Caleb Cameron's dominant start carries Reds to second straight win

Caleb Cameron completed his best pitching performance of the season as the Owens Wealth Advisors Lakeview Junior Reds defeated Arlington 8-0 Tuesday.

Cameron threw six shutout innings, allowing four hits, walking three and striking out five. The Lakeview hurler had a pair of three-up, three-down innings. His biggest jam was in the fourth when a walk, error and hit by pitch loaded the bases for Arlington. Cameron induced a fly out of Arlington's No. 9 hitter to escape unscathed.

Reds head coach Mike Sloup said the location of his pitches is what made Cameron effective on the mound.

"He was being himself. He pitched within himself, had a great fastball. Just hitting the spots where he needed to hit and then kept him off balance by throwing a little changeup here and there," Sloup said. "Just masterful in the way he did it, how he located his pitches. Sam Olmer was back there calling the game for him back as his catcher. Those two were just a great duo."

At the plate, Cameron led the Reds offense hitting 2 for 4 with three RBIs and one run scored. In the fifth, Cameron lined a two-run single to center giving Lakeview a 5-0 lead. In the seventh, he hit an RBI ground out for run insurance.

Olmer drove in two runs with a single in the fifth and a ground out in the seventh. He singled twice in the game.

The top of the order of Caden Kapels, Blake Anderson and Jonathon Hoffart combined for six hits and six runs scored. Kapels hit a single, double and RBI. Anderson hit an RBI single in the first to open the scoring. Hoffart scored a run in the fifth and seventh.

Trevor Sloup singled in the fourth and stole second. Zandyr Kohl singled, stole second and scored in the second on a ground out by Kapels. OWA ended the game with 12 hits and struck out just three times.

Sloup credited the team's approach at the plate.

"It started early. It was just contagious hitting. We started right away in the first inning and up and down the order, we did well," he said. "We had a couple kids that hit some great shots and liners and it was just right to someone or they made an outstanding play. We could have maybe had a few more hits here and there, but overall we hit the ball really, really well. Kids were looking to be aggressive and battle with it."

Lakeview picked up its second-straight win in as many nights to improve to 7-5. When things are going well, Sloup said, you want to keep that momentum going.

"Baseball is about a game of repetition. You need reps to get better and play better. When you get that opportunity with all these games we've had ... we had a long layoff and as soon as we came back and played, it wasn't so good. We just didn't have the reps," Sloup said. "Now, we're playing a lot of games and getting a lot of reps and everyone is dialed in and ready to play. It makes it for a long week, but it's fun. It's playing baseball. We get to have fun while we're doing it and it's a lot more fun when we're winning."

