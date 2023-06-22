Over a summer season, many teams can have ups and downs, currently, the Twin River Senior baseball team is on the up.

Twin River sits at 5-5 including three straight wins which came after three straight losses.

In the three wins, Twin River has been able to best Randolph, Fairbury and SOS.

On June 15, Twin River hosted Randolph and pulled away with a 15-2 win. Twin River started strong by scoring five runs in the first inning and adding three more in the second to take an 8-0 lead.

Randolph would cut the lead to 8-2 after the top of the fourth inning. Twin River then scored seven runs in the bottom of the inning and held Randolph scoreless in the fifth to seal the 13-run victory.

In the win, Twin River finished with nine hits as a team including two from Jakob Tenski, Korbe Urkoski and Norman Grothe. Grothe also led the team with three RBIs.

Mason Tenski earned the start and win on the mound for Twin River after pitching five innings and striking out six while allowing five hits, two walks and two runs.

On Sunday, Twin River earned a 6-1 win over Fairbury at home. Twin River was once again able to jump out to an early lead by scoring four runs in the first two innings and allowing none.

Neither team would score again until the sixth inning with Fairbury scoring their lone run in the top of the inning. Twin River scored two more runs in the bottom of the inning to lead 6-1 and held Fairbury scoreless in the seventh to earn a second-straight win.

Twin River finished with eight hits a team in the win with Ashton Johnson and Barrett Stone each having two. Stone led the team with three RBIs.

Urkoski pitched all seven innings for Twin River and finished with four hits, two walks and one run allowed in the win. He would also finish with 10 strikeouts.

In their most recent game, Twin River bested SOS on Tuesday 10-8. In the road win, Twin River trailed 4-3 after the first inning but took a 5-4 lead in the third.

Both teams would add to their run total in the fifth with Twin River scoring three and SOS scoring four to tie the game at 8-8.

Twin River would then score the two winning runs in the sixth. They would later clinch the win by holding SOS scoreless in the final plate appearances.

Against SOS, Twin River finished with 14 hits as a team with Johnson and Caden Jenkinson each having three. Jenkinson also finished with three RBIs which tied for a team-high alongside Beau Zoucha.

Stone pitched the final 2 and 1/3 inning and earned the win for Twin River after just allowing one hit and one walk. He also struck out three batters.

Shelby/Osceola/Stromsburg Senior Rebels

The SOS Senior Rebels fell to 2-9 on Tuesday after earning their second win of the season on Saturday.

On Saturday, SOS beat UBCF 16-1 at home. SOS started with one run in the first and second inning before UBCF cut their lead to 2-1 in the top of the third.

In the bottom of the third, SOS scored three runs and add 11 more in the fourth to earn the 15-run win.

SOS earned the win despite only having four hits. As a team SOS was walked 15 times. Both Isaiah Zelasney and Nolan Arps led the team with one hit and three RBIs.

Owen Krafka earned the win in his start on the mound after pitching three innings and only allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

Prior to the team's win, SOS fell at LWW in a 12-5 game.

After the win, SOS had fallen to both Chick-Fill-A Seniors and Twin River.

Against Chick-Fill-A SOS lost 11-1 on the road with Isaac Whitmore recording the lone RBI for SOS.

In their most recent game, SOS hosted Twin River and lost 10-8 on Tuesday. In the loss, SOS finished with nine hits.

SOS was also in action on Wednesday against York (after print deadline). The SOS Seniors and Twin River are set to face each other again on Friday at Twin River.

Albion Post #162 Seniors

The Albion Seniors have extended their win streak to five after earning wins at St. Paul, against O'Neill and beating PWG twice.

In the road win at St. Paul, Albion earned an 11-4 win after not scoring a run until the fourth inning.

Heading into the fourth, Albion trailed 2-0 but was able to score two runs in the fourth, seven in the fifth and two more in the sixth after St. Paul scored two in the top of the inning.

In the seven-run win, Albion finished with eight hits with Keaton Hunt and Devon Luettel leading the charge. Both finished with two hits and added three RBIs.

On the mound, Carsten Bird earned the start and the win. Bird pitched three innings and allowed two runs and struck out four batters.

Against O'Neill, Albion led 4-2 heading into the bottom of the third. Albion would add nine runs in the bottom of the inning and hold O'Neill scoreless the final two innings to secure the win on Sunday.

Caden Stokes led Albion with three hits and Sam Grape finished with a team-high three RBIs. Grape would also earn the win on the mound after pitching 3 and 2/3 innings.

Later in the day, Albion bested PWG 12-4. Bird finished with the win for Albion after pitching 3 and 1/3 innings. Albion finished with two hits as a team and was walked 11 times.

Albion would earn a second win against PWG on Tuesday on the road. Albion won 24-10 with Trent Patzel leading the team with five hits and having four RBIs along with Grape.

To earn the win, Albion scored 18 runs in the final two innings and recorded 17 hits and 11 walks at the plate.

Albion will put their win streak on the line Thursday at American Legion Post 38.