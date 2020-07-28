Bank of the Valley wins 2 of 3 in final weekend

The Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors won two of three over the weekend in a road game Friday at Tekamah then a doubleheader back home on Saturday with O'Neill.
Lakeview trailed 4-0 on Friday and 9-4 in the seventh, scored four times but saw the comeback fall short in a 9-8 loss. The bats were the story on Saturday. Bank of the Valley combined for 25 hits in the two games and swept the doubleheader 16-7 and 17-7.
The three games were the final weekend of play for Bank of the Valley. Lakeview was scheduled for home games Monday and Wednesday but Monday's game was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns for a player on the Juniors team. BV was set to face Arlington at Pawnee Park on Wednesday but that contest remains uncertain.
TEKAMAH 9, BANK OF THE VALLEY 8: After trailing 4-0 through two innings, Lakeview had cut the deficit to 4-3 through 3 and 1/2 when the hosts added three more in the bottom of the fourth. Lakeview answered with one in the fifth but Tekamah plated two in the sixth and took a five-run cushion into the seventh.
Two walks and two singles brought three runs across before Bank of the Valley lined into the first out of the inning. Lakeview was down to its final out when a passed ball sent another run in then a walk and a hit batter put the tying and go-ahead runs on base.
A three-pitch strikeout left the tying run 90 feet away.
Caden Pelan and Haustyn Forney were both 3 for 4. Pelan drove in four runs with two singles and a double. Pelan also pitched and tossed the first 3 and 2/3 innings with nine hits and two earned. He had seven total runs charged to his ledger due to two errors by his defense in the second.
BANK OF THE VALLEY 16, O'NEILL 7: Bank of the Valley scored four in its first at bat and led 4-1 at the end of one but quickly trailed when O'Neill answered with five.
It was a 7-7 game headed into the bottom of the fifth when Lakeview sent 13 hitters to the plate and scored nine times, ending the game on the mercy rule.
Layne Forney drove in two, Colten Korth pushed one across on a ground out RBI, Cameron Drozd scored two with a single, Haustyn Forney added another on a single, Pelan singled to center for an RBI and one came in on an error.
O'Neill led off with a single in the fifth but a fielder's choice, line out and ground out ended it.
Drozd, Pelan and Layne Forney each had three hits. Forney drove in four while his Bank of the Valley teammates both drove in two. On the mound, Logan Jaixen picked up the win while tossing all five innings, giving up 10 hits, six earned and walking two with two strikeouts.
BANK OF THE VALLEY 17, O'NEILL 7: Two five-run innings and two-three run innings meant Lakeview was never seriously threatened in the second half of the doubleheader.
Bank of the Valley led 5-1 after the first, 8-1 after the second and 14-1 through 4 and 1/2 when O'Neill plated six in the bottom of the fifth. Lakeview answered with three right away then held the visitors scoreless for another mercy-rule win.
Haustyn Forney, Layne Forney, Cameron Drozd and Eli Osten all had multiple hits. Osten drive in five runs with a double and a grand slam. Osten's deep drive came in the five-run fifth.
Cooper Tessendorf tossed four innings, allowed just a lone earned run, walked two and struck out two.
Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!