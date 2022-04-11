Columbus bats stay hot in Saturday doubleheader

Columbus High baseball broke out from a skid with 12 runs in an April 5 win over Waverly. That hot-hitting momentum rolled into the weekend when CHS scored 23 total runs and 26 hits in a pair of 8-4 and 15-0 wins.

Columbus started the road trip to Lincoln by scoring the first eight runs in a win over Lincoln North Star. All 15 runs in the win over Lincoln High came in just four innings and included an eight-run third inning.

Left-handed starter Tadan Bell showed he's got more than just mound talent with a 6 for 6 weekend, five singles, a double, two RBIs and four runs. Junior Brennen Jelinek and sophomore Jarrett Bell picked up pitching wins.

Columbus went from 5-7 before last week to back above. 500 and 8-7 with three straight wins.

"Sometimes baseball is like that when a couple guys get things started and the other guys feed off that," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "I think that's what led to so many hits and the guys swinging it so well in both games. We also, in both games, just executed thing offensively really well - hitting, bunts and steals - we were able to execute all three parts of our offense."

Columbus had a run in each of the first five innings, scoring two in the second through fifth while shutting out North Star in the opener. An error and a sac fly by Jarrett Bell accounted for the first three runs. Wyatt Swanson and Nick Zoucha drew bases-loaded walks to make it 5-0 in the third. A passed ball and Connor Rausch's RBI single busted it open in the fourth.

Zoucha and Tadan Bell both had multiple hits, six members of the lineup had an RBI, Columbus drew six walks, had two sac bunts and stole two bases.

In the second game, Bell and Jacob Wagoner both had three hits while Rausch, Swanson and Eickhoff both had two. Wagoner drove in two. Eickhoff, Zoucha and Jack Faust each picked up two RBIs.

Columbus had 17 hits but also took advantage of seven Lincoln High errors.

Zoucha's RBI ground out and Faust's RBI single to right made it 2-0 after one. The Discoverers sent 13 to the plate in the third and piled up seven hits to go with a walk and two errors.

Three straight hits by Eickhoff, Zoucha and Wagoner with the bases loaded made it 5-0. A sac fly by Faust, wild pitch, error at third, Tadan Bell single and error at short put it out of reach at 10-0.

Tadan Bell singled twice, drew a walk and drove in a run on sac fly against North Star then had four singles in four at-bats against Lincoln High.

"This week along, these last four games, he's pushed his average above .500," Johnson said. "He's just seeing the ball well and using the whole field. He went opposite field multiple times. He's just doing a good job of letting the ball get to him, seeing it well and keeping his barrel in the strike zone."

Jelinek tossed five innings in the win over North Star, gave up just two hits, struck out three and walked three. He threw 40 strikes in 71 pitches and picked up his first varsity win (1-2). Jarrett Bell (2-0) tossed three of the five against Lincoln High and gave up just one hit, walked two and struck out three.

"(Jelinek) has had some great outings. He's really settled into the season and become a reliable starter for us," Johnson said. "He works three pitches really well. Him and (catcher Conner Rausch) are on the same page as far as how they want to approach hitters. He just doesn't have any fear. He gets on the mound and throws strikes and does a good job of trusting his defense to put in work behind him."

Columbus will hope to roll the momentum into the HAC tournament where it will start with a noon Tuesday game against Grand Island at Hartog Field in Lincoln. The winner advances to play No. 2 Lincoln East at 3 p.m. The loser plays a 6 p.m. consolation game. East is 12-1 with a 2-0 win over Columbus back on March 26.

"We're excited about it," Johnson said. "They guys expect to win (the tournament). It's a tall task. It's a really good conference. Lincoln East, everybody knows about, and then there's Kearney, Fremont, Lincoln Southeast is having a really good season, Southwest, but they're excited."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.