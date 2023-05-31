Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Five games into the 2023 season the Twin River Junior Legion baseball team is currently on a four-game win streak and sits at 4-1.

In Twin River's win streak, the Juniors have beaten Albion Post #162 Juniors, Schuyler Legion Juniors, SOS Junior Rebels and NBMB Juniors.

Twin River started its win streak against Albion on May 21, where it earned a 9-5 road win.

The teams battled throughout with Albion leading 5-3 after the fourth inning but Twin River struck back with a 6-0 run through the fifth and sixth innings to secure the four-run victory.

The Twin River Juniors finished with five hits in the game and were led by a three RBI performance from Jerrod Land.

Land also earned the win on the mound after pitching 3 and 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on two hits and a walk. He would also finish the outing with nine strikeouts.

Against Schuyler on May 24, Twin River pulled off a 12-0 victory where they scored six runs in the first inning and added three runs in both the second and third innings.

The game would end after the fourth inning with Twin River finishing with nine hits as a team including two from Paydon Rinkol and Owen Kurtenbach. Pinkol would also knock in three runs along with Garrett Alexander.

Brycen Kula played a big part in the game -- he had one inning on the mound where he only allowed one walk and struck out two batters.

On May 26, Twin River beat SOS 16-3 led by Kurtenbach and Fletcher Dubas.

Kurtenbach finished with three hits and three RBI while Dubas also brought in three runs with one hit.

Land earned the win in the game after pitching 4 and 2/3 innings allowing just three runs on four hits and five walks. He would also strike out seven SOS batters.

In Twin River's most recent game, they bested NBMB 10-2 on Monday.

Twin River led 3-2 after the first four innings but would end the game early after adding seven more runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Dubas, Alexander and Blake Mundorf each finished with two hits in the game while Mundorf added two RBI.

Alexander got the win in the game allowing no runs in 4 and 2/3 innings pitched. He would only allow two hits and one walk while striking out 10 batters in the win.

The Twin River Juniors started their season on May 20, against Post 55 Juniors in a 14-0 home loss.

Post 55 took an early 4-0 lead after the top of the first inning and added one run in the third and fourth before ending the game early with eight more runs in the fifth inning.

Twin River finished the game with two hits, one from both Rinkol and Land.

The Twin River Juniors' next outing is set for Wednesday against Sutton Juniors Post 61 at home.

Albion Post #162 Juniors

The Albion Post #162 Juniors have played three games to start the 2023 season including the loss to Twin River. Overall, Albion sits at 0-3.

The Juniors opened the season on May 19, against the O'Neill Post 93 Juniors where they fell 10-6 at home.

Albion trailed 10-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth before scoring five runs to close the inning and bring the game to 10-6.

Unfortunately for Albion, the five runs were not enough to keep them in the ball game.

Albion closed the game with four hits as a team and two from Luke Curry.

Keaton Hunt took the loss in the game after pitching 2 and 2/3 innings and allowing nine runs on one hit and five walks. The defense also added seven errors in the game.

Against Twin River on May 21, Albion lost 9-5 after leading 5-3 heading into the fifth before Twin River scored six straight runs to steal the win away.

Albion finished with three hits in the outing.

Carter Molt finished with the loss in the game. He pitched three innings and allowed two hits, one walk and two runs.

The Albion Juniors also fell 6-1 to PWG on May 23. The game was 1-0 in favor of PWG heading into the fourth before they scored five runs in the inning to take a 6-0 lead.

Albion would score their lone run in the sixth. Logan Spence finished with the RBI for Albion in the game.

Hunt finished the game with the loss on the mound after allowing six runs on two hits and seven walks. He would also strike out seven PWG batters.

On Tuesday, the Albion Post #162 Juniors played host to the Schuyler Legion Juniors (after print deadline). Albion's next game is set for Thursday against visiting Creighton/Plainview Jr Legion.

Shelby/Osceola/Stromsburg Junior Rebels

The SOS Junior Rebels are currently 0-4 to start the 2023 season with losses to Geneva Legion Juniors, York Cornerstone Kings Legion Juniors, Twin River Juniors and Wahoo Post 82 Juniors.

To open the season, SOS faced Geneva and lost 8-0 on the road. SOS was held hitless in the opening day loss on May 22.

Brayden Santos finished the game with the loss for SOS after pitching three innings and allowing three runs on one hit and three walks.

On May 24, SOS lost 12-2 to York. SOS finished with two hits in the game.

Kelby Neujahr recorded the loss on the mound for SOS with two innings of pitching where he allowed three hits, four walks and four runs.

Against Twin River on May 26, the Rebels lost 16-3 with Santos leading the team with two hits.

The Rebels' most recent game came on Sunday where the team lost 15-0 to Wahoo.

SOS was held to just three hits in the loss.

Conner Schnell finished with the loss in the game for SOS. He allowed seven runs, one hit and seven walks.