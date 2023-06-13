Twin River Juniors saw its eight-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday with a 12-11 loss at Aurora. It was the team's first defeat since the season opener on May 20.

The Titans led 9-0 heading to the bottom of the third, but Aurora scored three in the home half, four in the fourth and five in the fifth winning the game on a walk-off single with two outs.

Patient hitting drove Twin River's offense as it drew 13 walks while recording just five hits. Paydon Rinkol and Caleb Styskal walked three times. Owen Kurtenbach hit 2-for-2 with two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Garrett Alexander opened the scoring with an RBI single through the left side of the infield. Styskal walked in a run and Rinkol scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0.

Rinkol walked in a run and scored on a wild pitch alongside Kadin Buhl to double the Titans' lead to 6-0 after two. Kurtenbach drove in a pair on a single to center field and scored on a wild pitch during the next at-bat to increase the advantage to 9-0.

Tim Jarecki scored on an error in the fourth to make it 10-3 and Wyatt Urkoski plated a run on an RBI single to left to make it 11-7 heading into the final half-inning.

Aurora scored five runs on one hit in the final inning. The bases were loaded following an error, walk and hit-by-pitch with one out. Two bases-loaded walks, an error and a hit by pitch tied the game at 11-11. After a flyout, Aurora singled home the winning run.

On June 4, Twin River was on the opposite end of a game decided by a walk-off as Fletcher Dubas broke a 7-7 tie in the fifth with a single to right to score Blake Mundorf for the winning run. Dubas ended the game 3-for-4.

Mundorf hit 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and one run scored. Kurtenbach and Buhl stepped on home plate twice.

Boston Hinkle earned the win and save, pitching three hitless innings on no walks and two strikeouts.

Alexander tossed a complete game on June 3, his first of the season in his third start, leading Twin River to a 7-1 win over O'Neill. The Titans starter allowed one run on seven hits on five walks and six strikeouts.

O'Neill scored its only run in the bottom of the seventh on a two-out RBI single. Alexander struck out the final hitter he faced to seal the win.

Rinkol recorded the only multi-hit game for the Titans, going 2-for-3 in the box with a double, one RBI and one run scored. Buhl scored twice and Tim Jarecki tallied two RBIs.

Twin River opened the game with three runs in the first on a Rinkol RBI single and a Jarecki two-run single. A pair of errors and a wild pitch doubled the Titans' lead to 6-0 in the fifth. Hinkle made it 7-0 in the seventh on an RBI single.

In the first game of a triangular on June 3, Twin River ended a pitcher's duel with seven runs in the final two innings to defeat Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge 7-3.

Jarecki grounded a two-run single and Dom Dohmen followed him with an RBI single to put the Titans into the lead 3-0 in the fourth.

In the fifth, Dohmen doubled home two runs and scored on an error on a ground ball hit by Hinkle. Mundorf lined an RBI single to make it 7-0 heading to the sixth.

On the mound, Mundorf pitched a complete game allowing three runs, none earned, on three hits, two walks and three strikeouts.

Twin River was 8-2 entering Tuesday's game at Sutton. Its next game is Thursday versus Randolph.

SOS Juniors

The Rebels entered Wednesday's game against Schuyler 3-7 looking to snap a two-game skid. Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg was shut out by Seward on Sunday 8-0 as C Schnell's first-inning single was the only hit for the Rebels.

On Saturday, SOS lost to Albion 6-4. Brayden Santos started the game on the mound and pitched four innings, allowing six runs, four earned, on eight hits, one walk and five strikeouts.

Santos and Braxton Mestl recorded the only two Rebel hits as the team drew seven walks. SOS tied the game on back-to-back Albion errors leading to Kelby Neujahr and Owen Krafka scoring.

In the fourth, Gavin Ohnemus scored on an Albion error to cut the deficit to 5-3. Albion scored in the fifth with Dalton Pokorney scoring on a passed ball in the fifth. Trailing 6-4 with the bases loaded, SOS recorded the final out on the base paths.

Last Wednesday, SOS run-ruled Hebron 18-1 behind a 10-run first inning. They drew 14 walks and recorded seven singles. Nolan Arps and Mestl walked and scored three times and Neujahr and Krafka drew two walks each. Neujahr, Blake Schmidt and Ohnemus crossed home twice.

Krafka, Arps, Santos and Mestl combined to pitch four innings and allowed just one run on one hit with four walks and two strikeouts.

In the first inning, the Rebels sent 14 batters to the plate. Schnell lined a two-run single, Arps walked in a run and Schnell scored on a wild pitch to jump out to a 4-0 lead.

Eli Fjell walked in a run, Neujahr singled home Arps, Collin Vrbka cleared the bases on an outfield error and Santos singled home Vrbka to conclude a 10-run first.

Neujahr walked in a run and Ohnemus drove in a run on a hit-by-pitch in the second to grow the lead to 12-0. Mestl singled home two runs in the third and Krafka hit an RBI ground out, Thelen scored on a double steal and Arps and Mestl scored on a passed ball to make it 18-1 heading to the bottom of the fourth.

On June 4, SOS overcame a 6-3 deficit in the sixth inning to win 8-6 against Aurora. Pokorney and Arps scored on passed balls, Neujahr singled home Ohnemus, Santos hit a go-ahead RBI single and Vrbka added insurance with an RBI single.

Vrbka ended the game 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Santos finished with two RBIs and Fjell and Pokorney scored twice each.

In six innings pitched, Vrbka allowed six runs, three earned, on 11 hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. Santos recorded the save in the seventh striking out two Aurora hitters.

On June 3, SOS split a triangular with a 1-0 win over the Lincoln Chick-Fil-A Juniors and a 4-0 defeat to Seward. The Rebels' record stands at 3-7.

Albion Juniors

Albion defeated SOS on Saturday behind a two-hit, two-RBI game from Jarrett Rother. Luke Curry also drove in a pair of runs as Carter Molt posted two hits and Keaton Hunt scored twice.

On the mound, Hunt pitched four innings allowing four unearned runs on one hit, five walks and seven strikeouts.

Albion scored two runs in the first on an error that scored Jack Molt and Hunt. Carter broke a 2-2 tie with a two-out RBI single in the second.

Rother singled home Hunt and scored on an error in the third to take a 5-2 lead. In the fifth, Rother doubled home Curry to make it 6-3.

On Thursday, Albion's late rally fell short in an 11-10 defeat to Battle Creek. They entered the bottom of the seventh trailing 11-5. Hunt scored on a wild pitch, Brock Schmeits walked in Max Grosch, Jack singled home two runs and Rother grounded an RBI single to pull within one run.

Hunt popped out on the infield with the bases loaded to end the game. Grosch ended with two RBIs, Hunt hit a double to go with one RBI and one run scored. Rother finished the game 2-for-3 with two walks, one RBI and one run scored.

Albion fended off O'Neill for a 5-4 win last Wednesday thanks to Jack and Carter combining to hit 2-for-3 with two doubles and four runs scored. Hunt drove in two runs and pitched 3 and 1/3 innings allowing one run on one hit and five walks while striking out two hitters.

Jack scored on a Hunt hit by pitch, Carter scored on an error and Grosch was plunked with the bases loaded in the third to put Albion ahead 4-0. A Hunt fielder's choice in the sixth made it 5-2.

O'Neill scored two in the home half on a passed ball and an RBI double with one out. Carter induced a pop-out and struck out a hitter to record the save.

Albion is 3-5. Its next game is Wednesday vs. St. Paul.