Bentley Willison's two-run hit propels Cornerstone to sixth-straight win

Bentley Willison's clutch sixth-inning hit propelled the Columbus Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors to a 4-3 comeback win over Hastings Thursday night. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Columbus, but was moved to Hastings due to weather.

Cornerstone, who trailed 2-0 and 3-1, chipped away at the deficit with a run in the fourth to make it 3-2. After back-to-back strikeouts in the sixth, Juri Rivera and Ryan Eickhoff hit consecutive singles. A wild pitch advanced both runners 90 feet for Willison. He singled to right, driving home both runners and to deliver the go-ahead hit.

"I just love this team. They're just scrappy. They're going to fight you until the end. The change of venue didn't seem to affect them at all," Columbus head coach Cody Schilling said. "That was the biggest thing I was worried about, going from a home game to we're going to have to go on the road with kind of a late start. We give up a couple runs in the first inning, so I was like this is either going to go very badly or we're going to hang tough. I should've known we were going to hang tough because we've done it all year."

After a quality start from Rivera, Preston Hastreiter came into the game for the save opportunity. A Columbus error and sac bunt put the tying run on second for Hastings with one out. Hastreiter recorded a strike out and ground out to end the game and seal a one-run win.

Rivera, who hit 2 for 3 with a run scored, pitched six innings allowing three runs on seven hits. He walked three and struck out five Hastings hitters. Hastreiter struck out one batter, allowing no hits in the seventh, to clinch the save. It's the third-straight quality start thrown by a Cornerstone starting pitcher.

"Preston (Hastreiter) was just tough. I think one guy got on via error in the top of the seventh, but he struck out one guy and a ground ball out. He pitched well coming in that situation with the lead, trying to hold the lead and save the game. He did a great job," Schilling said. "Juri (Rivera), after that first inning, was tough. He threw a lot of off speed stuff at them and kept them off balance and did a good job."

Offensively, Kael Forney tripled for Cornerstone's lone extra-base hit. Kaden Brownlow, Wyatt Swanson, Eickhoff and Willison each singled. Willison led the team with three RBIs and Nick Zoucha drove in one run.

Hastings opened the game with two runs in the first inning. An RBI triple and RBI single in consecutive at-bats gave it the early lead.

Following Forney's triple, Zoucha drove him home on a ground out to the second baseman to make it 2-1. Hastings restored its two-run lead in the next half inning on a fielder's choice. In the home half of the fourth, Columbus pulled within one 3-2 on a Willison ground out.

"Generally, it's how we've operated all year. First time through the order is a little tough and maybe we get nothing going," Schilling said. "Then once we turn it back over again, guys have an idea and we put better swings on and we start making harder contact. That was big. Once we got through the first couple innings without doing anything, Kael Forney tripled to kind of get us going."

Columbus extended its winning streak to six games and improved its record to 18-6. The Seniors will play its final game before the postseason on Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.