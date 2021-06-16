Blues blowout Norfolk then suffer payback

It was good and bad, up and down, positive and negative, essentially, just pick synonyms and antonyms to describe Tuesday in Norfolk for the Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues and you won't be far off from how the doubleheader played out.
Columbus had it all together in the opener and claimed an 11-1 win but was on the opposite end of the blowout in the nightcap, leaving town with a 12-1 defeat.
CUFCU has a 5-8 record after the split and returns home Friday night for a 5:30/8 p.m. doubleheader against Gretna.
"In game two we definitely gave away more free bases compared to game one without a doubt," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "Game two we kind of faced a soft lefty who just gave us a little trouble. We had a few hard hit balls that were right at guys, but overall the hitting approach was could, we just didn't square up as many.
"We had more extra-base hits in game one, but game two came down to extra bases whether on errors or wild pitches or a few walks or some bad throws or those type of things."
NORFOLK 12, CUFCU JUNIOR BLUES 1: Norfolk had the first five runs of the game and led 5-0 through three innings. The first three reached in the first on two hits and a walk. A wild pitch, ground out scored two. A walk then an error later in the inning made it 3-0.
A walk in the second then back-to-back singles made it 4-0. A leadoff single, walk and liner to right center made it 5-0.
Columbus finally answered when Heath Dahlke reached on a fielder's choice in the fourth and scored when Brennen Jelinek and Matthew Kinnison singled, but the lineup managed just one more hit the rest of the way.
Up 5-1 in the sixth, Norfolk exploded for seven runs on four hits and four walks.
Eli Kreikemeier was 2 for 3 while Kinnison was 2 for 2 with an RBI. Bohden Jedlicka took the loss after tossing the first 2 and ⅔ with six hits, five runs, four earned, four walks and three strikeouts.
CUFCU JUNIOR BLUES 11, NORFOLK 1: Columbus was the aggressor early in the opener of the doubleheader, leading 7-0 after two innings. CUFCU plated six of those in the second and led 8-0 before Norfolk found its lone run.
Bentley Willison's single then Kael Forney's double made it 1-0 in the first. Five runs, a walk and two errors accounted for the big second inning.
Nick Zoucha doubled and scored, Jelinek singled and scored, Jedlicka singled and scored, Eli Kruse walked and scored, Grant Anderson doubled and scored and Forney reached on a fielder's choice and scored. The first five hitters got aboard before Norfolk recorded an out.
Willison was hit by a pitch, moved on a walk, stole third and came in for an 8-0 lead on Zoucha's sac fly.
Norfolk scored its lone run on a single, two-base wild pitch and single to left center. CUFCU starter Wyatt Swanson limited the damage to that one run. He scattered seven hits over five innings with one walk and six strikeouts.
Columbus put the mercy rule into play with a three-run fifth. Willison singled in a run then he and Forney both scored on an error at shortstop.
"Wyatt pitched great. He really made a nice improvement as far as doing a good job throwing strikes throughout the season but not finishing off batters when he gets to two strikes," Johnson said. "I think he would try to get a little too fine with his pitches. Last night we talked about working on continuing to pound the zone with two strikes. He really improved on that."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
NORFOLK 12, CUFCU JUNIOR BLUES 1
Norfolk...............................................................3-1-1-0-0-7 -- 12-10-2
CUFCU Junior Blues (5-8).........................................0-0-0-1-0-0 -- 1-5-3
Loss: Bohden Jedlicka (1-2) 2.2IP, 6H, 5R, 4ER, 4BB, 3K. RBI: Matthew Kinnison.
CUFCU JUNIOR BLUES 12, NORFOLK 1 (5 Innings)
CUFCU Junior Blues (5-7)..........................................1-6-0-1-3 -- 11-8-1
Norfolk.....................................................................0-0-0-1-0 -- 1-7-4
Win: Wyatt Swanson (1-1) 5IP, 7H, R, ER, BB, 6K. 2B: Kael Forney, Bentley Willison, Nick Zoucha, Grant Anderson. RBI: Forney, Willison 3, Zoucha 2, Bohden Jedlicka, Anderson 2. SB: Willison, Anderson 2.