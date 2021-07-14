Blues cash in on errors, win 10-2

The Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues played their final home game of the season Tuesday night looking to bounce back from a loss Sunday and build momentum for a quickly approaching postseason.
The Blues pulled away late, scoring eight runs in the final three innings for a 10-2 victory. Brennen Jelinek went 2 for 2 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored. Alex Griffith was 3 for 4 with a RBI. Bentley Willison and Heath Dahlke put together multi-hit performances.
Columbus also had a strong pitching performance from starter Jude Maguire and reliever Caden Kapels.
Maguire tossed four innings, allowed one unearned run on two hits with two walks and three strikeouts. He earned his first win of the season in his second start.
Kapels made his pitching debut, throwing two innings and allowing one run on one hit with two walks and one strikeout.
"Jude (Maguire) gave us a nice start. We needed that. He was gone for the tournament this weekend and we used a lot of pitching there, so he gave us a nice start coming off of that," Blues coach Jimmy Johnson said. "It was actually Caden's first outing. So, once he settled in, he did a nice job and got some outs for us. Just another guy we can look to maybe during districts later in the tournament if we need to."
Six of the 10 Blues runs were unearned as Millard committed six errors. Columbus started to separate itself in the fourth. Grant Anderson drove in a run on a hit by pitch and Jack Faust walked with the bases loaded to make it 4-1.
Millard pulled within two runs in the fifth, but CUFCU plated five in the ensuing half inning.
Jelinek drove in his second RBI of the day to make it 5-2. A fielding error and a RBI single by Griffith extended the lead to five. A two-run error made it 9-2 heading to the sixth.
The Blues completed the mercy rule win on a fielding error in the bottom of the sixth to secure a 10-2 win.
"It was a nice, complete game for us this time," Johnson said. "We didn't score a lot of runs right away, but we kept with the plan, took advantage of some balls that dropped and got through, ran the bases well and just continued to put the pressure on the other team, and it turned out our way tonight. Good win for them."
Johnson liked his team's at-bats and the way the hitters adjusted. In the second and third innings, Blues hitters saw a total of 12 pitches in seven plate appearances. Anderson's hit by pitch in the second was the only baserunner. After the third, Columbus started working long at-bats.
"Early on with guys in scoring position, we were trying to do a little too much and had some strikeouts with runners in scoring position, which was frustrating for them and the team," he said. "I thought they did a good job settling down as the game went on and just kept it simple with guys in scoring position."
All nine Blues hitters either recorded a RBI or a hit. Jelinek, who also had a RBI single in the first, said it's a good feeling when the entire lineup is producing.
"You keep the line moving," he said. "There's no pressure on anybody to make a play now. You know guys will pick you up if you don't."
The Blues finished the regular season 13-16. They'll play in the district tournament Friday in Fremont.
Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.