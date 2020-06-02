Boys of summer return in first allowed pratctice

"The fact that this could have been completely gone from my senior year, just getting out means a lot to me, being able to play," Cornerstone Senior Alex Ritzdorf said. "I want to have a lot of fun with the guys. Hopefully, we can win a few games."

Cornerstone went 23-20 last season and was one win away from state when things unraveled in a loss to Grand Island. Just about six players remain from that roster. The Junior Blues also lost to a team from Grand Island in the postseason following a 20-19 campaign, the Lakeview Seniors lost in a winner-take-all area tournament final in an 11-8-1 year and the Junior Reds also came up short in the area title game for a final record of 19-5.

The teams will have a little more than two weeks to prepare for a season of roughly six weeks.

For Scotus junior Kaden Young, it's at least some consolation after he and his teammates were set on ending Columbus High's 67-year state tournament drought this past spring.

"That was really disappointing that was canceled. That's something we've been thinking about since we were 14, 15, freshman year," he said. "We all thought that my junior year, and everybody else's senior, we'd do some damage, break the curse and go to state. We're sad that it didn't happen, but hopefully, we can get it going next year.