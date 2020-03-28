Columbus Baseball: Now is the time

Editor's note: Although the spring sports season remains in question, the Telegram will continue to provide season previews for each of our teams. Some photos of this year's athletes were acquired before schools were closed. For others, we shall hope to have events to cover in the weeks ahead but will have to rely on file photos in the mean time.

If the spring season is ultimately canceled, perhaps the program that stands to lose the most of any in the city, and any in the area for that matter, is Columbus baseball.

Since the days of little league, the current crop of seniors and juniors have been looking forward to 2020 as the time they would make a name for themselves and Columbus baseball.

Granted, every group talks about it, but based on talent, and depth, this bunch of Discoverers is maybe more equipped than any in recent memory to fulfill their dreams of a state tournament.

There are capable starters and backups at every position, the pitching staff is full of proven aces and there were glimpses last year in the spring, and more so in the summer, that the potential was sky high.