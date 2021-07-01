Blues fall into road hole at Grand Island

Josh Faust was the only Columbus hitter to reach base in the first two innings, and that came on an error. Matthew Kinnison and Jude Maguire walked to start the third but a sac bunt followed by back-to-back swinging strikeouts ended the threat.

The only CUFCU offense came in the fourth when Zoucha singled, Wyatt Swanson advanced him on a walk, Eli Kreikemeier moved both on a sac bunt and Brennen Jelinek scored Zoucha on a sac fly.

Evans set down the next eight in a row before Kreikemeier led off the seventh with a single. Two ground balls to the right side ended the night for Evans. Hunter Jensen came on for the final out on, as Johnson said, just one pitch.

Grand Island led 2-0 after one then added two more in the third. A walk, two hit batters and two singles plated the first two runs. Both of the third-inning runs were unearned following an error in left with two on base.

Trailing 2-0 after the first frame has, unfortunately, become familiar territory. CUFCU has allowed at least one run in eight of its 22 games. The Columbus record is just 2-6 in those contests. Overall, CUFCU has allowed at least one run in the first or second inning in 15 of the 22 games. Columbus has won five of those and lost 10.