Arlington clutch hitting ends Bank of the Valley win streak

The Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors piled up nine hits but failed to score after the third inning and saw their winning streak come to a close Wednesday night in a 5-4 road loss at Arlington.

Bank of the Valley scored all of its runs in a productive third inning but otherwise left nine men on base and had just one runner in scoring position after the third.

Arlington took the lead with two runs in the second and regained it with three more in the fifth. Starting pitcher Braden Rump tossed all seven innings for the hosts, allowing two earned and nine hits but also striking out nine.

The combination of Ian Gibbs, Caden Pelan and Cooper Tessendorf took to the mound for Lakeview. Gibbs allowed the two second-inning runs while Pelan threw for the next three frames and was touched up for three earned on four hits and three Ks.

Bank of the Valley had a scoring opportunity in the first inning and had a chance to add more in the third but then created just two hits in the final four frames.