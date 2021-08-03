Big Game Jake

CRETE - If he hadn't already willed Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family to a Class D-1 state championship win in overtime four months ago, Monday might have been the top moment in Jacob Sjuts' high school career.
Six strong innings in an elimination game has to be somewhere near the top. Wherever it ranks, one thing is clear: when the stakes are highest, Sjuts is at his best.
Monday he tossed six strong innings that turned into a 6-4 win over Omaha Roncalli. The victory followed an 11-3 victory over Arlington on Sunday and a 6-0 loss to Central City/Fullerton on Saturday.
Sjuts kept Lakeview alive for a 7 p.m. game Tuesday back in Crete against Alliance, a 6-3 loser to Hickman. Four teams remain on the Class B bracket.
In early March Sjuts scored nine of the Bulldogs' 10 points in the extra frame as they came back from down 10 in the fourth quarter for a second state title in three years. Monday didn't include the chance to raise a trophy, but Sjuts was just as clutch.
After allowing a double then a walk to start the game, he wiggled out of trouble and started to dominate. He retired the first hitter in each of the next five innings.
The offense scored four times in the bottom half when Roncalli missed its chance and sent an emotional charge through both dugouts.
Sjuts left in the seventh after a hit batter, walk, strikeout and another hit batter. Roncalli plated four runs but Bank of the Valley tacked on single runs in the second and sixth to provide enough insurance.
"It's just those state vibes," Sjuts said. "You get that adrenaline pumping and you don't even feel the pain in your arm. It was a lot of fun. Those first couple innings we got off to a good start, set the tone. Our guys were making really good plays in the outfield. It was a good overall team win."
A double and a walk had Roncalli in prime position to put Sjuts and his teammates on tilt before he struck out the third hitter on five pitches. A liner looked destined for right field in the next at-bat instead found the glove of Sam Kwapnioski. Sjuts had the five-hole hitter down 1-2 before a full count then a popup to second baseman Jordan Kracl ended the threat.
Lakeview didn't waste any time building off the its sudden response to Ronalli's early threat. Layne Forney doubled, stole third then scored on Cooper Tessendorf's sac fly. An error and an errant pitch that smacked Sam Kwapnioski in the back led to an Adam Van Cleave RBI single for a 2-0 lead. Jordan Kracl reached on an error and Eli Osten drove a pitch to right and a sac fly. The throw couldn't catch Kwapnioski coming home then turned into another run when the Roncalli catcher tried to cut down Kracl advancing to second. Instead, the throw sailed it into center and brought home Van Cleave.
Krae Lavicky was aboard to start the second on an error at short then watched his courtesy runner, Turner Halvorsen, score four hitters later on Kwapnioski's RBI line drive.
Cooper Tessendorf and Kolby Blaser walked in the first two at-bats of the sixth. Blaser came home later on a wild pitch.
In between, Sjuts allowed three hits, one on an infield slow roller, and struck out five.
Roncalli threatened with a two-out single in the second that had two on but a fly ball to center finished it.
He set the opponents down in order in the third, struck out two in a row following a one-out double in the fourth, pitched around a two-out error in the fifth with a ground ball and was out of the sixth 1-2-3 with just 10 pitches.
"I was a little nervous in the first inning. I don't know, it was a big game and I settled in after that," Sjut said.
Van Cleave in center field wasn't surprised. He had been mostly unchallenged all year in the outfield before making six catches on Monday. Each of those, Sjuts said in the dugout, came off the curveball. But curveball, fastball, changeup or anything else, Van Cleave was confident in his right-handed teammate even when it looked bleak early.
"He's just something else. His mindset and his focus in these big games, obviously he brings it in state basketball all the time, but there's just something about him he's just laser-focused all the time," Van Cleave said. "He always comes through."
His only other trouble came in the seventh when he was approaching 100 pitches. He left with the bases loaded and one down. Tessendorf came in and allowed back-to-back singles that scored three. A fielder's choice earned the second out and the fourth Roncalli run. Forney closed it when he closed his glove on a can of corn to left.
Alliance plays plays Crete at 4 p.m. on Tuesday in an elimination game. Lakeview needs a win then to defeat the winner of Alliance and Crete. That would set up a rematch with Hickman in the championship game. Should Lakeview lose, the winner of Crete and Alliance would be forced to beat Hickman twice on Wednesday.
Central City was eliminated Monday in a loss to Crete.
"I think we've got a lot of pitching. That wasn't our best hitting performance. Six run is pretty good, but I think we can wake them up a bit more and score some more runs," Sjuts said. "I like our chances."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.