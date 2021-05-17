Columbus Baseball: Fight to the finish

"We're just a relentless team," he said. "We're never going to quit. It's a really, really fun group of guys, and I'm going to miss playing with them for that reason."

Young was one of several Discoverers that smashed hits to the outfield and into the gap on Monday. Papio South scored more runs, but Columbus had two more total hits (11-9), and arguably, hit the ball harder overall.

Young just missed a three-run home run in the fifth on a shot to right that landed on the track, bounced up to the wall and brought it two runs on a triple. Bock tripled in the third on a deep drive to right center. Flyr doubled to left in the second at-bat of the game.

Young sent another shot to right in the top of the sixth that would have been over the fence at Pawnee Park Legion Field. Instead, it was the final out of the inning. Bock did the same thing for the first out of the seventh. At the end of the game, those two plays were just long outs and part of a long line of missed opportunities.

Columbus loaded the bases in the first after Flyr doubled and scored on a single by Beard but couldn't get any more. Bock's triple in the third was left 90 feet away on a line out to second base.