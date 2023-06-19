The OneUnited Federal Credit Union Columbus Junior Blues entered play on Sunday on a high after winning their previous two games which snapped a six-game losing streak.

That feeling was short lived. On Sunday, the Columbus Junior Blues fell back into the losing column after falling 12-6 and 11-4 at Lincoln Christian.

The first game lasted six innings with each team scoring one run in the first inning. Charlie Larson recorded the first RBI for Columbus on a single after Jack Holys reached base on a walk.

The two teams would each go scoreless in the second and Columbus took a 4-1 lead after the top of the third inning.

In the third, Holys scored on a sacrifice fly from Larson, Bryson Reeder and Carter Renteria also scored on a ground out and single from Cade Wurdeman.

Lincoln Christian would add one run to their total in the bottom of the inning to cut Columbus' lead to 4-2 heading into the fourth.

In the fourth, Columbus scored one run with Holys scoring on an error. Columbus' lead was 5-2 heading into the bottom of the inning but Lincoln Christian answered with four runs to take a 6-5 lead.

Lincoln Christian's run was not over -- they would go on to score six more runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 12-5 lead.

Columbus scored its final run of the game in the top of the sixth on a single from Rentaria which brought in Reeder.

The Junior Blues finished with nine hits in the game including three from Wurdeman and two from Reeder. Larson finished with a team-high two RBIs in the loss.

Connor Williams recorded the start and the loss for Columbus on the mound after pitching 3 and 2/3 innings and allowing six runs on six hits and three walks. Williams would also finish with three strikeouts.

In game two, both teams were able to get on the scoreboard early with each team scoring one run in the first. Columbus' run came on a Holys ground out which brought in Larson after a double earlier in the inning.

Columbus would then score two runs in the second to take a 3-1 lead thanks to Brett Belzer scoring on an error and Stewie Kudron scoring on a double from Larson.

Lincoln Christian would make it 3-2 in the third and neither team scored in the fourth.

In the fifth, Columbus scored one run on a Wurdeman reaching base and later scored on a bases-loaded hit by a pitch to take a 4-2 lead.

Lincoln Christian would finish strong and score nine runs in the bottom of the inning to take the 11-4 lead and held Columbus scoreless in the sixth to earn the sweep.

The Junior Blues finished with 11 hits in the second game. Renteria led the team with three hits, both Larson and Nelson each added two hits. Larson also led the team with two RBIs.

Wurdeman pitched the first 4 and 1/3 innings earning the loss for Columbus after allowing eight hits, one walk and seven runs while striking out one Lincoln Christian batter.

The two losses push Columbus to 3-8 on the season with their next time on the field set for Friday against Gretna at home in a doubleheader.