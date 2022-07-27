Back-to-back: Lakeview Seniors earn second straight trip to state

The Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors, behind an experienced group of players, repeated as Class B Area 5 Tournament champions Tuesday night in Pierce, run-ruling it 11-0.

Jacob Sjuts, in his second start back from a knee injury, threw a no-hitter striking out seven hitters. Offensively, Lakeview jumped on Pierce with six runs in the first and five in the third.

For the second straight year, Lakeview will play in the Class B state tournament which begins Saturday in Broken Bow.

"What a group of kids we got. We got a talented group. Up and down the lineup, seven of the nine had hits. It's amazing," Bank of the Valley head coach Travis Tessendorf said. "We're just so more balanced than last year. We're a year older. We're a very experienced team. A lot of senior leaders. We have a lot of guys who can pitch. We're solid up and down the lineup."

Sjuts was dominant against Pierce retiring the first nine hitters faced. He induced three ground outs in the first and struck out two hitters in the second and third innings.

The only Pierce baserunners who reached base was in the fourth following an error. Sjuts recorded back-to-back fielder's choice and a fly out to escape unscathed. He struck out the side in the fifth to seal the Area Tournament title.

After last pitching on June 2, in two Area Tournament starts, Sjuts pitched eight hitless innings allowing no earned runs with 12 strikeouts and zero walks.

"We're glad to have him (Sjuts) back. He was almost perfect. Once he got through the first inning ... had some ground balls and Kolby (Blaser) at shortstop and Jordan (Kracl) played exceptional. He (Kracl) had a wonderful play at second base to help Jacob out a little bit." Travis said. "Once he got cooking about the second, third, fourth and fifth innings, it was lights out. He had his breaking ball coming and his velocity is starting to get stronger and stronger. When you throw him on the mound and he can keep teams to no hits, what more can you do with the lineup we have."

All nine Lakeview hitters reached base at least once Tuesday night. Sam Kwapnioski, Jordan Kracl and Krae Lavicky recorded two hits each. Kracl hit 2 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Brenden Sloup drove in a team-high three runs. Adam Van Cleave, Kwapnioski and Kracl scored two runs each.

Platte Center opened the game with six of the first seven batters reaching base. Van Cleave, Cooper Tessendorf and Kwapnioski drew three straight walks. An error scored Van Cleave. Eli Osten was hit by a pitch to reload the bases and Turner Halvorsen was hit by a pitch to score Cooper.

Kracl delivered the big hit in the inning with a two-run single to center to make it 4-0. Brenden Sloup recorded two RBIs on a ground out to short as Kracl hustled from second to score.

In the third, Kracl tripled and scored on a Sloup single. Sloup scored on a wild pitch, Cooper hit an RBI sac fly to deep center with another run scoring on an error during the at-bat to make it 10-0. Osten hit an RBI single to right for the final run of the night.

"Top of the order did their job getting on base, but the bottom of the order. Turner Halvorsen, Jordan Kracl had a career night. The balls he hit, even the one he got out on was a rocket," Travis said. "I know he's been a little frustrated at the plate, but for a championship game, he came up as one of our captains. Krae (Lavicky) again was 2 for 3 in the nine hole. When Turner, Brenden (Sloup), Jordan and Krae have seven of your 10 hits, that's saying something. That's what really completes our team."

Lakeview has been embodiment of consistency this season. Despite the high expectations of wanting to get back to state for a second straight year, the team has continued to play its brand of baseball of production up and down the lineup, strong pitching and clean defense. That led to a 21-1 record with 15 wins coming by run-rule.

"They've all been here. This team has won a state football championship, so they learn from that even carrying over to last year with baseball. It's a game. It's a grind," Travis said. "You got to get one inning at a time and when you have the Sjuts boys who've won three state championships, there's a lot of pedigree of winning with this team. They don't get flustered. You know you're going to have a bad inning not to panic. The goal is to give up a run here or there, that's fine but keep them out of big innings. That's just a characteristic of the kids we have.

"A lot of credit goes to the assistant coaches. Chad Van Cleave, Don (Blaser) and Mike (Sloup) do a great job behind the scenes. I line up the stuff here and technically I'm the head coach, but Chad does a great job motivating the guys. Don is a very technical person. Mike has a way of communicating with these kids. He can tell when someone is struggling or mentally not in the game. We just have a nice mix of not only players, but assistant coaches too. It's really a complete team. It's not just one individual."

As of this writing, Lakeview still doesn't know who it will play in Saturday's Class B State Tournament opener at 9 a.m. It'll face the winner of the Area 2 Tournament final between Omaha Roncalli and Waverly Wednesday. The game was suspended Tuesday due to weather with Waverly leading 3-0 in the bottom of the first.

If Roncalli is the opponent, the two teams squared off at last year's state tournament. Lakeview won the game 6-4.