Columbus Baseball: Fight to the finish

LINCOLN - Two comebacks were one too many for Columbus High baseball on Monday at the Class A state tournament at Haymarket Park.
The Discoverers recovered from a three-run deficit in the fifth inning but didn't have the magic for a second come-from-behind effort in the final two frames. Papillion-La Vista South went ahead by four runs after CHS tied it then held on desperately. The Discoverers cut it to 8-5 in the sixth, 8-6 in the seventh and had the bases full when the final out was recorded.
The first four hitters in the Columbus lineup each had two hits. Senior first baseman Kaden Young and senior catcher Brent Beard both drove in two runs. Colin Flyr, Evan Bock and Young each had extra base hits.
But CHS also left 11 runners on base, committed two errors, threw a wild pitch at the wrong time and nearly imploded early. That the Discoverers didn't melt down was an appropriate ending for a group that's left its mark on Columbus baseball history.
The trip to state, the delay during the district final and other moments will live on as the program moves forward and new players seek to make their own trip to Lincoln. There may be bigger and brighter days ahead, but those who were part of it said it will be difficult to match the moxie and the guts of this roster. Young, one of 11 seniors the team graduates might have put it best.
"We're just a relentless team," he said. "We're never going to quit. It's a really, really fun group of guys, and I'm going to miss playing with them for that reason."
Young was one of several Discoverers that smashed hits to the outfield and into the gap on Monday. Papio South scored more runs, but Columbus had two more total hits (11-9), and arguably, hit the ball harder overall.
Young just missed a three-run home run in the fifth on a shot to right that landed on the track, bounced up to the wall and brought it two runs on a triple. Bock tripled in the third on a deep drive to right center. Flyr doubled to left in the second at-bat of the game.
Young sent another shot to right in the top of the sixth that would have been over the fence at Pawnee Park Legion Field. Instead, it was the final out of the inning. Bock did the same thing for the first out of the seventh. At the end of the game, those two plays were just long outs and part of a long line of missed opportunities.
Columbus loaded the bases in the first after Flyr doubled and scored on a single by Beard but couldn't get any more. Bock's triple in the third was left 90 feet away on a line out to second base.
CHS tied it in the fifth with three runs but left the go-ahead run, Bock again, on third base. Trey Kobza kept hopes alive on an infield hit to the edge of the dirt behind first base and beat the throw on a head-first slide, but another infield bouncer to the pitcher ended the game.
Overall, Columbus was a respectable 4 for 11 with runners in scoring position. Unfortunately, even that wasn't good enough to make up for a few crucial mistakes.
Junior Ryan Eickhoff was the victim of an aggressive Papio South order, had some command struggles and couldn't make it out of the first inning. By the time he had thrown seven pitches, the Titans had already scored two runs and had the bases loaded without anybody out.
"They attacked Ryan. They were looking to drive strikes, especially fastballs," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "That didn't surprise us, but Ryan is usually pretty successful getting guys to swing and miss, and that was the difference. They were on him early."
Trenton Brehm singled to center in a two-pitch at-bat in Papio South's first at-bat of the game. Jackson Horn sent a liner to second on the first pitch that just eluded freshman Jarrett Bell. Austin Sides singled to center and made it 1-0 on the first pitch. Jackson Trout was hit by the first pitch he saw and loaded the bases. Garrett Freeman was hit by the first pitch again in the very next at bat and pushed a run across. Brayden Curtis, the sixth hitter in the Titan order, grounded out to second for the first out. Another run came across despite the out and made it 3-0.
A walk reloaded the bases. Eickhoff was replaced by CJ Fleeman who struck out the first hitter he faced and induced a ground ball to short to end the inning without any further damage.
Fleeman went 3 and ⅔ innings, allowed six hits, four earned runs, walked two and struck out two. Trout's leadoff double in the third then a bouncer over Young's glove at first made it 4-1.
Columbus mounted its first comeback in the fifth when Flyr led off with a single, Beard was hit in the back by a pitch and Young sent his drive to right on a 1-0 count. Sam Kwapnioski's sac fly to left tied it 4-4.
"Late in the year, that's what we've been doing a lot of - always fighting back and keeping ourselves in games," Fleeman said. "I was proud of the guys for keeping on it again and doing what we've started to do late in the season."
Papio South answered with four runs on four hits and a walk in the bottom half. Josh Greene singled with the bags full of Titans and made it 6-4. Trey Kobza replaced Fleeman and got the first out on a pop up to first. But he tossed a wild pitch short of the plate in the next at-bat. That proved to be critical when Jackson Horn singled for a run, a sac fly scored another run then the inning ended on pop out to short.
Colin Flyr made it 8-5 in the sixth when he walked, advanced to second on a balk then came inn on Beard's RBI bouncer through the right side.
Back-to-back singles by Kwapnioski then Bell and a walk by Zrust with one down in the seventh had Discoverer fans dreaming of another exciting finish. Tanner Kobza struck out and put a damper on those hopes. Trey Kobza reignited them on his hustle play, but Flyr bounced one to the mound on the first pitch for the final out.
Columbus ends the season 18-15.
"To end a season like this, it's easy to think that you're a failure, but these guys are not," Johnson said. "They compete like heck. It's hard, right now, to remember the things they've accomplished.
"...Every guy on this roster and on this team, the next time we're here and we win a couple, these guys will have everything to do with that because they got us here the first time."
The trip to state was the first for the program since 1953. CHS baseball was shut down at some point, no one's quite sure, then was revived by the school again in 1999.
"This is something we've always talked about growing up - being the class that comes through to make it happen," Fleeman said. "For it to be our class, and the guys below us, just means a lot."
Columbus (18-15)..............................................1-0-0-0-3-1-1 -- 6-11-2
Papio South (21-9)...............................................3-0-1-0-4-0-X -- 8-9-0
W: Brayden Curtis 6 ⅓IP, 11H, 6R, 5ER, 5BB, 4K. L: Ryan Eickhoff ⅓IP, 3H, 3R, 3ER, BB. 1B: Trey Kobza, Brent Beard 2, Kaden Young, Sam Kwapnioski. 2B: Colin Flyr. 3B: Young, Evan Bock. R: Flyr 3, Beard, Young, Kwapnioski. RBI: Beard 2, Young 2, Kwapnioski 1. BB: Bock 2, Flyr, Beard, Kwapnioski, Zrust. SB: Bock.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.