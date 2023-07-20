Albion, Twin River and Shelby-Osceola Stromsburg completed their regular seasons and will begin play in their respective Area Tournaments on Friday.

Albion earned the No. 2 seed in the Class B Area 4 Tournament and they'll play No. 7 O'Neill at Pawnee Park in Columbus. Albion defeated O'Neill three times this summer: 9-1 on May 19, 15-2 on June 7 and 13-2 on June 18.

Twin River will play in the Class B Area 5 Tournament in Central City. As the No. 4 seed, the Titans will play No. 5 Aurora.

SOS is the No. 4 seed in the Class C Area 5 Tournament in Wilber. The Rebels will face Utica-Beaver Crossing in the first round in their first meeting of the season.

The Area Tournament winners clinch a spot in the state tournament. The Class B state tournament will be in Pierce with Gordon-Rushville as the host for the Class C state tournament.

Albion

Albion secured victories in their final three games of the regular season. On Tuesday, Albion defeated St. Paul 9-2 as they scored three in the first, two in the fifth and four in the seventh.

Sam Grape hit 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and one run scored. Carsten Bird hit 2-for-3 with one home run, three RBIs and three runs scored. James Fogleman also homered and Caden Stokes crossed home plate three times.

Bird, Trent Patzel and Fogleman combined to allow just two runs on two hits and 13 strikeouts.

Fogleman opened the game with a leadoff home run on the second pitch of the game. Grape doubled home Stokes and Bird to conclude the scoring in the first.

In the fifth, Bird launched a two-run home run over the right field wall to extend the lead to 5-1. Bird, Calvin Webster and Grape and Ben Reilly each hit RBI singles in the seventh to cap a 9-2 win.

On Sunday, Albion shut out Atkinson 12-0 as Grape, James Fogleman and Stokes combined to throw a one-hitter. Fogleman allowed the lone hit, a two-out single in the fourth, and struck out a team-high four hitters.

Albion finished with four doubles and a home run from Fogleman. Webster and Reilly drove in three runs each and Bird tallied two RBIs. The top of the order of Fogleman, Stokes and Bird scored eight of the team's dozen runs.

Stokes' RBI double, Bird's RBI single and Webster's RBI groundout led to three first-inning runs. In the third, Stokes, Bird and Grape all scored on two separate errors in the third to make it 6-0.

Fogleman homered in the fourth and Webster cleared the bases with a double to grow the Albion lead to 10-0. Reilly's fourth-inning RBI double and Bird's fifth-inning RBI double concluded the scoring.

On Friday, Albion posted another shutout win defeating Creighton/Plainview 10-0 thanks to a nine-run third.

Patzel and Webster each struck out five hitters and allowed one hit in five combined innings.

Fogleman hit 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and one run scored. Patzel and Webster finished with two RBIs and Bird scored twice to lead the team.

Fogleman lined an RBI double to center field in the second inning to break the scoreless deadlock.

In the third, Webster singled home Bird and Devon Luettel hit an RBI ground out to score Webster. Fogleman grew the advantage to six runs on a two-run single.

Patzel hit a two-run single and Jack Molt scored on an error to cap a nine-run frame.

Twin River

Twin River snapped its three-game losing streak Tuesday with a 10-4 victory over Ravenna. The Titans pulled away in the bottom of the sixth with five runs to take the six-run advantage into the seventh.

Barrett Stone and Caden Jenkinson posted two RBIs with Norman Grothe and Beau Zoucha scoring twice.

On the mound, Mason Viergutz claimed the win pitching four innings allowing one unearned run on three hits, three walks and five strikeouts.

Stone opened the scoring in the first with a two-run single. Twin River restored its two-run lead on a Jenkinson RBI single after Korbe Urkoski tripled to lead off the inning. Viergutz drove in Jenkinson later in the inning on an RBI sac fly to make it 4-1.

Beau Zoucha broke a 4-4 tie in the fifth, scoring on an error with two outs after he was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning.

In the sixth, Grothe stole home and Jenkinson singled home Tim Jarecki to make it 7-4. Zoucha singled home Stone, Garrett Alexander walked in Zoucha and Kaleb Morton scored on a passed ball to cap a five-run sixth.

On Saturday, Twin River lost to Fairbury 10-2 and to Sutton 3-2.

SOS

SOS lost 9-3 to David City on July 12 in their final game of the regular season. David City broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth with seven runs to propel themselves to victory.

SOS recorded five hits, drew five walks and struck out 10 times. On the mound, Isaac Whitmore started the game and pitched 4 and 1/3 innings. He allowed four runs, three earned, on five hits, one walk and six strikeouts.

In relief, Kolton Neujahr allowed five unearned runs on three hits and three walks as SOS committed seven errors.

Brayden Santos opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first to score Kelby Neujahr. The Rebels tied the game 2-2 in the fourth on an RBI single from Eli Fjell. Kelby stole home in the seventh for the final SOS run of the game.