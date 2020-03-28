Columbus Baseball: Now is the time

Editor's note: Although the spring sports season remains in question, the Telegram will continue to provide season previews for each of our teams. Some photos of this year's athletes were acquired before schools were closed. For others, we shall hope to have events to cover in the weeks ahead but will have to rely on file photos in the mean time.
If the spring season is ultimately canceled, perhaps the program that stands to lose the most of any in the city, and any in the area for that matter, is Columbus baseball.
Since the days of little league, the current crop of seniors and juniors have been looking forward to 2020 as the time they would make a name for themselves and Columbus baseball.
Granted, every group talks about it, but based on talent, and depth, this bunch of Discoverers is maybe more equipped than any in recent memory to fulfill their dreams of a state tournament.
There are capable starters and backups at every position, the pitching staff is full of proven aces and there were glimpses last year in the spring, and more so in the summer, that the potential was sky high.
CHS hasn't been to a state tournament since 1953, the third year of the Eisenhower administration. The 67-year drought is the longest in Class A by more than 30 years. Columbus has also made just two trips to state in its history, going back-to-back in '52 and '53. Only Lincoln North Star has been to fewer, and North Star has only been open since 2003.
"Last year, we had a lot of new guys filling in some new roles. This year it’s basically the same. We’re a lot more comfortable," senior pitcher and infielder Cole Wilcox said. "Last year, a lot of times when we stepped on the field, we might have been a little bit nervous. This year, we have all the confidence in the world that we can beat anyone, and whoever’s out there can get the job done."
Columbus went 11-11 in 2019, ultimately losing to Omaha Westside 8-1 in the district tournament. It's nearly the same record as 2018, when CHS was 10-11, but, and rightly so, coach Jimmy Johnson pointed out at the Discoverer Media Day on March 11 that the two aren't exactly comparable.
Columbus beat Class A state tournament team Grand Island and Class B state tournament team Seward wile also playing two other Class A state teams to finals of 5-3 and 8-5 in 2019.
In 2018, Columbus didn't beat any state tournament teams. The Discoverers lost twice to state teams by one run, and twice by two runs, but never produced that one extra meaningful win to point to as evidence of progress.
Naturally then, from no wins over state teams to two wins the next year, Columbus expected another increase. After all, the team returns the top five players in plate appearances, eight of the top nine overall in that category, its top five pitchers in innings and its top six players in defensive chances.
And as encouraging as the spring was, even it was modestly so, summertime reinforced the quality of those returning and brought new and less well-known faces to light.
"There were a lot of guys during the summer we didn’t think could compete at that level, but then they did," senior pitcher Connor Dush said. "We’re hoping they can bring that into the spring season because I think the spring season isn’t necessarily more important, but more competitive. I’d like to win more in the spring."
Dush was one of those who was already a known quantity that only increased in stature during summer. The same could be said for Wilcox, who went from a tough 0-2 spring with a 4.85 ERA to a spectacular 4-2 summer with a 1.96 ERA.
You have free articles remaining.
Freshman Tadan Bell was 2-2 with a 4.29 ERA in two starts and six appearances then was 7-4 with a 1.18 ERA in four starts and 10 appearances.
And those are just a handful of examples. Columbus Cornerstone Insurance, the senior Legion team, went 23-20 while the Junior Blues were 20-19.
Cornerstone was up 3-0 and a win away from the Legion state tournament until late bloopers and mistakes handed the team a 4-3 loss.
It felt like a premature end, one Columbus is intent on not experiencing again.
"I think that we definitely are able and have the confidence level to take that next step and be the team that makes it," senior outfielder Sam Nelson said.
Whatever success Columbus has will likely flow from the pitching staff. Between Dush, Cox, Bell, Tyler Palmer, CJ Fleeman, Colin Flyr and several others, the staff is deep. That will allow Johnson to take a different approach to the mound this year.
Instead of relying on starters to throw deep into games, he said there's more possibilities this season to focus on matchups. Johnson wasn't ready to declare starters, relievers and closers, but instead said that preseason conversations were about starting one day then relieving another with a similar pitch count based on the situation.
"It’s exciting when you think about the guys we can pick and choose from and some of the matchups that can give us switching from righty to lefty or switching from hard thrower to soft thrower," Johnson said. "Any of those guys, we’re not afraid to stick on the mound, and I don’t think they are either. They believe they can back each other up."
When not on the mound, all of those players previously mentioned have roles in the field as well. Add in catcher Brent Beard and the defense remains mostly intact as well.
The question is scoring runs. Columbus scored 29 fewer runs in 2019 compared to the year ago and still lacks power. The solution, Johnson said, is to value each at bat and battle for every pitch, especially in two-strike counts.
"We always tell our hitters, the first two strikes, those are theirs (pitches). Don’t slow your bat down or anything like that, keep the bat speed and get after it; try to do some damage," Johnson said. "Once you get to two strikes, you’ve got to find a way to move a runner or stick the bat out there and dink it over the shortstop’s head, whatever it is, just to keep the line moving."
With such a meager baseball history, Columbus might do well to take a wait-and-see approach. Not this group. The Discoverers have been embracing a confidence level that says, 'We belong.'
Though the program appears to be in the midst of an upward trajectory, and the window of opportunity may remain open for the next few years, it would be a shame not to have a chance this year and not to find out if all that confidence is warranted.
"It almost seems inevitable that we make it. We just have so much more confidence than previous years. This year we really feel like it’s attainable with the roster we have," Dush said. "It’s our main goal. We want that atmosphere of playing at state. Once we get there, I feel like it will all just fall into place."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!