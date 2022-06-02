Cameron Ks 9 for second straight Reds win

It was a little wilder and a little inefficient, but the start by Owens Wealth Advisors lefty Caleb Cameron on Wednesday against Hooper-Scribner proved the Reds might have two arms few other teams can match.

Cameron struck out nine in five innings of work, walked four and threw 91 total pitches in a 12-4 win. His only real trouble came in the second when a leadoff single and back-to-back walks all came around to score.

Regardless, Cameron's velocity and power added to a similar repertoire as teammate Landon Ternus means Owens has two guys that can trot out to the mound and dominate most hitters at their current level of baseball, the quality of Wednesday's opponent notwithstanding.

"The biggest thing is, we now have one, and possibly two that can overpower hitters. They don't have to throw anything funny; they can overpower with fastballs. If they can do that, that's going to help us out quite a bit," coach Mike Sloup said. " ... It's a luxury that we could have two guys like that and other pitchers that can throw strikes."

Cameron worked around two one-out walks in the first on a strikeout swinging then a flyball to center. He then gave up a single and walked the bases loaded to start the second frame. A strikeout looking relieved some of the pressure but two passed balls and then a single to left made cut the Reds' lead to 4-3.

Cameron sent the next two back to the dugout swinging then retired the next eight in a row and eight of the next 11. His only other base runners the rest of the game was a two-out single in the fourth then an error at short and a single up the middle in the fifth.

"I like the way he battled back. He had a rough inning and then he made a couple of little adjustments," Sloup said. "He found the strike zone, and I wasn't going to pitch him that long, but because he found himself and he found a groove, I had to stick with him."

He also had the benefit of a 4-0 lead after the first inning and went back to the mound in the third with his four-run lead restored following three OWA runs in the second.

The Reds added five more in the fourth, Hooper-Scribner plated one in the fifth off the error at short, but with an eight run cushion, the mercy rule ended the game after Cameron's ninth and final strikeout in the fifth.

"I love his resiliency, being able to fight through a couple at-bats, coming back and making the best of it," Sloup said. "It's good for him to be mentally tough enough to go through an inning like that and come back, and basically shut them all down.

OWA used hits by Cameron, Sam Olmer and Caden Kapels plus a walk to Trevor Sloup for three runs in the first. Two came in on passed balls.

Blake Anderson and Kapels capitalized on walks to Olmer and Trevor Sloup in the second with RBI hits. The Reds also scored another on a passed ball.

Cameron singled in another, Kapels doubled one across and Kurt Schneider had an RBI double all in the fourth. The Reds had nine hits, two extra-base hits and walked six times to just five strikeouts.

Cameron and Kapels both had two hits and two RBIs. Trevor Sloup walked three times.

OWA improved to 3-1 and was on the road Thursday at Tekamah-Herman.

"One leads to another, and I think we did that well and we're coming into our own as hitters," coach Sloup said. "Patience and finding a good one to drive, we're going to win a lot of ballgames if we can do that."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram.

