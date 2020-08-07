Blaser had no doubts despite injury history

Kolby Blaser had a season for the ages this summer.
The shortstop for the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds hit a paltry .586 and scored 18 runs at the plate, allowed just two earned runs while striking out 19 and walking just two on the mound and committed just one error in the field.
For those unfamiliar with the Lakeview junior-to-be, there may have been a lot of, 'Where did this guy come from?' type of questions.
Well, he didn't really come from anywhere. Blaser played on a different youth team than many of his teammates and was always a force to be reckoned with. Unfortunately, when they all finally came together on the same roster, Blaser wasn't available.
He's spent the past two summers recovering from ACL surgery on different knees results from football injuries.
While that may have set up a mental roadblock for many players, Blaser had no doubts and no fears about returning to the diamond. He became quite possibly the best all-around player on the team and did it with a smile.
"You would never know. That's a testament to his mental toughness and just being a competitor," coach Travis Tessendorf said. "You would have never known the way he ran the bases, the way he played shortstop. ...We didn't see that at all this year. He's a gamer."
Blaser tore one ACL in ninth grade when he was headed toward the sideline, stepped to make a cut and felt his knee give out. A year later, he was in the midst of a tackle when momentum swung him into another player and his knee collided. The first one makes sense in terms of a lateral movement causing an injury. The second was a fluke.
One is always a potential, but a second, in such an irregular circumstance, was much more frustrating. Mentally, Blaser wasn't certain he had the will power to endure another nine-month rehab.
And while it was a day-to-day process, and not all the days were good ones, it was perhaps a setback that was necessary to his overall maturation as an athlete and a person.
Since then, Blaser has brought a more positive approach to life. Where he could have come into the year carrying uncertainty and doubt in the back of his mind, Blaser instead decided matters such as injuries are out of his hands. Therefore, it's up to him to make the most of what comes next.
What came next was a baseball season that no one could have predicted.
Blaser went 2 for 3 with two RBIs in the season opener, was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and another driven in a few nights later then capped a second week of play going 3 for 4 with two more runs.
Beginners luck? No, that didn't explain it. By the time July arrived, producing multiple hits became the norm. There were no signs of Blaser slowing down. What he was doing couldn't be explained by anything other than talent and determination.
And, from his perspective, help from dad.
"We spent a lot of time in the backyard and going to different ball fields and hitting when I was younger," he said. "Yeah, I was gone for two years, but it all came right back.
He made his first pitching start in Game 2 and went three innings with one earned and six Ks. Blaser came on again in relief a few days later and struck out the only three hitters he faced. In his third appearance, he allowed one earned in 2 and 2/3. He didn't allow another earned run the rest of the year.
So, much like his hitting, there was nothing lucky about it.
"I didn't figure I'd have the same control as I used it," Blaser said. "But as the season went on, I just kept gaining more control. It became natural again."
Blaser's emergence from obscurity only added another layer to an already deep roster. But unlike additions from David City and Humphrey, he was having more of an overall effect.
With him and Adam Van Cleave at the top of the lineup, the table was almost always set for the rest of the order. Coming on in relief with his team-leading every time, the opponent had no chance at a comeback. In the field, when hitters rarely managed to make contact, he cut all but one down.
"I don't want to say it was so much of a surprise, because we kind of expected that, but I guess I didn't expect him to play that well," Tessendorf said.
Blaser will take the confidence gained from summer into the fall where he's expected to be the Lakeview starting quarterback. Were he to excel the same way he did on the baseball diamond, his numbers would be even more eye-popping.
Should it be more of a struggle, he's ready for that, too. Such is the outlook for a player who has taken adversity and used it to his advantage.
"I definitely changed mentally as a person after the knee surgeries. I just kind of realized worrying doesn't help anything," Blaser said. "It's not going to make anything change. So, there's no reason to."
