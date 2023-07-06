The Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors hosted Twin River Wednesday at Pawnee Park in their first game in eight days.

It was a back-and-forth game as Lakeview jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first only for Twin River to come back and lead 5-4 and 6-5.

The game was even after four with the Seniors breaking the deadlock in the bottom of the sixth on a go-ahead bloop single from third baseman Caden Kapels.

In the seventh, Jack Faust shut the door on a 9-6 win with four strikeouts after a dropped third strike led the first Titan to reach base.

"It wasn't the prettiest of games, but it was a win. What we wanted (Wednesday) was some bullpen pitching," Platte Center head coach Mike Sloup said. "We need some pitchers to get some innings, so we kind of limited pitchers to 40-45 (pitches) and then we made the switch. We got some work in for our pitchers because games are few and far between right now until we get into Area Tournament."

Faust opened the sixth inning with a leadoff triple to right field after the Titans outfielder couldn't chase down the fly ball. After Braxton Borer walked, Kapels popped a single to shallow right to put Lakeview into the lead 7-6.

"I saw they were playing in, so all I needed was a little bloop over the second or shortstop because they were playing so far in. It was two strikes, so I had a two-strike swing on," Kapels said. "I just found barrel and dumped it in front of the right fielder right behind the second baseman and I was accurate with it and it ended up working out and we had guys fast enough to score."

Borer and Kapels each scored with two outs after Twin River failed to catch a high pop up at first base for added insurance.

The top of the order of Faust, Borer and Kapels combined to hit 7-for-9 with Kapels driving in a team-high three RBIs.

"Great getting those hits there. We had some timely hits with some kids getting on base in the bottom of the order too. We preach that we need the whole batting order of getting on base," Sloup said. "It's great we have Caden (Kapels) and Jack (Faust) at the top of the order for a reason and that's the reason why because they're pretty consistent getting on base."

Sloup recently shuffled up the batting order moving Kapels up to the No. 3 hole after beginning the season batting in the middle of the lineup. He said Kapels' on-base percentage and putting the ball in play were some of the factors that went into the decision to move him up higher.

"It feels good. It gives me more opportunity to hit with guys on base. Jack (Faust) and Braxton (Borer) did a great job (Wednesday) of getting on in front of me, so I was just able to get those guys in," Kapels said. "I stranded him once. I told him sorry and next time. It was just great they were able to get on and be able to hit them in because that's all you really need to do."

Lakeview sent four pitchers to the mound. Brenden Sloup started the game and tossed a scoreless first inning stranding a runner on third base.

In the second, Brenden struggled to find the strike zone walking the bases loaded. He was pulled after 1 and 1/3 innings allowing three runs on one hit and four walks.

Bohden Jedlicka escaped out of the jam without further damage with Lakeview still in the lead 4-3 after Twin River scored on a bases-loaded hit by a pitch and a two-run single from Norman Grothe.

Twin River claimed its first lead of the game in the third on a passed ball and an RBI single from Mason Viergutz against Jedlicka. He threw 1 and 2/3 innings allowing two runs on two hits, two walks and two strikeouts.

"They weren't far off. They were right around the zone," Mike said. "They just weren't right into the zone there, so a little adjustment here and there and I think they'll be fine. They needed some innings though. They needed to pitch to find out what they need to do different."

Nick Zoucha earned the win tossing three innings. He allowed one run on two walks and struck out three Titans. Twin River took a 6-5 lead against Zoucha after back-to-back walks and an RBI sac fly from Korbe Urkoski.

Zoucha allowed just one baserunner over the next two innings, including stranding a runner on third base in the top of the sixth with a fly out to center field.

"For a young man who hasn't pitched for a couple years and coming through here, he's (Zoucha) just a very baseball smart young man. He know how do it, how to play the game and how to pitch that game," Mike said. "Probably what a lot of people didn't see is how he held runners on base. They didn't want to steal with him on there because he kept them off balance and he does a great job of doing that."

Lakeview plated four runs in the opening inning against Urkoski. Kapels drove an RBI sac fly to center, Brenden singled home Borer, courtesy runner Zandyr Kohl scored on an error and courtesy runner Carson Hoefer stole home.

Caleb Sloup tied the game at 5-5 in the third beating the pitcher on a grounder to first for a two-out infield RBI single. In the fourth, Kapels singled home Faust on a two-out single to center to even the score at 6-6.

"It's fun to win close games like that when everybody's playing hard. We were walking guys, but everybody came together. Nick (Zoucha) was a great leader controlling the dugout," Kapels said. "Jack (Faust), Bohden (Jedlicka), Brenden, they were all staying positive keeping the dugout in it. Kurt (Schneider) just got on base, making plays out there and just getting everybody fired up. We need guys like that and they delivered."

Lakeview improved to 10-3 with only one game remaining until the Area Tournament. Bank of the Valley will play at Central City on July 19 before the postseason starts on July 21.

Mike described the steps the team will be taking to stay sharp over the next two-and-a-half weeks.

"The biggest thing when we have those games is playing as sharp as we can. We're going to have do some practicing and game-like scrimmages and stuff like that," he said. "We have some feelers out there for maybe a couple friendly games and stuff like that just to keep things going because that's a long layoff. We've got to practice, we've got to take reps and we got to get reps any way we can."