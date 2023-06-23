The Twin River Juniors moved back into the win column on June 15 after dropping two straight.

Since then Twin River has been able to extend their win streak to three and improve its record to 11-3 on the season.

On June 15, Twin River kicked off their three-game win streak in a 15-0 victory over visiting Randolph.

Twin River was able to score early and often by taking a quick 4-0 lead into the second inning. The team would also add three runs in the second, five in the third and three more in the fourth and final inning to earn the 15-run win.

Twin River finished with 11 hits as a team including three from both Tim Jarecki and Garrett Alexander. Alexander finished with a team-high five RBIs in the win.

Kadin Buhl earned both the start and the win for Twin River on the mound. Buhl pitched four innings and only allowed one walk while striking out nine.

Twin River would then earn an 11-3 win on Sunday against Fairbury. Twin River’s offense was effective once again and managed to score seven runs in the first three innings.

Twin River held a 7-0 lead into the fourth but Fairbury was able to make it 7-1 before Twin River scored four more runs in the bottom of the inning. Fairbury would then be held to one run in the fifth and final inning to secure Twin River’s 7-2 win.

The Twin River offense finished with seven hits. Buhl led the charge with three hits and three RBIs.

Earning the start and the win for the Twin River pitching staff was Jerrod Land. Land pitched five innings and only allowed three runs on four hits and seven walks he would also finish with eight Ks.

On Tuesday, Twin River extended their win streak to three in a 13-3 victory at SOS.

Twin River scored one run in the first and added five more in the second to lead 6-0. Neither team would score in the third and Twin River added two more runs in the fourth before SOS scored their three runs in the bottom of the inning.

Twin River would finish the game by scoring their final five runs in the top of the fifth and holding SOS scoreless in the bottom of the inning.

In the win, Twin River finished with 10 hits totals with Land leading the team with three. Land and Paydon Rinkol also led the team with four RBIs each.

Alexander started the game pitching and threw the first four innings. He allowed seven walks, two hits and three runs while striking out four in the win. Rinkol pitched the final inning and three three strikeouts.

Twin River was also in action against UBCF on Thursday (after print deadline), their next game is set for June 30 at Ravenna.

Shelby/Osceola/Stromsburg Junior Rebels

The SOS Juniors have now dropped four of their last five games and fallen to 4-9 on the season.

SOS started the five-game stretch with losses to Albion and Seward.

Since then, SOS earned one win against Schuyler on June 14, their other two losses were on Tuesday and Wednesday against Twin River and York.

In the Rebels’ win, SOS was able to jump out to a large lead after scoring one in the first, five in the second and two in both the third and fourth to lead 10-0.

Schuyler would then fight back by scoring six runs in the fifth to cut the score to 10-6. SOS would score just enough to end the game in the bottom of the inning after adding four runs to their total.

SOS finished with nine hits in the game including three from Owen Krafka. Nolan Arps led the team with three RBIs.

Colin Vrbka took the mound first for SOS and pitched five innings while striking out five and allowing two walks and hits.

On Tuesday, SOS fell behind 8-0 to Twin River heading into the bottom of the fourth but was able to score three runs. Twin River would then end the game by scoring five more runs in the fifth.

SOS finished with one hit in the game from Vrbka who also added a team-high two RBIs.

Against York, SOS fell behind 7-0 after the first two innings. In the third, SOS cut the score to 7-1 before York added two more runs in the top of the fourth.

In the bottom of the fourth, SOS scored two runs and added another run in the fifth to fall 9-4.

Gavin Ohnemus led the SOS with two hits as they finished with five total.

The SOS Junior Rebels’ next outing is set for June 28 against Geneva.

Albion Post #162 Juniors

The Albion Juniors fell to 3-7 after dropping their previous two games.

On June 14, Albion fell 2-0 to St. Paul. St. Paul scored one run in the third and fifth while holding Albion Scoreless for seven innings.

In the loss, Albion finished with four hits as a team. Jacob Miller pitched all seven innings and ended up allowing three hits, four walks and two runs.

Albion would then fall 13-5 on Tuesday at PWG.

PWG led 9-0 at the start of the third and 12-3 after the inning. PWG would then add another run in the fourth before Albion cut their lead to 13-5 in the fifth.

Albion was led by Carter Molt recording three of the team’s six hits and added three RBIs.

Albion will look to earn a win on Saturday against American Legion Post 38.