Blues blank Kearney in road win

The first two reached in the fourth on a walk and a hit. It was loaded again with one out when Faust scooped up a grounder and started a short to second to first double play. Hastreiter walked the bags full with two down in the fifth then was saved by Willison's catch on a liner to right. A leadoff single and a one-out walk in the sixth were eliminated on a catch in left then a throw back into the infield to double up the runner.

Kearney beat Columbus 6-5 and dropped CUFCU to 0-3 in a 6-5 game in Columbus that included two runs in the seventh. The Blues managed just five hits and only one run in the final four innings of that one.

Tuesday the team had just one more hit but came to life the second time around the order against the Kearney starter.

The first two runs in the fourth were generated without a hit. Wyatt Swanson took first on a one-out walk then stole second. Kael Forney joined him on the base paths with another walk. Both advanced on a double steal and both scored by stealing home. Forney's two-out single in the fifth made it 3-0.

Jude Maguire drove in a run on a single with the bases loaded, Faust walked in the next at-bat for a 5-0 lead, a run came in on a passed ball and Willison picked up two RBIs on a liner to center for the final two runs.