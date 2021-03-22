CHS pitching impressive as season begins

Columbus Baseball Results

Columbus 12, Norfolk 4: CHS led 4-2 after 3 and 1/2 then exploded for eight in the fourth and ended the game early on the mercy rule. Tanner Kobza and Flyr singled to start the fourth then Zrust walked to load it up. Kaden Young flied out to left for a sacrifice RBI, Bock walked to re-load the bases then a strikeout had Columbus an out away from squandering the opportunity. The next six CHS hitters all reached based and pushed seven runs across on two bases-loaded walks, Eickhoff’s two-RBI single, a one-run error at first and Zrust’s two-RBI line drive to left. Flyr had four hits and two driven in. Two of his hits were doubles. On the mound he threw 49 of 80 pitches for strikes, allowed four hits and allowed two unearned runs.

Columbus 4, Norfolk 1: Columbus pitching and defense didn’t allow a run until the seventh when the Discoverers had already built a 4-0 advantage. Tadan Bell drove in Evan Bock to make it 1-0 in the second. Connor Rausch doubled the advantage two hitters later on a line drive double to right. Bock made it 3-0 in the third on grounder to left scoring Cody Zrust. Tanner Kobza’s sac fly to left scored Rausch in the fourth after he reached on a fielder’s choice and a Caleb Van Dyke double moved him to third. Ryan Eickhoff tossed 46 of 80 pitches for strikes, walked four, struck out seven and had 10 first-pitch strikes in 20 at bats.