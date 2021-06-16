Blues blowout Norfolk then suffer payback

It was good and bad, up and down, positive and negative, essentially, just pick synonyms and antonyms to describe Tuesday in Norfolk for the Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues and you won't be far off from how the doubleheader played out.

Columbus had it all together in the opener and claimed an 11-1 win but was on the opposite end of the blowout in the nightcap, leaving town with a 12-1 defeat.

CUFCU has a 5-8 record after the split and returns home Friday night for a 5:30/8 p.m. doubleheader against Gretna.

"In game two we definitely gave away more free bases compared to game one without a doubt," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "Game two we kind of faced a soft lefty who just gave us a little trouble. We had a few hard hit balls that were right at guys, but overall the hitting approach was could, we just didn't square up as many.

"We had more extra-base hits in game one, but game two came down to extra bases whether on errors or wild pitches or a few walks or some bad throws or those type of things."