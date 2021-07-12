Blues drop three of four

CUFCU stranded two in the third and another in the fourth and went down in order in the first, second, fifth and seventh.

Willison also started and took the loss with eight hits and six runs but only three of those were earned because of four Columbus errors.

CUFCU Junior Blues 9, Omaha Gross 3: Following single runs for both sides in the first inning, Columbus plated three in the second then saw that lead slowly chip away.

It was 4-3 in the fifth when Columbus scored five times on four hits and three errors. Jack Faust drove in the first run on a a single with the bases loaded. A drop in the outfield cleared the bases. Nick Zoucha added the final run on a wild pitch.

Bohden Jedlicka went the distance in what was a five-inning game. He allowed four hits, one earned run, walked four and struck out four.

CUFCU scored three in the third on three singles and two walks. Brennen Jelinek went 3 for 4 for the game and started the third-inning rally with a leadoff single. Griffith singled him in, Eli Kruse walked and scored on an error and Griffith came in on the same error.

Faust singled in the first and scored on Willison's RBI single to left. Faust, Willison and Caden Kapels each had two hits.