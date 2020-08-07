Blaser had no doubts despite injury history

Blaser tore one ACL in ninth grade when he was headed toward the sideline, stepped to make a cut and felt his knee give out. A year later, he was in the midst of a tackle when momentum swung him into another player and his knee collided. The first one makes sense in terms of a lateral movement causing an injury. The second was a fluke.

One is always a potential, but a second, in such an irregular circumstance, was much more frustrating. Mentally, Blaser wasn't certain he had the will power to endure another nine-month rehab.

And while it was a day-to-day process, and not all the days were good ones, it was perhaps a setback that was necessary to his overall maturation as an athlete and a person.

Since then, Blaser has brought a more positive approach to life. Where he could have come into the year carrying uncertainty and doubt in the back of his mind, Blaser instead decided matters such as injuries are out of his hands. Therefore, it's up to him to make the most of what comes next.

What came next was a baseball season that no one could have predicted.

Blaser went 2 for 3 with two RBIs in the season opener, was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and another driven in a few nights later then capped a second week of play going 3 for 4 with two more runs.