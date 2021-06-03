Blues explode for 24 runs in doubleheader sweep

Columbus scored four in the first inning, saw the lead cut to one when Mount Michael answered with three in the second but then fired back with three in the bottom half. Up 7-4 after three, the Blues plated three more in the fourth and four in the fifth.

Columbus led 3-0 in the first when Zoucha stepped up with one on and made it 4-0 on a double to deep right center. Zoucha singled to nearly the same spot in the fourth and made it 9-0. His final trip to the plate came in the sixth with two runners on. He doubled again to right field for the final two runs of the game.

Griffith went 4 and ⅓ innings and picked up the win on two hits, six runs, three earned, five walks and two strikeouts.

Eli Kreikemeier was 3 for 4 with two runs scored, Wyatt Swanson was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs and Caden Kapels was 2 for 3 with two driven in.

"The nice part about it was, with 18 guys, we got most everybody a couple at bats," Johnson said. "Early on, we're trying to get all the guys an opportunity and get them a shot. It was really neat to see contributions from every single guy hitting then in the field and pitching."