CHS pitching impressive as season begins

For the first time that coach Jimmy Johnson can remember, the Columbus High baseball season started on time.
And not only were the Discoverers on the diamond on opening day Thursday against Norfolk, they played four games in three days - a number the team normally doesn’t reach until at least the second week of the schedule.
Columbus won three of four and the story was Columbus pitching. Other than one 10-8 offensive battle, CHS hurlers allowed three or fewer earned runs in each game and showed a depth of arms that could prove to be a major difference between the Discoverers and their opponents in 2021.
Colin Flyr started it with four innings, no earned runs and five strikeouts in the 12-2 opening win over Norfolk. Ryan Eickhoff followed him with 5 and 1/3, none earned and seven Ks in the 4-1 win in the back half of the doubleheader. CHS had six earned and nine strikeouts in a 10-8 win over Seward on Friday, and Tadan Bell tossed five innings with one earned and eight strikeouts while taking a no decision in a 5-4 walk-off loss to Papillion-La Vista on Saturday.
“We were really pleased to see what we had on the mound,” Johnson said. “We had a goal going into the weekend to get a lot of guys the chance to pitch and they did a good job letting the defense work. We had the one game against Seward where we hit six guys but only walked one. That was kind of weird but other than that the pitchers really did a good job filling up the strike zone.”
Overall, Columbus pitchers tossed 26 and 1/3 innings, went 3-1, allowed 20 hits, nine earned runs, struck out 35 and left the first weekend of the season with a staff ERA of 2.39.
Of the eight Columbus pitchers to take to the mound, Ben Janssen, Caleb Van Dyke, Flyr and Eickhoff each went without allowing a run. All eight struck out at least two hitters.
Eickhoff’s outing might have been the most dominant. The junior allowed just one hit and didn’t allow that hit until the sixth inning.
Van Dyke came in on relief of the 12-2 win over Norfolk and tossed a perfect fifth inning, facing just three hitters and striking out two. The next day at Seward he threw two innings of relief, allowed just one hit, two unearned runs and again struck out two.
“And Tadan Bell was what we would expect. He did a really good job with the five innings he pitched,” Johnson said. “His younger brother Jarrett, too, we knew he’d be a guy that would pitch on varsity but we didn’t know how soon it would be. He came on in relief and really kept us in the game and gave us a chance to hang on to that Seward game.”
Johnson let the players know Tuesday what the rotation would be headed into a busy weekend. How that will apply to the rest of the schedule remains to be seen. This early in the season, the goal is to spread the innings around to as many arms as possible.
And while the pitching was impressive, Columbus has more knowns on the mound than it does at the plate. Several of the CHS pitchers have either shown their abilities in a previous varsity season or over the summer in Legion ball. What has been inconsistent is the offense. That wasn’t so over the first four games where Columbus played a close game, a blowout and in a high-scoring affair.
Columbus hitters left the weekend with a .303 team average, .429 on-base percentage, 33 hits, nine extra base hits, 26 RBIs, nine extra-base hits and 21 walks to 23 strikeouts.
Flyr led with six hits, he and Evan Bock both had two doubles, Tada Bell drove in five runs, Cody Zrust, Evan Bock and Tanner Kobza all scored five runs and Zrust drew five walks.
Also encouraging was the fact that the offense was potent without CJ Fleeman, Brent Beard and Trey Kobza. Fleeman, who tore his ACL in the fall, may be back before the end of the season. Beard and Kobza will return sooner than later.
“We’ve got a lot of confidence in our lineup. Even without those guys, one through nine, I think we’re pretty tough,” Johnson said. “When you add those three guys back to our lineup, we’re going to have as much depth hittingwise as we’ve had in quite a while as a whole team.
Columbus was set to return to the diamond Monday against Lincoln Southwest. That was postponed to April 12 after a day of rain. CHS is scheduled for Tuesday at Omaha Skutt at 6:30 p.m., Friday at home in a doubleheader against Bellevue West starting at 4 p.m. and at Lincoln East Saturday in another doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m.
Columbus Baseball Results
Columbus 12, Norfolk 4: CHS led 4-2 after 3 and 1/2 then exploded for eight in the fourth and ended the game early on the mercy rule. Tanner Kobza and Flyr singled to start the fourth then Zrust walked to load it up. Kaden Young flied out to left for a sacrifice RBI, Bock walked to re-load the bases then a strikeout had Columbus an out away from squandering the opportunity. The next six CHS hitters all reached based and pushed seven runs across on two bases-loaded walks, Eickhoff’s two-RBI single, a one-run error at first and Zrust’s two-RBI line drive to left. Flyr had four hits and two driven in. Two of his hits were doubles. On the mound he threw 49 of 80 pitches for strikes, allowed four hits and allowed two unearned runs.
Columbus 4, Norfolk 1: Columbus pitching and defense didn’t allow a run until the seventh when the Discoverers had already built a 4-0 advantage. Tadan Bell drove in Evan Bock to make it 1-0 in the second. Connor Rausch doubled the advantage two hitters later on a line drive double to right. Bock made it 3-0 in the third on grounder to left scoring Cody Zrust. Tanner Kobza’s sac fly to left scored Rausch in the fourth after he reached on a fielder’s choice and a Caleb Van Dyke double moved him to third. Ryan Eickhoff tossed 46 of 80 pitches for strikes, walked four, struck out seven and had 10 first-pitch strikes in 20 at bats.
Columbus 10, Seward 8: Columbus scored three in the top of the seventh and overcame an 8-7 deficit for the third straight win of the season. Caleb Van Dyke opened the seventh with a triple, Tanner Kobza walked and Colin Flyr smashed another triple for two runs and a 9-8 lead. Kaden Young's RBI ground out to first added an insurance run. Van Dyke then returned to the mound and set down Seward in order on a fly out, line out and ground out. Columbus opened the game with four in the first inning but Seward answered with four of its own in the bottom half. The teams traded single runs in the fifth before CHS scored two and Seward three in the sixth. Evan Bock drove in three and was 2 for 5 with a double.
Papillion-La Vista 5, Columbus 4: Columbus broke a 3-3 tie in extra innings with a run in the eighth but Papillion-La Vista answered with two in the bottom half and handed the Discoverers their first loss of the season. Evan Bock scored the initial go-ahead run after reaching on an error, advancing on an error and scoring on Jarrett Bell's line drive to center. A one-out home run in the bottom of the inning then a single, error and another single won it for the Monarchs. Kaden Young and Caleb Van Dyke both had two hits and Young had the only Columbus RBI - Papio committed three errors.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.