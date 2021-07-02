Arlington builds big lead, denies Reds a shot at league title

Arlington scored four times with two outs in the first inning and ended tournament title hopes for the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds in a 10-4 loss for the Reds on Thursday night in Arlington.
OWA was set to play the southern part of the Ralph Bishop League Tournament all at home leading up to Saturday's title game until a schedule conflict. The Cornerstone Seniors played a doubleheader Thursday as part of Veteran's Appreciation Night, sending OWA on the road for the semifinals.
Yet, regardless of where the game took place, it seems the Arlington bats were ready. The hosts, although listed as the visitors on the scoreboard, pounded 13 hits, collected eight RBIs and smashed four extra-base hits to go with five walks.
Much of the damage was saddled to Eli Osten over three innings. He allowed seven earned on 10 hits with two walks. Arlington added to its four-run lead with one in the second and two more in the third before OWA finally crossed home plate.
The Reds pushed three across but went silent over the next two innings and couldn't come any closer.
The loss sends OWA to a noon game Saturday in Pierce against Hartington. Pierce defeated Hartington 10-6 on the other side of the bracket to set up the 5 p.m. Junior title game.
Osten had the first two outs of the first inning after a grounder to second and a strikeout before four hits and two walks added up to four runs in the next six at-bats.
A one-out single scored on a double in the next at-bat to make it 5-0 in the second. A leadoff single, stolen base, dropped third strike, triple and passed ball turned it into a 7-0 advantage.
OWA sparked some of its own two-out magic in the third when Turner Halvorsen, Carson Hoefer, Krae Lavicky and Osten ran off four singles in a row and plated three runs. Hofer and Osten had RBIs. Lavicky scored on a passed ball.
Lavicky led off the sixth with a hit, moved on a passed ball and a sacrifice then scored on another passed ball in the sixth.
Other than that, the Reds left one on in the second, stranded two others in the sixth and left two more on in the seventh. OWA went down in order in the first, fourth and fifth.