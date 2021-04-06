Columbus baseball suffers another late loss

Columbus took another lead into the late stages of the game but again walked off the diamond frustrated following a 5-3 loss Monday at home to No. 10 Omaha Westside.

Columbus led 3-1 after five innings when Westside pushed four runs across in the sixth and handed the Discoverers their second late-inning loss in three days and third of the season.

CHS was beaten by a walk-off grand slam in Blair on Saturday and suffered a walk-off loss to No. 9 Papillion La-Vista on March 20.

Ryan Eickhoff put the Discoverers in position for the win with four innings of work and one earned run. He gave way to CJ Fleeman in the fifth. Fleeman threw 35 of his 58 pitches for strikes, struck out two and walked just one but fell victim to a Westside lineup that found holes late in the game.

"CJ pitched well in relief, they just found spots that we couldn't get to in the big inning," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "Ryan gave us another solid outing. We've kind of started referring to him as Mr. Reliable. He did a great job mixing pitches and location to keep them off balance, and the defense played great behind him."