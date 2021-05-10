At Last...Columbus baseball returns to state for the first time in generations

Bell singled, Zrust bunted him over and Tanner Kobza singled to start the 10th. Trey Kobza brought Bell in on a shot in hole at center that turned into a ground out but also an RBI. A passed ball then an infield hit just over the pitcher by Flyr added another Columbus run.

Beard and Young were both beamed in the next two at-bats when Evan Bock was due up and the game was suspended.

"I was just trying to keep it simple and not try to do too much with the ball," Bock said about resuming the game with him coming up. "Coach Johnson said to just get on the batter's box line, so that's what I did. I was just covering the plate. I was going to let him pitch to me because, the two guys before, he hit. I was just trying to get my pitch. It was a good job by the coaches, too."

Trey Kobza, who earned the save in the Prep game, earned the win against East after coming on in the fifth inning and tossing four frames with three hits, no runs, two walks and three strikeouts. He threw 64 pitches then had to watch the conclusion from the dugout after being on the verge two days earlier.

"I've never played a game where I had to wait two days to finish it, especially, probably the biggest game of our lives," Kobza said. "It's just a lot of emotions. We talked about it all season. We knew we had the capability of doing it."