Bookends: Mariners open, close with USSSA titles

"We weren't really playing our best, but we said, 'If you just stick together and fight and never quit, you've got a chance to do it,'" Gustafson said. "That's what they did in the state tournament. They never quit fighting, and they walked out of there as champs."

Sticking together is what Gustafson said made the team special. And that was true of the parents as well. As he was recounting the moments from the state tournament and the season, he was in the midst of returning from the Wisconsin Dells with five of the team's parents and nine of the boys. Even the adults have a sense of loyalty to one another.

"Those kids play for one another; that's what I take away from that team. They're all about being a true team," Gustafson. "They stick together, they play for each other, they feed off each other and that's why they've been so successful over the years."

The trip also included stopping by the famous "Field of Dreams" in Dyersville, Iowa. The boys took a photo with their backs to the camera and walking into the corn just as the characters from the movie faded into the crops. Their last season together before moving onto high school and Legion ball, it was a sentimental way to mark the end of an era.

"Each one of those boys, they feel like one of your own," Gustafson said. "I remember filling out the last lineup card was tough. The last time I had to pull out one of my pitchers who did a fantastic job, he fell into my arms and it set in that he was done, done - he had no more innings to go (with the team in the future). Those kids care about it. So for me, it was emotional that, 'Hey, this is it.'"

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

