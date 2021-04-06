Columbus baseball suffers another late loss

Columbus took another lead into the late stages of the game but again walked off the diamond frustrated following a 5-3 loss Monday at home to No. 10 Omaha Westside.
Columbus led 3-1 after five innings when Westside pushed four runs across in the sixth and handed the Discoverers their second late-inning loss in three days and third of the season.
CHS was beaten by a walk-off grand slam in Blair on Saturday and suffered a walk-off loss to No. 9 Papillion La-Vista on March 20.
Ryan Eickhoff put the Discoverers in position for the win with four innings of work and one earned run. He gave way to CJ Fleeman in the fifth. Fleeman threw 35 of his 58 pitches for strikes, struck out two and walked just one but fell victim to a Westside lineup that found holes late in the game.
"CJ pitched well in relief, they just found spots that we couldn't get to in the big inning," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "Ryan gave us another solid outing. We've kind of started referring to him as Mr. Reliable. He did a great job mixing pitches and location to keep them off balance, and the defense played great behind him."
Fleeman put the first run on the board in the first when he singled in Columbus' second at bat, moved over on Brent Beard's single and advanced again on a fly out by Kaden Young. He came across for a 1-0 lead on a wild pitch.
Fleeman doubled the lead with an RBI line drive to right field with Tanner Kobza at third in the third inning. Westside cut into the lead with a leadoff home run in the fourth. Colin Flyr answered that with his own deep drive over the wall in center in the first at bat of the fifth. A walk, three singles and a double added up to four Warrior runs in the sixth.
CHS went down in order in the sixth and seventh. Columbus also had a runner picked off at first in the second, a runner thrown out at third in the third and a runner caught stealing in the fourth.
"It is tough losing like that back-to-back, but we approach each day as a new opportunity and need to remain focused on that," Johnson said. "Our goal is to win each week, and we still have a chance to do that."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.