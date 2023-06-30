The Twin River Junior Legion team continues to stack wins following the team's fourth straight on June 22.

On June 22, the Twin River Juniors earned their 12th win of the season following a 10-8 victory over UBCF at home.

Twin River started strong in the win by posting a 6-0 lead following the first inning. The team's lead would be cut down in the third with UBCF scoring four runs.

UBCF would later take the lead thanks to four more runs in the fifth inning leading 8-6 into the bottom of the inning. Twin River would respond with one run in the fifth.

In the sixth, Twin River's defense was able to hold UBCF scoreless and add three runs to take the 10-8 lead and eventually earn the victory.

In the win, Twin River finished with seven hits as a team including three from Owen Kurtenbach and two from Kadin Buhl.

Tim Jarecki finished with a team-high two RBIs in the win.

Twin River used Blake Mundorf, Jerrod Land and Paydon Rinkol on the mound with Mundorf getting the start. Mundorf finished with 2 and 1/3 innings pitched and finished with four runs on five hits and struck out two batters.

Land pitched the next 2 and 2/3 innings and also allowed four runs while also allowing three hits and walks. He also finished his day with four strikeouts.

Rinkol earned the win after pitching one inning and not allowing any batters to reach first while striking out one.

Twin River is now 12-3 with the team seeking their fifth straight win on Friday at Ravenna.

Albion Post #162 Juniors

The Albion Juniors continue to struggle after dropping their fifth straight game on Sunday.

In the team's most recent games, they have lost 22-9 against American Legion Post 38 on Saturday, followed by a 15-7 loss later in the day to CC/Fullerton. On Sunday, Albion lost 11-3 at Sutton.

On Saturday, Albion finished with seven hits against Post 38 with Carter Molt and Jarrett Rother leading the team with two each. Molt would also lead the team with two RBIs. Against CC/Fullerton, Albion was able to record seven more hits with Molt having two. Keaton Hunt led the team with three RBIs.

Albion's most recent loss came against Sutton with the team having four hits in the eight-run loss.

Albion was also in action on Thursday at York (after print deadline). Their next game is set for Sunday, July 2 against Twin River.