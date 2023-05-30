Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Albion Post #162 Seniors have started the 2023 season on a hot streak pulling out six wins in their first seven games.

Albion kicked off the season with a 9-1 home win over the O'Neill Seniors on May 19, they would then beat the Twin River Seniors, PWG Seniors and the Columbus Cornerstone Post 84 Seniors to start 4-0.

The Albion Seniors would drop their only game of the season to this point on May 27 to York before beating the Geneva Seniors and Post 6 Seniors.

Against O'Neill, Albion started fast by scoring three runs in the first and five in the second to take an 8-0 lead going into the third inning.

They would add their ninth run in the fourth and allow O'Neill's only run in the fifth.

Albion finished with six hits in the game, including two from Ben Reilly. Reilly also recorded a double and four RBI.

James Fogleman recorded the win for Albion after pitching 2 and 1/3 innings and allowing no hits, no runs and only two walks while striking out four batters.

On May 21, Albion bested Twin River 3-1 at home after being tied 1-1 after one. Albion would add one run in the second and another in the fourth.

Albion finished with five hits in the win with Fogleman and Reilly each having two.

Trent Patzel got the win in the game after pitching six innings and allowing just one run on one hit and three walks. He would also sit down 12 batters on strikes.

The Albion Seniors would then host PWG on May 23 winning 3-2. Neither team scored until the fifth inning where Albion scored one run.

Albion would add one run in the sixth. In the top of the seventh, PWG scored two runs to tie the game at 2-2. Albion would score one final run in the bottom of the inning to earn the walk-off win.

Albion finished with seven hits in the win with Calvin Webster finishing with two.

Sam Grape finished the game with the win on the mound after pitching four innings. Grape allowed both runs on two hits and two walks. He would finish the game with five strikeouts.

Against Columbus, Albion earned a 12-5 win on Friday in Columbus. Albion scored two runs in the first, four in the third and six more in the fifth. Columbus would fight back in the fifth by scoring their five runs but it wasn't enough to extend the game.

In the game, Albion finished with 11 hits as Grape, and Webster Keaton Hunt each finished with two.

Carsten Bird got the win in the game. He pitched 2 and 2/3 innings allowing zero runs, three hits and two walks He would also strike out three batters.

Albion's lone loss came against York in a 4-1 game.

Grape and Fogleman recorded two hits each for Albion as the team's only hits.

Patzel got the start on the mound where he finished with the loss after pitching 6 and 1/3 innings. Patzel allowed four runs, five hits and three walks.

On Sunday, Albion would post wins over Geneva and Post 6. Against Geneva, Albion won 10-4 after scoring four runs in the second, five in the fourth and one in the sixth.

Overall, Albion finished with 11 hits in the win including three from both Webster and Devon Luettel.

Grape pitched all six innings in the win, he finished with four runs allowed on seven hits and one walk, he also struck out six batters.

Later in the day, Albion best Post 6 9-5. The two teams were tied at five after the fifth inning until Albion finally took the lead in the seventh inning after scoring four runs.

Albion finished with 10 hits in the win, leading the way with three hits was Jack Molt.

Bird picked up another win after pitching two innings and not allowing a single baserunner.

The Albion Post #162 Seniors will look to earn win seven of the season on Wednesday as they host the Atkinson Seniors.

Twin River Seniors

The Twin River Senior opened the 2023 season 0-2 with losses coming to Pender and Albion. Since then they have won two straight after beating the SOS Senior Rebels and NBMB Seniors.

In the opening game on May 20, Twin River fell 12-0 to Pender. Twin River recorded four hits as a team and struck out 11 times at the plate.

Norman Grothe recorded the loss in the first game after just one inning of work where he allowed three runs on one hit and two walks.

Against Albion, Twin River fell 3-1 on May 21. Both teams were tied at 1-1 after one but Albion scored one run in the second and fourth to secure the victory.

Twin River finished with two hits in the loss and Cadin Jenkinson finished the game with the loss on the mound. Jenkinson pitched six innings, allowing three runs, four hits and two walks.

On Friday, Twin River bounced back from the 0-2 start with an 8-4 win over SOS.

Twin River led 5-0 after the third inning with SOS scoring four runs over the fourth through six-inning span. Twin River scored two runs in the fourth and their final run in the fifth.

The Twin River Seniors finished with three hits in the game as a team.

Barrett Stone earned the start and the win for Twin River after pitching 3 and 2/3 innings and only allowing one run, one hit and four walks. He would also finish the game by striking out eight SOS batters.

On Monday, Twin River beat NBMB 9-7 at home.

Twin River trailed 7-5 heading into the bottom of the fourth but they would tie the game at 7-7 in the inning before scoring two more runs in the sixth to come away with the 9-7 win.

Korbe Urkoski led the offense for Twin River with three hits and four RBI in the win.

Jenkinson earned the win for Twin River after allowing zero runs, two hits and two walks in 3 and 1/3 innings pitched. He also struck out five batters.

The Twin River Seniors will look to add a third win in a row on Wednesday as they host Sutton Seniors Post 61 Wednesday.

Shelby/Osceola/Stromsburg Senior Rebels

The SOS Seniors are off to a 0-4 start to the 2023 season with losses coming to Geneva Legion Seniors, York, Twin River and Wahoo Post 82 Seniors.

SOS kicked off the season on May 22, with a 6-5 loss at Geneva. SOS led 5-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth but Geneva scored one run in each of the next four innings to win in the eighth.

In the loss, SOS finished with five hits including two from Kolton Neujahr.

Owen Krafka finished with the loss on the mound after pitching the final two innings and allowing two runs on one hit and one walk.

York then bested SOS on May 24 in a 17-2 game. York led 4-0 heading into the third and SOS cut their lead to 4-2 but York would add 13 more runs over the next two innings.

As a team, SOS finished with three hits in the loss and Kolton finished with the loss after allowing 10 runs on six hits and five walks.

On Friday, SOS fell 8-4 to Twin River after trailing 5-0 heading into the fourth inning.

SOS finished the game with seven hits including three from Kelby Neujahr.

Isaac Whitmore took the loss on the mound for Twin River after pitching 3 and 1/3 innings. Twin River scored seven runs on three hits and six walks with him on the mound.

Against Wahoo on Sunday, SOS fell to 0-4 on the season in a 6-0 no-hitter loss.

Kolton pitched all six innings in the loss and allowed 10 hits, one walk and six runs.

The SOS Senior Rebels will look for their first win of the season on June 7, at Hebron.