Blues fall into road hole at Grand Island

The Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues suffered through early runs and a dazzling start by Grand Island pitcher Cohen Evans while dropping a 4-1 road contest on Wednesday Night.
Evans gave up just two hits and struck out 10 CUFCU hitters while allowing one earned run in the fourth inning. By that point, he had already been staked to a 4-0 lead and had more than enough support to pick up another win over Columbus.
Evans tossed five innings on June 9 in Columbus, wasn't as effective but still earned the win in a 7-4 final. He gave up four hits that night and four runs and left the game with a 5-3 lead after five.
He didn't allow a hit on Wednesday until Nick Zoucha led off the fourth with a single. Evans struck out four in a row at one point and retired eight straight after Zoucha's hit then a walk to Wyatt Swanson.
The Blues fell to 10-12 with the loss. They were within a game of .500 for the second time this year but were unable to reach an even record also for the second time this year.
Both times it was Grand Island that denied CUFCU the win it needed to hit the .500 mark. Columbus was 4-5 on June 9 following a four-game winning streak when it lost to Evans and Grand Island.
"We faced (Evans) last time, but he had a little bit more success (this time)," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "He just had us all twisted up. We couldn't time up his fastball."
Josh Faust was the only Columbus hitter to reach base in the first two innings, and that came on an error. Matthew Kinnison and Jude Maguire walked to start the third but a sac bunt followed by back-to-back swinging strikeouts ended the threat.
The only CUFCU offense came in the fourth when Zoucha singled, Wyatt Swanson advanced him on a walk, Eli Kreikemeier moved both on a sac bunt and Brennen Jelinek scored Zoucha on a sac fly.
Evans set down the next eight in a row before Kreikemeier led off the seventh with a single. Two ground balls to the right side ended the night for Evans. Hunter Jensen came on for the final out on, as Johnson said, just one pitch.
Grand Island led 2-0 after one then added two more in the third. A walk, two hit batters and two singles plated the first two runs. Both of the third-inning runs were unearned following an error in left with two on base.
Trailing 2-0 after the first frame has, unfortunately, become familiar territory. CUFCU has allowed at least one run in eight of its 22 games. The Columbus record is just 2-6 in those contests. Overall, CUFCU has allowed at least one run in the first or second inning in 15 of the 22 games. Columbus has won five of those and lost 10.
Two first-inning runs Wednesday weren't necessarily damaging until Evans became nearly unhittable and the Blues committed costly errors.
"Those hurt a little more because you know there's less room for mistakes," Johnson said. "That three-run lead felt like a pretty big mountain to climb as well as their guy was pitching."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.