Blues explode for 24 runs in doubleheader sweep

The bats came alive for 23 hits and 23 runs Wednesday night at Pawnee Park Legion Field for the Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues during a doubleheader sweep of Elkhorn Mount Michael.
Nearly every member of the roster had a hand in the offense, the starting pitchers struggled with control but allowed just five earned runs and the Blues are suddenly within a game of .500 after starting 0-5.
Columbus downed Mount Michael 14-7 in the opener with a pair of three-run and four-run innings then had nine runs on the board before the visitors found their offense during a 10-3 victory in the second half of the twinbill.
Since dropping the first five games of the season, CUFCU has scored eight or more runs in the past four games.
"We had a few things to talk about pregame to have a little more of a plan and a little more of an aggressive approach. The guys did a good job of buying into that and executing that," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "They were ready to attack when they got a pitch to hit and hit some balls hard. They certainly made my job easy."
CUFCU JUNIOR BLUES 14, MOUNT MICHAEL 7: Four different hitters had two or more RBIs to support a two-hit effort by starting pitcher Alex Griffith. Nick Zoucha was an impressive 3 for 4 with four runs driven in that included two doubles.
Columbus scored four in the first inning, saw the lead cut to one when Mount Michael answered with three in the second but then fired back with three in the bottom half. Up 7-4 after three, the Blues plated three more in the fourth and four in the fifth.
Columbus led 3-0 in the first when Zoucha stepped up with one on and made it 4-0 on a double to deep right center. Zoucha singled to nearly the same spot in the fourth and made it 9-0. His final trip to the plate came in the sixth with two runners on. He doubled again to right field for the final two runs of the game.
Griffith went 4 and ⅓ innings and picked up the win on two hits, six runs, three earned, five walks and two strikeouts.
Eli Kreikemeier was 3 for 4 with two runs scored, Wyatt Swanson was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs and Caden Kapels was 2 for 3 with two driven in.
"The nice part about it was, with 18 guys, we got most everybody a couple at bats," Johnson said. "Early on, we're trying to get all the guys an opportunity and get them a shot. It was really neat to see contributions from every single guy hitting then in the field and pitching."
CUFCU JUNIOR BLUES 10, ELKHORN MOUNT MICHAEL 3: Jude Maguire, Jack Faust and Preston Hastreiter each had multiple hits and kick-started an offense with a five-run second inning.
Maguire doubled in the first CUFCU at-bat of the game then scored a hitter later when Faust tripled him in.
An error with two on in the second made it 2-0 and was followed by Maguire's RBI double, a two-RBI double by Faust and an RBI sac fly by Swanson two hitters later.
Kael Forney singled and Izac Pillen doubled to start the third then came in on an Eli Kruse double to make it 8-0. Kruse came in later in the inning on a passed ball for a 9-0 lead.
Four walks and a double accounted for all of Mount Michael's runs in the fourth. Kapels scored the final run of the game in the sixth when he led off with a single, moved to third on a single by Hastreiter and came in on an error.
Boden Jedlicka was the winning pitcher on a start that lasted four innings with two hits, two earned runs, four walks and six strikeouts.
"Even though we started off 0-5, the guys did a good job continuing to believe in themselves, believe in us as coaches and believe in the team," Johnson said. "Of those losses, three of them were by one run, all of which we might have had a lead at some point. They did a good job of falling in the trap of not worrying about the record or the outcome and focusing on the process."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Elkhorn Mount Michael................................................0-3-1-0-3 -- 7-3-4
CUFCU Junior Blues (3-5)........................................4-3-0-3-4 -- 14-11-4
Win: Alex Griffith 4.1IP, 2H, 6R, 3ER, 5BB, 2K. 1B: Eli Kreikemeier 3, Bentley Willison 1, Wyatt Swanson 2, Caden Kapels, Nick Zoucha. 2B: Zoucha 2, Kapels. RBI: Willison, Swanson 2, Kapels 2, Heath Dahlke, Zoucha 4. R: Kreikemeier 2, Jack Faust, Willison 3, Swanson 2, Kapels, Dahlke, Zoucha, Grant Anderson 2. BB: Willison 2, Kapels, Dahlke, Kaden Brownlow 2. SB: Swanson, Willison, Zoucha, Dahlke, Anderson, Kreikemeier.
Elkhorn Mount Michael.............................................0-0-0-3-0-0 -- 3-3-2
CUFCU Junior Blues (4-5).....................................1-5-3-0-0-1 -- 10-12-0
Win: Boden Jedlicka 4IP, 2H, 3R, 2ER, 4BB, 6K. 1B: Jude Maguire, Bentley Willison, Caden Kapels, Preston Hastreiter 2, Kael Forney. 2B: Eli Kruse, Jack Faust, Jude Maguire 2. 3B: Faust. RBI: Maguire, Faust 2, Swanson, Forney, Kruse 2, Brennen Jelinek. R: Maguire 2, Faust, Kapels, Forney 2, Pillen, Kruse 2, Jelinek. BB: Kruse, Kaden Brownlow, Jelinek. SB: Willison, Maguire.