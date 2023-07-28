Albion, Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg and Twin River Seniors saw their seasons end this week in their respective Area Tournaments.

All three teams finished one win shy of the final with Albion and SOS winning their first two postseason games before dropping the next two. Twin River staved off elimination once after losing the opener.

Albion finished the season 21-6, Twin River ended 9-12 and SOS posted a 6-11 mark.

Albion

Albion secured two wins as the No. 2 seed in the Class B Area 4 Tournament in Columbus run-ruling O'Neill 11-0 and defeating Lakeview 5-2 to reach the semifinals.

After a 5-0 defeat to top-seed Battle Creek in the semifinals, Albion squared off against eventual Area Tournament champion Wayne in an elimination game.

Albion led 3-1 entering the sixth on a strong pitching performance, a two-run double and a steal of home from James Fogleman.

Wayne trimmed the deficit to 3-2 on an RBI single, ending Fogleman's outing. He tossed six innings allowing two runs, one earned, on five hits and two walks. Fogleman punched out seven Wayne hitters.

Wayne captured the lead down to their final out. Wayne hit an RBI single and an error after a leadoff single and a two-out walk. A passed ball plated an insurance run to grant Wayne a 5-3 lead heading to the bottom of the seventh.

A single from Carsten Bird and an error sliced the lead in half. After Trent Patzel was intentionally walked, Calvin Webster flied out with the tying run on second base.

Bird led the Albion offense versus O'Neill with a three-run home run in the second inning. He finished the game with four RBIs.

Patzel, Webster and Sam Grape all finished with two RBIs each as Fogleman and Caden Stokes scored three times each.

Stokes also earned the win on the mound pitching 3 and 2/3 innings of shutout baseball allowing just three hits and striking out two. Ben Reilly recorded the final four outs with three strikeouts.

In the second round, Albion scored the final four runs against Lakeview. Webster drove in the tying run on an RBI sac fly with Reilly grounding a two-run single to right field for the game-winning hit.

Bird pitched 4 and 2/3 innings as the game's starter. He allowed two runs on four hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Fogleman didn't allow a hit in 2 and 1/3 innings walking one and punching out two Lakeview hitters.

SOS

The Rebels were the early-tournament disruptors at the Class C Area 5 Tournament in Wilber. As the No. 4 seed, they upset No. 1 Wilber in the second round after a victory over Utica-Beaver Crossing-Friend.

SOS defeated the hosts 8-1 as Isaac Whitmore threw a complete game allowing just one run on four hits. He walked three and struck out three.

Kolton Neujahr and Isaiah Zelasney each homered. Neujahr launched a three-run shot in the fifth to make it 5-0 SOS. Zelasney drove a two-run home run over the left field wall to extend the lead to 7-0. They combined for six RBIs and four runs scored.

Kelby Neujahr hit 1-for-2 with two walks, one RBI and two runs scored. Eli Fjell singled, walked and scored.

In the semifinals, SOS led 4-0 after two innings on RBI singles from Kolton and Kelby in the first and an RBI single from Dalton Pokorney and an RBI sac fly from Owen Krafka in the second.

Geneva slowly chipped away at the late scoring once in the third and fourth. They tied the game in the sixth on an RBI single and an error.

After SOS was retired in order in the top of the seventh, an error and an intentional walk put two runners on with one out. After a fielder's choice was recorded for the second out, a passed ball clinched the walk-off win for Geneva.

In a rematch with Wilber, the hosts defeated SOS 5-1 on an RBI ground out in the first, a two-run single in the third and a wild pitch and a bases-loaded walk in the fifth.

Pokorney scored the lone run on an error with two outs in the seventh. SOS finished with just two singles from Krafka and Conner Schnell.

In their 12-4 opening round win over UBCF, Kolton and Zelasney hit two-run home runs in the sixth inning. An error capped a six-run frame and the run-rule victory.

Kolton threw five innings allowing four unearned runs on four hits and two walks. He struck out seven batters.

Twin River

Twin River traveled to Central City for the Class B Area 5 Tournament. As the No. 4 seed, the Titans lost to No. 5 Aurora in the opener.

The Titans staved off elimination with a 9-2 win over St. Paul as Norman Grothe, Mason Viergutz and Mason Tenski drove in two runs each. On the mound, Caden Jenkinson threw a complete game allowing two runs on seven hits, one walk and four strikeouts.

Twin River scored eight runs in the second, sending 12 hitters to the plate, to take control of the game.

Tenski and Grothe hit back-to-back two-run singles to put Twin River ahead 4-0. Viergutz followed that up with a two-run single of his own and he scored on a wild pitch. An RBI sac fly from Jenkinson ended the eight-run frame.

An RBI single from Barrett Stone in the sixth was the final run of the game.

York eliminated Twin River with a 13-5 win in the semifinals. York scored 12 of their 13 runs in the first three innings against Grothe and Viergutz. York finished the game nine hits and eight walks.

Viergutz drove in the game's first run on an RBI single that scored Grothe in the first. The Titans scored four runs in the third to cut the deficit to 9-5.

Ashton Johnson hit an RBI sac bunt, Jenkinson and Kaleb Morton lined RBI singles and Stone scored on a wild pitch.

In the first game of the tournament, Aurora scored nine runs in the final three innings to win 14-6 in six. Korbe Urkoski doubled, drove in one run and scored once. Viergutz brought home two runners on one hit.