CHS baseball takes down HAC champs, wins three straight

COLUMBUS 3, BERGAN 2: Senior Drew Loosvelt came through with the heroics when he singled in Brent Beard for the go-ahead and eventual game-winning run in the eighth inning Friday night in Fremont. Beard doubled to start the frame then came in two hitters later when Loosvelt sent a liner to left field.

Columbus led 2-0 through 6 and 1/2 when Bergan scored two on the bottom of the seventh with just one hit. An error at second then a catcher's interference in the next at bat had two Knights on base with none out. Columbus, for the second time this season, thought it had made a crucial out in the final inning when the opponent was instead awarded first base on an interference call.

A strikeout then groundout cut the Columbus lead to 2-1 but had the Discoverers on the brink of a win with two outs. A triple in the next at bat tied it up. Bergan junior Jax Sorensen went the other way with a pitch and put it in the right field corner. He attempted to come all the way around for a game-winning in-the-park home run but was cut down on a throw from right fielder Trey Kobza to second baseman Jarrett Bell to Beard at home.

Bergan had two on with one out in the bottom of the inning but saw its second comeback homes denied when relief pitcher Caleb Van Dyke forced a pop up to the outfield and another on the infield for the final two outs.