOS Senior Rebels' next outing is set for Thursday.

Twin River Seniors

The Twin River Seniors started the season 2-2 but have since dropped their previous two games to fall to 2-4 overall.

In the two losses, Twin River fell 16-3 to Sutton on May 31, and 12-11 to Pinnacle Bank Post 42 on June 7.

Against Sutton, Twin River fell behind early trailing 12-0 heading into the bottom of the third. In the bottom of the third, Twin River scored their lone three runs to cut the lead to 12-3.

Sutton would later end the game by scoring four runs in the top of the fifth and holding Twin River scoreless in the bottom of the inning to seal the victory.

For Twin River, Korbe Urkoski and Caden Jenkinson led the team with one hit and RBI each.

Norman Grothe finished with the loss for Twin River on the mound after pitching just one inning and allowing five runs on four walks and one hit.

Against Pinnacle Bank Post 42, Twin River struck first by scoring two runs in the second inning and held a 2-1 lead into the third.

Pinnacle Bank Post 42 and Twin River would reach seven runs in the third inning but neither team was able to add another run in the fourth or fifth taking a 7-7 tie into the sixth.

In the sixth, Twin River scored twice to take a 9-7 lead and held the lead into the seventh where they added another run in the top of the inning. Pinnacle Bank Post 42 scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 10 and force extra innings.

Neither team scored in the eighth and Twin River scored one run in the top of the ninth but was not able to stop Pinnacle Bank Post 42 from scoring two runs in the bottom of the inning to fall 12-11.

Twin River finished with eight hits as a team in the loss with Jenkinson leading the way with two hits. He also added two RBIs along with Mason Tenski.

Jenkinson pitched the final two innings and finished with the loss on the mound after allowing two runs on two hits.