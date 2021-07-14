Blues cash in on errors, win 10-2

Millard pulled within two runs in the fifth, but CUFCU plated five in the ensuing half inning.

Jelinek drove in his second RBI of the day to make it 5-2. A fielding error and a RBI single by Griffith extended the lead to five. A two-run error made it 9-2 heading to the sixth.

The Blues completed the mercy rule win on a fielding error in the bottom of the sixth to secure a 10-2 win.

"It was a nice, complete game for us this time," Johnson said. "We didn't score a lot of runs right away, but we kept with the plan, took advantage of some balls that dropped and got through, ran the bases well and just continued to put the pressure on the other team, and it turned out our way tonight. Good win for them."

Johnson liked his team's at-bats and the way the hitters adjusted. In the second and third innings, Blues hitters saw a total of 12 pitches in seven plate appearances. Anderson's hit by pitch in the second was the only baserunner. After the third, Columbus started working long at-bats.