Blues blank Kearney in road win

More late-inning offense proved to be the difference for the Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues on Tuesday at Kearney.
After plating six runs in the sixth inning for the first win of the season on Saturday against Gretna, the Blues pushed all eight across in the final three innings of an 8-0, six-inning road win on Tuesday night.
No one in the lineup had more than one hit but CUFCU also drew seven walks and took advantage of a Kearney error. On the mound, Preston Hastreiter made another solid start wit 5 and ⅓ innings of work, scattering seven hits, striking out four and walking five. He worked out of three bases-loaded jams and has yet to allow an earned run in more than 10 innings of work.
Columbus improved to 2-5 with the victory.
"(Hastreiter) had another great outing for us. He was out there for the season opener and pitched again tonight and had his offspeed going," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "He kept them off balance and relied on the defense behind him. Jack Faust, had a couple of big plays at shortstop, (Bentley) Willison had a big catch in right field to end a threat and Preston just had his pitches working."
Hastreiter struck out two looking in the first, had a 1-2-3 third then ran into his first bit of trouble in the third. A two-out walk then an infield hit loaded the bases. But he needed just two pitches to get a ground ball to third for the final out.
The first two reached in the fourth on a walk and a hit. It was loaded again with one out when Faust scooped up a grounder and started a short to second to first double play. Hastreiter walked the bags full with two down in the fifth then was saved by Willison's catch on a liner to right. A leadoff single and a one-out walk in the sixth were eliminated on a catch in left then a throw back into the infield to double up the runner.
Kearney beat Columbus 6-5 and dropped CUFCU to 0-3 in a 6-5 game in Columbus that included two runs in the seventh. The Blues managed just five hits and only one run in the final four innings of that one.
Tuesday the team had just one more hit but came to life the second time around the order against the Kearney starter.
The first two runs in the fourth were generated without a hit. Wyatt Swanson took first on a one-out walk then stole second. Kael Forney joined him on the base paths with another walk. Both advanced on a double steal and both scored by stealing home. Forney's two-out single in the fifth made it 3-0.
Jude Maguire drove in a run on a single with the bases loaded, Faust walked in the next at-bat for a 5-0 lead, a run came in on a passed ball and Willison picked up two RBIs on a liner to center for the final two runs.
"It was great to see our at-bats get better as the game goes on, which is what you want to see," Johnson said. "We just kind of stuck with it and eventually put some balls in play, turned those into hits and got some runs in."
CUFCU was back on the diamond Wednesday at home in a doubleheader against Elkhorn Mount Michael. Check online and in a future issue for scores and results. Columbus was looking to make it three and four in a row and climb to within a game of .500.
"I think it was a little confidence-builder holding on to (the win over Gretna) and getting our first win," Johnson said. "The players seemed a little looser today. Kind of getting that first win maybe let them settle in a little bit. I think we were a little more relaxed tonight."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
CUFCU Junior Blues (2-5).........................................0-0-0-2-1-5 -- 8-6-0
Kearney................................................................0-0-0-0-0-0- -- 0-7-1
Win: Preston Hastreiter 5.1IP, 7H, 0R, 5BB, 4K. 1B: Jude Maguire, Bentley Willison, Kael Forney, Hastreiter, Alex Griffith. 2B: Nick Zoucha. RBI: Maguire, Jack Faust, Willison 2, Forney. R: Maguire, Faust, Wyatt Swanson, Forney, Zoucha, Boden Jedlicka, Griffith 2. BB: Faust, Swanson 3, Forney, Zoucha, Jedlicka. SB: Swanson 3, Forney 2, Zoucha.