Bank of Valley overcomes 4-0 deficit to West Point
PelanMustard.jpg

Caden Pelan (27) and Eric Mustard (23) share a smile near the dugout after Pelan came home for a run in Thursday's Bank of the Valley comeback win.

The Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors scored eight runs over their final two innings and overcame a 4-0 hole for a win on Thursday at Pawnee Park Legion Field.

West Point plated two in the first and two in the top of the fifth while pitcher Mitchell Peatrowsky cruised through the first four innings with only two hits allowed.

Lakeview then sent 11 hitters to the plate in the home half of the fifth and used two errors, a hit batter, a walk and four hits to score six times. Two more came in during the sixth and doubled the advantage for an 8-4 separation with three outs remaining.

That was more than enough for pitcher Colten Korth. He came in during the fifth and held limited the damage to two then gave up just one hit the rest of the way. Korth faced 10 hitters and struck out four.

ColtenKorth.jpg

Colten Korth steps off the field and is greeted by catcher Eric Mustard after the final out in Thursday's Lakeview Seniors win over West Point. Korth came on in the fifth inning and earned the win in relief.

Logan Jaixen tossed the first 4 and 2/3 and gave up three earned runs, four hits, three walks and struck out four. Haustyn Forney had multiple hits, Ian Gibbs drove in two runs and Adam Van Cleave crossed the plate twice.

The win improved Bank of the Valley to 4-3 and made it four wins in the last five after suffering a 5-4 loss at Arlington a week earlier.

"We talked about getting (Peatrowsky's) pitch count up, and once we saw a lot more pitches, and it was the third time through (the order) for some of the guys, we started putting the ball in play," coach Brach Johnson said. "That did not surprise me. With the time off, we were emotionally flat to start with. But we were able to put some runs together in that big inning. I was really proud of the guys."

West Point used two hits, an error a balk and a successful double steal to plate two in the first. The visitors then walked, singled with one down for a run, stole a base and singled with two down to increase their lead to 4-0 in the top of the fifth.

To that point, Bank of the Valley had been set down in order twice, stranded two runners and failed to advance anyone past second.

It finally started to come together in the fifth when Evan Tessendorf's hard grounder to the right side ate up the second baseman and started a rally. Layne Forney walked, Korth doubled to right field, Eric Mustard singled up the middle, Caden Plean was hit by a pitch, Ian Gibbs doubled to left center and Tessendorf reached on an error.

Korth, Mustard and Gibbs all picked up RBIs, Gibbs had two, and two other runs came in on a wild pitch and an error.

From trailing 4-0 with little to show at the plate, Lakeview had quickly seized control on the scoreboard and psychologically. Korth did the rest on the mound. He struck out two in a 1-2-3 third then pitched around a one-out single in the seventh with two more Ks.

Adam Van Cleave turned a wild pitch into two bases and a run in the bottom of the sixth and Caden Pelan converted an infield single to a run on the wild pitch then a single by Haustyn Forney.

"We talked about doing the little things to turn the game around. They took that to heart," Johnson said. "We cleaned up our defense the second half of that game, and our plate appearances were lights out."

Korth improved his pitching record to 2-0 in this fourth appearance of the season. Since tossing just 1 and 1/3 in the season-opening loss to Central City while allowing five earned runs, Korth has only allowed one unearned run since. In that time, he's struck out 12, walked just one and hitters are just 5 for 29 (.172) against him.

"My first time out was really my first time pitching. I didn't throw a lot in the offseason and wasn't really warmed up, and I had arm problems last season. I haven't been able to work my arm much," Korth said. "But then, I started working on my arm more to help it heal and I've started throwing strikes."

Gibbs' two RBIs gave him 13 on the season, the most on the roster. He, Pelan and Haustyn Forney are tied with 11 total hits. Mustard, Pelan and Haustyn Forney have each scored six runs. Pelan, Mustard, Forney and Gibbs are all hitting over .400.

Jaixen took a no decision but has been effective in his two starts, going 4 and 2/3 in both with seven earned runs combined, 10 strikeouts and five walks. He's run into trouble in the fifth in both appearances but either left with the lead or within striking distance of the opponent.

"He'd come off the mound and we'd say, 'Guys, we're giving them six outs an inning here by not making simple, little plays; help Logan out.' Logan was doing a great job," Johnson said. "I was really proud of how he pitched."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

IanGibbs.jpg

Ian Gibbs looks back to the dugout from second base after a two-run double in Lakeview's six-run fifth-inning outburst during Thursday's comeback win over West Point.
Lavicky.jpg

Keegan Lavicky is greeted by assistant coach Jaden Johnson following a base hit in Thursday's Bank of the Valley win over West Point.
PelanHitting.jpg

Caden Plean sends a liner to left field for a base hit on Thursday in an 8-4 Lakeview Seniors comeback win over West Point.
LoganJaixen.jpg

Logan Jaixen steps through his windup for a pitch on Thursday night in the Lakeview Seniors home win over West Point.
CadenPelan.jpg

Shortstop Caden Pelan makes a throw to first for an out on Thursday in a comeback victory for the Lakeview Seniors.
MustardCatching.jpg

Catcher Eric Mustard makes a throw to first for an out following a tapper in front of the mound as pitcher Logan Jaixen looks on Thursday night at Pawnee Park.
KeeganLavicky.jpg

Keegan Lavicky makes a throw to first for an out in Thursday's Bank of the Valley comeback win over West Point.
EvanTessendorf.jpg

Evan Tessendorf slides in safely to third in Thursday's Bank of the Valley home win at Pawnee Park.
KorthHitting.jpg

Colten Korth stands at second base following a double to right field and an RBI in Thursday's Lakeview Seniors win over West Point.
EricMustard.jpg

Eric Mustard blasts a single through the center of the infield for a run and an RBI in Thursday's Bank of the Valley home win.
Adam Van Cleave.jpg

Adam Van Cleave leads away from first base in Thursday's Lakeview Seniors home game at Pawnee Park.
KorthPitching.jpg

Colten Korth worked out of a jam in the fifth and struck out five in 10 batters faced for the win.
