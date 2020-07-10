Bank of Valley overcomes 4-0 deficit to West Point

The Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors scored eight runs over their final two innings and overcame a 4-0 hole for a win on Thursday at Pawnee Park Legion Field.
West Point plated two in the first and two in the top of the fifth while pitcher Mitchell Peatrowsky cruised through the first four innings with only two hits allowed.
Lakeview then sent 11 hitters to the plate in the home half of the fifth and used two errors, a hit batter, a walk and four hits to score six times. Two more came in during the sixth and doubled the advantage for an 8-4 separation with three outs remaining.
That was more than enough for pitcher Colten Korth. He came in during the fifth and held limited the damage to two then gave up just one hit the rest of the way. Korth faced 10 hitters and struck out four.
Logan Jaixen tossed the first 4 and 2/3 and gave up three earned runs, four hits, three walks and struck out four. Haustyn Forney had multiple hits, Ian Gibbs drove in two runs and Adam Van Cleave crossed the plate twice.
The win improved Bank of the Valley to 4-3 and made it four wins in the last five after suffering a 5-4 loss at Arlington a week earlier.
"We talked about getting (Peatrowsky's) pitch count up, and once we saw a lot more pitches, and it was the third time through (the order) for some of the guys, we started putting the ball in play," coach Brach Johnson said. "That did not surprise me. With the time off, we were emotionally flat to start with. But we were able to put some runs together in that big inning. I was really proud of the guys."
West Point used two hits, an error a balk and a successful double steal to plate two in the first. The visitors then walked, singled with one down for a run, stole a base and singled with two down to increase their lead to 4-0 in the top of the fifth.
To that point, Bank of the Valley had been set down in order twice, stranded two runners and failed to advance anyone past second.
It finally started to come together in the fifth when Evan Tessendorf's hard grounder to the right side ate up the second baseman and started a rally. Layne Forney walked, Korth doubled to right field, Eric Mustard singled up the middle, Caden Plean was hit by a pitch, Ian Gibbs doubled to left center and Tessendorf reached on an error.
Korth, Mustard and Gibbs all picked up RBIs, Gibbs had two, and two other runs came in on a wild pitch and an error.
From trailing 4-0 with little to show at the plate, Lakeview had quickly seized control on the scoreboard and psychologically. Korth did the rest on the mound. He struck out two in a 1-2-3 third then pitched around a one-out single in the seventh with two more Ks.
Adam Van Cleave turned a wild pitch into two bases and a run in the bottom of the sixth and Caden Pelan converted an infield single to a run on the wild pitch then a single by Haustyn Forney.
"We talked about doing the little things to turn the game around. They took that to heart," Johnson said. "We cleaned up our defense the second half of that game, and our plate appearances were lights out."
Korth improved his pitching record to 2-0 in this fourth appearance of the season. Since tossing just 1 and 1/3 in the season-opening loss to Central City while allowing five earned runs, Korth has only allowed one unearned run since. In that time, he's struck out 12, walked just one and hitters are just 5 for 29 (.172) against him.
"My first time out was really my first time pitching. I didn't throw a lot in the offseason and wasn't really warmed up, and I had arm problems last season. I haven't been able to work my arm much," Korth said. "But then, I started working on my arm more to help it heal and I've started throwing strikes."
Gibbs' two RBIs gave him 13 on the season, the most on the roster. He, Pelan and Haustyn Forney are tied with 11 total hits. Mustard, Pelan and Haustyn Forney have each scored six runs. Pelan, Mustard, Forney and Gibbs are all hitting over .400.
Jaixen took a no decision but has been effective in his two starts, going 4 and 2/3 in both with seven earned runs combined, 10 strikeouts and five walks. He's run into trouble in the fifth in both appearances but either left with the lead or within striking distance of the opponent.
"He'd come off the mound and we'd say, 'Guys, we're giving them six outs an inning here by not making simple, little plays; help Logan out.' Logan was doing a great job," Johnson said. "I was really proud of how he pitched."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
