After a close season opening win of 10-9 over Lincoln Southwest for the Columbus High baseball team Monday, the Discoverers would fall in game two of the new season.

Columbus followed up their opening day win by heading to Omaha to face Skutt Catholic Tuesday where the SkyHawks would get the best of the Discoverers in a 5-1 matchup.

"That was frustrating for our players but I know they'll learn from it," Columbus coach Jimmy Johnson said. "They were aggressive like we asked them to be, we just couldn't quite go in the direction we needed."

Skutt was quick to pounce on the Discoverers with the SkyHawks starting pitcher Jaze Ziola striking out the first two Columbus batters in the top of the first. Connor Rausch would reach first for Columbus on a walk before Ziola recorded the final out against Wyatt Swanson in three swift pitches to get the third out of the inning.

Skutt's fast start was not limited to pitching as the SkyHawks bats were also active early. The SkyHawks managed to have two baserunners reach home in the bottom of the first with Columbus' Brennen Jelinek allowing two singles and a walk early.

Neither team would score over the next three innings but Columbus did manage to get on base. Columbus would leave the bases loaded at the end of the second, a man on third to end the third and a runner on first and second at the end of the fourth.

"We left a lot of guys on base and we gave ourselves quite a few opportunities which is encouraging from an offensive standpoint," Johnson said. "We're getting a lot of guys on base and tonight (Tuesday) we just weren't able to get that timely hitting that's needed in a tight game."

Columbus would go on to score its lone run in the game in the fifth thanks to a home run from Swanson. Unfortunately for Columbus, Swanson's home run followed a double play.

"It was such a nice swing, he just timed up a fastball and got a good extension on it and put it over the left field fence," Johnson said. "We're excited for him and it was good to see him show some power for our lineup."

Later, at the top of the fifth, Kael Forney would hit a double before being left stranded on third. Forney has now recorded three doubles on the season after hitting two in the opener.

"He looks great, we knew he was a good hitter but just not a guy that has had the opportunity to be in varsity uniform," Johnson said. "We were excited to see him get some opportunities going into this year and he's come through for us."

The fifth-inning fireworks were not over yet, however, as three SkyHawks reached base on walks before a single brought two home. Another single would load the bases for Skutt with Gage Guenther getting hit by a pitch to bring the final run in. Columbus would close the inning by recording a double play and not allowing any other SkyHawks to score.

Skutt would make quick work of the Discoverer batters in the sixth with all three going down on strikes.

Columbus' batters wouldn't fair much better in the seventh as it was another three up three down for the Discoverers as Skutt sealed the win.

For the game, Columbus batters recorded five hits as Swanson swatted a home run, Forney doubled with three more Discoverers hitting singles.

Jarret Bell, Sawyer Kimberling and Grant Anderson all hit singles for the Discoverers.

Rausch led the team reaching base twice in the game both on walks as Forney and Bentley Wilson also reached base on walks. Kaden Brownlow reached base after getting hit by a pitch.

"It's encouraging we got so many guys on base, it's a good sign and I think we'll score more runs as the season goes along," Johnson said. "We just couldn't get the one or two hits we needed to drop in there that could have maybe made a difference."

Skutt's pitchers did well against Columbus holding them to five hits, walking five and striking out 11 in the one-run outing for the Discoverers.

The Columbus pitching staff opened with Jelinek, he would pitch 4 1/3 innings allowing four hits, five walks and five runs. Jelinek would also finish his outing with five strikeouts.

"He came out, gave us a really good start," Johnson said. "He really settled in and pitched really efficiently most of the way, he did get tired at the end and gave up a few walks."

Keiton Watchorn would enter the game in relief for the Discoverers pitching the final 1 2/3 innings striking out two, walking two and allowing two hits and zero runs.

"The pitching definitely improved tonight, Brennen (Jelinek) and Keiton (Watchorn) teamed up for a pretty nice outing as far as throwing strikes," Johnson said. "They worked out of a couple of big situations and left some runners on for Skutt which kept us in the game."

The loss pushes Columbus to 1-1 on the season with their next game scheduled for today, March 24, against visiting 2-1 Bellevue West.

"I'm proud of how they competed, we'll keep moving forward and see if we can get the other side of the result next time," Johnson said.