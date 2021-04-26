CHS baseball takes down HAC champs, wins three straight

Tadan Bell was back to his old self, the offense had its best stretch of the season and Columbus High baseball turned in a perfect weekend on Saturday to conclude a stretch of three straight victories.
CHS started with a win over HAC Tournament champions Fremont Bergan on Friday, then swept a doubleheader against Lincoln Northeast at home the next afternoon.
Tadan Bell started the momentum with his fourth pitching win of the season and a career-high 14 strikeouts in seven innings on Friday. Columbus survived a late Bergan comeback for a 3-2 extra-innings win.
CJ Fleeman, Colin Flyr and Caleb Van Dyke followed his lead on the mound less than 24 hours later and Discoverer hitters put together their best offensive output over two games since a season-opening doubleheader sweep of Norfolk. CHS won 9-2 and 6-2 on Saturday. The 15 total runs were one behind the combined amount sent across the plate against Norfolk.
Columbus improved to 13-10 on the year and, after coming close in six other times, claimed its first win over a member of the Lincoln Journal Star Class A Top 10.
"(Bergan) has a real solid program. They've got a great squad over there. Winning that was a real big confidence builder. Our guys not only came together on the baseball field and things we've been working on, but they really had an energy and a chemistry," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "That's something we've been talking about in practice. You look now, and it's two weeks until district. It doesn't matter how we come together, but that we do come together. Their energy and the way they fed off of each other this weekend was huge."
COLUMBUS 3, BERGAN 2: Senior Drew Loosvelt came through with the heroics when he singled in Brent Beard for the go-ahead and eventual game-winning run in the eighth inning Friday night in Fremont. Beard doubled to start the frame then came in two hitters later when Loosvelt sent a liner to left field.
Columbus led 2-0 through 6 and 1/2 when Bergan scored two on the bottom of the seventh with just one hit. An error at second then a catcher's interference in the next at bat had two Knights on base with none out. Columbus, for the second time this season, thought it had made a crucial out in the final inning when the opponent was instead awarded first base on an interference call.
A strikeout then groundout cut the Columbus lead to 2-1 but had the Discoverers on the brink of a win with two outs. A triple in the next at bat tied it up. Bergan junior Jax Sorensen went the other way with a pitch and put it in the right field corner. He attempted to come all the way around for a game-winning in-the-park home run but was cut down on a throw from right fielder Trey Kobza to second baseman Jarrett Bell to Beard at home.
Bergan had two on with one out in the bottom of the inning but saw its second comeback homes denied when relief pitcher Caleb Van Dyke forced a pop up to the outfield and another on the infield for the final two outs.
"We've been close to a lot of those teams you see at the top of Class A," Johnson said. "To get one of those reassured our players' confidence and validated some of the talent and ability we know we have."
Columbus has suffered losses to No. 1 Bellevue West, No. 5 Omaha Westside, No. 6 Lincoln East, No. 7 Lincoln Southwest and No. 10 Papillion-La Vista before Saturday's victory. It was just the fifth time this season the Knights have been defeated.
It also was only fitting for Bell's spectacular start. He allowed the two earned runs in the final inning but gave up just one hit before that frame, walked one and struck out 14. Bell struck out eight in a row at one point before he led off the fourth with a walk. It was a return to normalcy after Bell went just two-thirds of an inning on Tuesday and gave up six earned runs on three hits and three walks.
Yet, even with that performance figured in, he has an ERA of just 2.33, a WHIP of .972 and 61 strikeouts to go with 12 walks.
"He was motivated. He was determined. He's a fun kid, a heck of a competitor, fun teammate, great leader. He was really disappointed on Tuesday and frustrated," Johnson said. "He was ready. He just had that look. When it's his day to pitch, he's just in the zone, I think, as soon as the sun comes up."
COLUMBUS 9, NORTHEAST 2: CHS starter CJ Fleeman allowed two runs in the first inning on two walks, a hit batter and two hits then was spotless the rest of the way. Columbus tacked on single runs in the first and second then took the lead for good on four in the fourth and three in the third.
Jarrett Bell, Tadan Bell and Evan Bock all came through with multiple hits while that trio plus Colin Flyr each drove in a run. Jarrett Bell was 3 for 4 with three singles and two stolen bases. Columbus took advantage of five Northeast errors.
COLUMBUS 6, NORTHEAST 3: The Rockets again found early offense and led 3-1 through 1 and 1/2 before, like Fleeman, Flyr settled down on the mound and Van Dyke came on for the final three innings and allowed just one hit.
Jarrett Bell was again a force at the plate with three more singles in three at bats and a run. Trey Kobza, Tanner Kobza, Kaden Young, Beard and Bock all drove in runs.
Flyr gave up two earned on six hits, two walks and four strikeouts. Van Dyke needed just 34 pitches for the final three innings.
Down 3-1 in the bottom of the second, Columbus tied it on a double by Tanner Kobza then an RBI groundout with two on by Trey Kobza. CHS broke the tie in a three-run fourth that included Beard's RBI single to center, Bock's RBI double to left and Bock coming home on a passed ball.
Columbus has six games remaining on the season. CHS hosts Lincoln Southeast on Tuesday then travels to Elkhorn South on Thursday and Lincoln Pius X on Friday.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.