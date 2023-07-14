NORFOLK - In the postseason, games are determined by the thinnest of margins.

That was the case in Friday's Class A Area 6 Tournament for the OneUnited Federal Credit Union Columbus Junior Blues at Veterans Memorial Park in Norfolk.

Entering the postseason as the No. 5 seed, they went back-and-forth with No. 2 Fremont. The Blues overcame an early two-run deficit to take a 3-2 lead.

Fremont tied the game at 3-3 before Columbus reclaimed the lead 4-3 in the sixth. The designated home team answered once again, sending the game to the seventh in a 4-4 game.

After OneUnited was retired in order in the top half, Fremont loaded the bases with one out. After reliever Damon Liermann induced a pop out behind home plate for the second out, Liermann hit the next batter on a 2-1 pitch to bring in the winning run.

"We had some things we could've done better, but I think overall we played good. Those guys are good," Blues head coach Travis McCloud said. "I just talked to them and said a lot of teams could've cashed it in when a team that's already beaten you once this year, got up 2-0 in the third inning. I'm proud of the way they decided not to let that get them down. They battled back. We took the lead and had it to the very end."

McCloud said the key to their success in the Area Tournament was limiting mistakes. On Friday, the Blues committed four errors and hit five Fremont hitters.

"It seemed like every time we had an error that guy came around to score," McCloud said. "I think that might've been their four runs that they had. Just cleaning up that little stuff."

Abe Christensen earned the start Friday and provided six-plus innings. Christensen struck out the side in the second inning and he didn't allow his first hit until the third.

He limited the damage in multiple innings. In the third, after Fremont scored two on a single up the middle, second baseman Bryson Reeder completed a 4-3 double play to escape without further damage.

Fremont, after tying the game in the fourth on an RBI double, left two on base on a pop out to first baseman Stewie Kudron.

Christensen's wiggled out of a runners-on-the-corners, nobody-out jam in the fifth snagging a comebacker and doubling up the runner at first base. He then fielded a grounder to retire the final runner.

Christensen finished the afternoon with a final line of six-plus innings allowing five runs, four earned, on nine hits and one walk. He struck out six Fremont hitters.

"He (Christensen) obviously pitched really well. He gave us a good chance. He didn't give up a whole lot of freebies," McCloud said. "Other than the hit batters, he was making them put the ball in play which gives us a chance and helps our team because then they're on their toes a little bit more. He did a good job of just keeping the game flow going and making sure we weren't giving up a whole lot of free bases."

OneUnited broke through in the fourth inning after Jack Holys and Charlie Larson drew consecutive walks. Carter Renteria singled to load the bases for Connor Williams.

The Columbus third baseman lined an RBI single to right field to get the team on the board. Collin Rausch tied the game with an RBI sac fly scoring Renteria.

Stewie Kudron put the Blues into the lead 3-2 on an infield RBI single. Columbus stranded two to end the fourth after a strikeout and a ground out.

OneUnited retook the lead in the sixth thanks to a misplay on a pop fly at first base. Rausch reached on the Fremont error, advanced to second on a wild pitch and reached third on a Kudron single.

Rausch scored on an RBI sac fly from Reeder to deep right field to put the Blues into a 4-3 lead.

"They had a good approach. It seemed like we ran into a couple times that we would hit the ball right at people and we had to work a little bit," McCloud said. "I think they were attacking good fastballs and laying off a lot of pitches that were close to get themselves into good counts. I think if they keep that same approach, we'll be just fine I think."

Columbus will look to put the loss in the rearview mirror as they'll play an elimination game at 1 p.m. Saturday against No. 6 South Sioux City. SSC lost to No. 1 Lincoln Northeast 20-5 on Friday.

"Just don't give up. Just keep battling," McCloud said about his message to the team. "I know we can win (Saturday). We know we can win the day after that. It's just one game at a time now."