Blues drop three of four

The Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues were hoping for some payback and a chance to build momentum over the weekend during a four-game road trip to a tournament in Lincoln.
But payback never came and the Blues will now hope to carry over their frustration to this weekend when the Area Tournament begins in Fremont.
Columbus lost a rematch with Gretna 11-1 on Friday, split games Saturday in a 1-0 loss to the Sandhills Juniors then a 9-3 win over Omaha Gross but had to settle for a losing weekend behind a 6-2 loss to Great Bend (Kansas) to finish the event.
Finding consistent hitting was the trouble. Columbus had more hits in its win, 12, than in the three losses combined, 11.
CUFCU hosts Blair on Tuesday night at 5 then travels to Fremont on Friday for the Area Tournament.
"We definitely saw some higher-quality pitching, and we haven't seen that particularly consistently," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "While it was frustrating, hopefully we can make adjustments as we get into district week."
Great Bend 6, CUFCU Junior Blues 2: Great Bend had all six runs on the board before Columbus responded in the sixth when Bentley Willison drove in two on a double to deep left center but that was one of just three hits in the game.
CUFCU stranded two in the third and another in the fourth and went down in order in the first, second, fifth and seventh.
Willison also started and took the loss with eight hits and six runs but only three of those were earned because of four Columbus errors.
CUFCU Junior Blues 9, Omaha Gross 3: Following single runs for both sides in the first inning, Columbus plated three in the second then saw that lead slowly chip away.
It was 4-3 in the fifth when Columbus scored five times on four hits and three errors. Jack Faust drove in the first run on a a single with the bases loaded. A drop in the outfield cleared the bases. Nick Zoucha added the final run on a wild pitch.
Bohden Jedlicka went the distance in what was a five-inning game. He allowed four hits, one earned run, walked four and struck out four.
CUFCU scored three in the third on three singles and two walks. Brennen Jelinek went 3 for 4 for the game and started the third-inning rally with a leadoff single. Griffith singled him in, Eli Kruse walked and scored on an error and Griffith came in on the same error.
Faust singled in the first and scored on Willison's RBI single to left. Faust, Willison and Caden Kapels each had two hits.
"It was awesome to have Bohden pitch like that heading into districts because we know he's going to be a guy that starts a game or we'll need in a relief a time or two," Johnson said. "He was in the strike zone and had a forkball, offspeed pitch going, along with his fastball. He used those two, with his curveball to keep them off balance and throw strikes."
Sandhills 1, CUFCU Junior Blues 0: Columbus stranded runners in the first, fourth and sixth but also had a runner caught stealing and another doubled up on a fly ball.
Sandhills created the winning run in the seventh when a one-out single moved on a sac bunt then scored on a two-out single.
Faust tossed all but the final two outs for Columbus, allowed just two hits, one earned run, walked one and struck out eight but reached the pitch limit and was removed in the seventh after he recorded the first out on a fly ball to right.
"It was funny in that one because it was like we were hitting against a similar pitcher as Jack - good fastball, decent velocity, quality offspeed and both just pounded the strike zone," Johnson said. "It was a fun game. Jack pitched great and got us out of a couple situations."
Gretna 11, CUFCU Junior Blues 1: Columbus was looking forward to a rematch with Gretna following a pair of one-run losses in a home doubleheader defeat on June 17.
This time there were no hopes of a late comeback. Gretna scored in every inning, busting it open with four runs in the second for a 5-0 lead. Gretna had 11 hits to just two for Columbus and capitalized on three errors.
Willison and Kael Forney had the only CUFCU hits.
Gretna reached base with just two hits in the second while scoring four thanks to two hit batters, a wild pitch and an error. A single run in the third made it 6-0. Three hits and a walk added two more in the fourth. A walk, error and back-to-back doubles brought in the final Gretna runs in the fifth.
Columbus created its only run in the fourth behind Nick Zoucha's leadoff walk. A fielder's choice with one out brought him across for the only Columbus run.
Wyatt Swanson and Eli Kreikemeier tossed for Columbus but couldn't find any traction. Swanson gave up six hits and five earned while Kreikemeier allowed five hits and three earned.
