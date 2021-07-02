Arlington builds big lead, denies Reds a shot at league title

Arlington scored four times with two outs in the first inning and ended tournament title hopes for the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds in a 10-4 loss for the Reds on Thursday night in Arlington.

OWA was set to play the southern part of the Ralph Bishop League Tournament all at home leading up to Saturday's title game until a schedule conflict. The Cornerstone Seniors played a doubleheader Thursday as part of Veteran's Appreciation Night, sending OWA on the road for the semifinals.

Yet, regardless of where the game took place, it seems the Arlington bats were ready. The hosts, although listed as the visitors on the scoreboard, pounded 13 hits, collected eight RBIs and smashed four extra-base hits to go with five walks.

Much of the damage was saddled to Eli Osten over three innings. He allowed seven earned on 10 hits with two walks. Arlington added to its four-run lead with one in the second and two more in the third before OWA finally crossed home plate.

The Reds pushed three across but went silent over the next two innings and couldn't come any closer.

The loss sends OWA to a noon game Saturday in Pierce against Hartington. Pierce defeated Hartington 10-6 on the other side of the bracket to set up the 5 p.m. Junior title game.