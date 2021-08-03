Big Game Jake

Krae Lavicky was aboard to start the second on an error at short then watched his courtesy runner, Turner Halvorsen, score four hitters later on Kwapnioski's RBI line drive.

Cooper Tessendorf and Kolby Blaser walked in the first two at-bats of the sixth. Blaser came home later on a wild pitch.

In between, Sjuts allowed three hits, one on an infield slow roller, and struck out five.

Roncalli threatened with a two-out single in the second that had two on but a fly ball to center finished it.

He set the opponents down in order in the third, struck out two in a row following a one-out double in the fourth, pitched around a two-out error in the fifth with a ground ball and was out of the sixth 1-2-3 with just 10 pitches.

"I was a little nervous in the first inning. I don't know, it was a big game and I settled in after that," Sjut said.

Van Cleave in center field wasn't surprised. He had been mostly unchallenged all year in the outfield before making six catches on Monday. Each of those, Sjuts said in the dugout, came off the curveball. But curveball, fastball, changeup or anything else, Van Cleave was confident in his right-handed teammate even when it looked bleak early.