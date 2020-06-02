Boys of summer return in first allowed pratctice

Local Legion baseball players took the field for the first time on Monday in accordance with the governor's directed health measures released two weeks ago.
For Columbus ballplayers, that meant a chance to swing the bat and take some grounders together for the first time this year while observing several health guidelines, including social distancing.
Nearly 30 players met late Monday afternoon at Pawnee Park Legion Field to determine the rosters for the Cornerstone Insurance Seniors, Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues and Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds.
The Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors were also in action later in the evening on the Lakeview campus. Collectively, those four will eventually take the diamond at their respective locations on June 18 to begin schedules with right at or just more than 20 games but no postseason opportunities.
"The kids came out with a lot of energy. They’re excited to be out here; everybody hustled and did what they were supposed to do," Cornerstone coach Cody Schilling said. "So, it was a good start to what hopes to be a good year, considering what we’re dealing with."
The Legion season, once in jeopardy, won't have the same look or feel. Only family members living in players' households will be allowed to attend, concessions and dugouts will be limited or closed and sanitizing efforts for equipment, bathrooms and surfaces will be undertaken afterward. But just about a month after the national arm of Legion ball ended its affiliation for the summer, players and coaches agreed that, at this point, any kind of season is better than none at all.
"The fact that this could have been completely gone from my senior year, just getting out means a lot to me, being able to play," Cornerstone Senior Alex Ritzdorf said. "I want to have a lot of fun with the guys. Hopefully, we can win a few games."
Cornerstone went 23-20 last season and was one win away from state when things unraveled in a loss to Grand Island. Just about six players remain from that roster. The Junior Blues also lost to a team from Grand Island in the postseason following a 20-19 campaign, the Lakeview Seniors lost in a winner-take-all area tournament final in an 11-8-1 year and the Junior Reds also came up short in the area title game for a final record of 19-5.
The teams will have a little more than two weeks to prepare for a season of roughly six weeks.
For Scotus junior Kaden Young, it's at least some consolation after he and his teammates were set on ending Columbus High's 67-year state tournament drought this past spring.
"That was really disappointing that was canceled. That's something we've been thinking about since we were 14, 15, freshman year," he said. "We all thought that my junior year, and everybody else's senior, we'd do some damage, break the curse and go to state. We're sad that it didn't happen, but hopefully, we can get it going next year.
For senior Cole Wilcox, his time is up as far as hometown ball is concerned. He and teammate Connor Dush will be on the Southeast Community College roster next school year. Even an abbreviated summer schedule allows him to play before heading to campus this fall when training will begin right away.
"If we didn’t have a spring or summer, and I went straight to college, that would be…not a bad, bad deal, but not what you want," he said. "You want some reps in a game before you go."
Regardless of age or situation among the players, there was a newfound appreciation.
"You don’t take it for granted. Every guy here is just excited to play," Junior Blues coach Jimmy Johnson said. "They don’t care where they’re at or what position they play. I think they’re just really excited to be out on the baseball field."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
