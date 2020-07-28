Bank of the Valley wins 2 of 3 in final weekend

Caden Pelan and Haustyn Forney were both 3 for 4. Pelan drove in four runs with two singles and a double. Pelan also pitched and tossed the first 3 and 2/3 innings with nine hits and two earned. He had seven total runs charged to his ledger due to two errors by his defense in the second.

BANK OF THE VALLEY 16, O'NEILL 7: Bank of the Valley scored four in its first at bat and led 4-1 at the end of one but quickly trailed when O'Neill answered with five.

It was a 7-7 game headed into the bottom of the fifth when Lakeview sent 13 hitters to the plate and scored nine times, ending the game on the mercy rule.

Layne Forney drove in two, Colten Korth pushed one across on a ground out RBI, Cameron Drozd scored two with a single, Haustyn Forney added another on a single, Pelan singled to center for an RBI and one came in on an error.

O'Neill led off with a single in the fifth but a fielder's choice, line out and ground out ended it.

Drozd, Pelan and Layne Forney each had three hits. Forney drove in four while his Bank of the Valley teammates both drove in two. On the mound, Logan Jaixen picked up the win while tossing all five innings, giving up 10 hits, six earned and walking two with two strikeouts.