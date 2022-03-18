CHS greets new season with hot bats

Columbus put together 34 combined runs and swept a doubleheader at Norfolk on Thursday night, putting together the largest two-game total and the largest single-game total under the leadership of head coach Jimmy Johnson.

The Discoverers took game one 12-2 then played late into the night in game two in a 22-14 final. Columbus committed eight errors in the second game and put somewhat of a damper on the night, but the success at the plate outweighed what might have been some rusty gloves.

A nine-run second inning blew open the first game. Jarrett Bell, Jack Faust and Trevor Schumacher each had multiple hits while Sam Kwapnioski and Schumacher had multiple RBIS.

Schumacher, Kwapnioski and Bentley Willison all had doubles. Senior Ryan Eickhoff tossed 3 and 2/3 innings with five hits, two runs, two earned, six strikeouts and three walks.

The combination of Brennen Jelinek, Shon Brockhaus, Schumacher and Bell each threw at least an inning in game two. Defensive struggles prevented any of those from posting a real strong performance. Between the four, there were eight unearned runs on the eight errors. Schumacher tossed the most with three innings, five hits, four earned runs, two Ks and a walk.

Bell, Faust, Willison, Tadan Bell and Gant Anderson all had multi-hit games while Faust and Willison drove in four and Wyatt Swanson drove in three.

Columbus was back in action Friday against Seward at home and hosts Omaha Burke Saturday at 1 p.m. Tadan Bell was scheduled to pitch Friday. Faust takes the mound on Saturday.

