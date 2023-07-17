NORFOLK - After staving off elimination Saturday with a 9-1 victory over South Sioux City, the OneUnited Federal Credit Union Columbus Junior Blues returned to Veterans Memorial Park in Norfolk Sunday to face the hosts in another elimination game.

Norfolk scored the first couple of runs of the game against OneUnited starting pitcher Matthew Krueger, but Columbus fought back with six unanswered runs to take a 6-2 lead.

The Blues carried that advantage into the sixth. After a couple of loud singles started the rally, Columbus unraveled with mistakes in the field and a couple of calls that went against them leading to a six-run inning.

OneUnited trailed 8-6 and had two on in the sixth and seventh, but it failed to score in both instances ending in a season-ending defeat.

"I think Matthew (Krueger) kind of got tired and he started walking some people. Might've been me and coach's job to pull him a little bit sooner, but we trust him and he pitched a good game for us," Blues head coach Travis McCloud said. "We just had a couple errors where the ball fell through and kind of a tough call at third there, but it turns out when you got to get six outs in an inning it might unravel on you a little bit."

Two singles, a catcher's interference and a bases-loaded walk trimmed the Columbus lead to 6-3 in the sixth. After a pitching change put Stewie Kudron on the mound, he allowed a two-run single to center to make it 6-5.

Norfolk dropped a bunt back to Kudron in the next at-bat with the Blues pitcher throwing to third for the force. The umpire ruled the runner safe at third, a call Columbus protested.

After a pop out, Kudron walked in the tying run. Norfolk took the lead on a fly ball to right field as Jack Holys failed to make the catch closing in on the ball with second baseman Bryson Reeder.

A fielder's choice to center field added an insurance run for Norfolk to give them an 8-6 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth.

Krueger pitched his best game of the season on Sunday, striking out a season-high eight hitters. He allowed six runs, three earned, on five hits and two walks in five-plus innings.

"That was more of the Matthew (Krueger) I knew we had. His last time he pitched he struggled a little bit, but that was more normally what we see from him. He had a good tempo when he got to pitch," McCloud said. "He was going at his own pace. He's filling up the strike zone, making them put it in play. He had a good put away pitch (Sunday) that if he got two strikes, he could strike the kid out or get him to hit a weak ground ball."

The Blues' offense was successful against Norfolk, outhitting them 14-6. However, they finished the game with six errors while Norfolk posted just one.

Zach Nelson hit 4-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored. Charlie Larson batted 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Collin Rausch posted two hits and scored once. Carter Renteria drove in two runs and Holys tallied one RBI.

After falling behind 2-0 on a two-out single in the third, Columbus answered with a run in the home half on an RBI single from Larson to score Holys.

OneUnited batted around in the fourth. Rausch, Reeder and Connor Williams all singled to load the base with one out. Holys walked in Rausch for the tying run with Nelson delivering an RBI single to left to drive in Reeder for the go-ahead run.

Larson singled home Williams and Renteria grounded a two-run single up the middle to propel Columbus into a 6-2 lead.

"They were attacking right away. We weren't watching a whole lot of strikes. When they saw one, they swung away at it," McCloud said. "We had about five that it seemed they dove to make the play on. They had a good approach. When they saw a strike, they wanted to hit it."

In the sixth, Nelson and Larson singled with two outs to bring up Renteria. The Columbus catcher grounded out to end the inning. Rausch singled and Reeder walked with one out in the seventh to put the go-ahead run at the plate.

Damon Liermann flied out to center and Williams grounded into a force out at third to end the game.

"I told them that last inning was indicative on the whole year," McCloud said. "There was an eight-pitch at-bat to lead it off or with two outs putting two guys on base. It's one of those things that I suppose it just doesn't work out."

It was an up-and-down season for the Blues as they endured a six-game losing streak after winning the first game of the season.

However, Columbus weathered those struggles and challenged the Area 6 Tournament's No. 2 and No. 3 seeds to games decided by one and two runs, respectively.

"We told them we couldn't be more proud of those guys. The way the season started, a lot of teams could've said it's summer ball and time to be done. These guys didn't settle for that," McCloud said. "They definitely battled through. Even though we were against the wall a little bit, we kept battling. We made it as tough as we could on them. They definitely grew a lot this year.

"A lot of the teams we're playing are a little bit older than us. We're kind of one of the younger teams and for them to compete with them like they did, it shows these guys came a long way. I think they're going to be a really good baseball team here in the future. I think the future's definitely bright for them."

Blues def. SSC 9-1

On Saturday, OneUnited won 9-1 in five innings. It scored in every inning, including three in the first and four in the fourth.

Seven different Blues recorded singles with Renteria driving in two runs and Liermann and Cash Peterson tallying one RBI each. Brett Belzer scored twice.

On the mound, Williams tossed three hitless innings striking out six South Sioux City hitters. In relief, Dayton Snyder pitched two innings and allowed one unearned run on two hits and two walks. Snyder punched out three hitters.