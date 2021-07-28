Bookends: Mariners open, close with USSSA titles

Coach David Gustafson and his Columbus Mariners squad thought they had started a yearly tradition.
Before he took over the team, the roster he inherited were the USSSA state runners-up. His first season at the helm in the 8 and Under age group included a state championship. Columbus was back in the title game again the next summer in the 9 and Under division, settling again for runner-up.
But despite going 1-2 in title games, playing in one every year seemed to be the natural, and only acceptable, way to end the season. Then came a five-year drought that felt much longer considering the start of the boys' time together.
Was it all just beginner's luck?
The Mariners dispelled that idea earlier this month when they were again playing for a trophy and winning the USSSA Major Division Silver Bracket Nebraska State Championship July 18 in Council Bluffs.
Columbus went 1-1 in pool play then won two in a row to claim the title.
"As coaches, we were thinking, we haven't had to deal with losing very much. But then it took five years to get back to the state championship, and I was really proud of the way they stood together and stuck together," Gustafson said. "A lot of the teams at our level across the state have players bouncing around. In Columbus, we just have the two teams, and they stick together. It was great to watch them grow. We're just happy how they came along as players, and mostly as young men."
Columbus won 8-2 over the Millard United Battle Black then lost later in the day 13-1 to Impact Athletics, sending the Mariners to the Silver Bracket that included four other squads.
Columbus had a first-round bye then faced Elkhorn Prime Navy in the semifinals. The Mariners trailed 4-0, scored a run then faced elimination down three in their final at-bat. With the bases loaded, Quenton Gustafson, Keaton Barnes, Will Wickham and Sawyer Kimberling, the middle of the order, came through with hits and won the game 5-4.
Spencer Shotkoski threw five of the six innings and needed just 47 pitches.
Sunday it was a 2-2 game in the top of the sixth when Columbus pushed two across then hung on late for a 4-2 championship win in a rematch against Millard United Battle Black.
Will Wickham started on Sunday then gave way to Aiden Kudron for the save. Millard had the bases loaded, and at least two on, in each of the last three innings but were stymied by Wickham and Kudron.
"It's been fun to watch them grow from when they were 8 and could barely pick up a ball until now where most of them are taller than all of us dads," Gustafson said.
Eight members of the original team from six years ago remain on the roster. And while it ended the way everyone hoped, it wasn't sunshine and rainbows through most of the season. Rainouts and cancellations by opponents limited the team to fewer than 30 games. Some years, the Mariners had won 44 games. In their final season together, they didn't even play that amount.
"We weren't really playing our best, but we said, 'If you just stick together and fight and never quit, you've got a chance to do it,'" Gustafson said. "That's what they did in the state tournament. They never quit fighting, and they walked out of there as champs."
Sticking together is what Gustafson said made the team special. And that was true of the parents as well. As he was recounting the moments from the state tournament and the season, he was in the midst of returning from the Wisconsin Dells with five of the team's parents and nine of the boys. Even the adults have a sense of loyalty to one another.
"Those kids play for one another; that's what I take away from that team. They're all about being a true team," Gustafson. "They stick together, they play for each other, they feed off each other and that's why they've been so successful over the years."
The trip also included stopping by the famous "Field of Dreams" in Dyersville, Iowa. The boys took a photo with their backs to the camera and walking into the corn just as the characters from the movie faded into the crops. Their last season together before moving onto high school and Legion ball, it was a sentimental way to mark the end of an era.
"Each one of those boys, they feel like one of your own," Gustafson said. "I remember filling out the last lineup card was tough. The last time I had to pull out one of my pitchers who did a fantastic job, he fell into my arms and it set in that he was done, done - he had no more innings to go (with the team in the future). Those kids care about it. So for me, it was emotional that, 'Hey, this is it.'"
