Bank of Valley overcomes 4-0 deficit to West Point

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors scored eight runs over their final two innings and overcame a 4-0 hole for a win on Thursday at Pawnee Park Legion Field.

West Point plated two in the first and two in the top of the fifth while pitcher Mitchell Peatrowsky cruised through the first four innings with only two hits allowed.

Lakeview then sent 11 hitters to the plate in the home half of the fifth and used two errors, a hit batter, a walk and four hits to score six times. Two more came in during the sixth and doubled the advantage for an 8-4 separation with three outs remaining.

That was more than enough for pitcher Colten Korth. He came in during the fifth and held limited the damage to two then gave up just one hit the rest of the way. Korth faced 10 hitters and struck out four.

Logan Jaixen tossed the first 4 and 2/3 and gave up three earned runs, four hits, three walks and struck out four. Haustyn Forney had multiple hits, Ian Gibbs drove in two runs and Adam Van Cleave crossed the plate twice.

The win improved Bank of the Valley to 4-3 and made it four wins in the last five after suffering a 5-4 loss at Arlington a week earlier.