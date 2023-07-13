Following a 2-0 loss on Saturday to close out the Cornerstone Insurance Group Columbus Seniors regular season the team now turns its attention to postseason play.

Columbus finished the regular season with a 14-10 overall record and a 3-2 record in Class A Area 6 play which earned them the top seed in the area tournament. Postseason play for Columbus starts on Friday in Fremont with an opportunity to return to the state tournament.

"We played the usual very tough Class A schedule and ended with the area No. 1 seed," Columbus coach Cody Schilling said. "That was something we earned and I think the kids have progressively gotten better over the course of the year, we just need to finish the deal now."

A large part of Columbus' success over the summer has been their top three pitchers Ryan Eickhoff, Juri Rivera and Brennan Jelinek.

The three combined for 96 and 1/3 innings of the team's 148 and 1/3. Eickhoff has the most with 41 and 1/3 innings pitched where he's struck out 45 batters and has an ERA of 1.86. Jelinek has pitched 32 innings with an ERA of 3.06 with 10 strikeouts and Rivera has 23 innings on the mound along with 33 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.22.

"I'm confident in our top three, Brennan (Jelinek) had some tough luck early in the year," Schilling said. "Jelinek and Eickhoff both realize they're not strikeout guys, they're just gonna make them hit the ball into the ground and our defense takes over. Juri (Rivera) is more of a strikeout guy and sometimes he's unhittable and he's a guy we count on. The pitching and defense keep us in every game."

At the plate, Columbus has struggled at times this season as the team has a batting average of .282 overall. The top hitters for Columbus so far have been Rivera with 25 hits and a .357 average, Connor Rausch who also has 25 hits has a .347 average and Wyatt Swanson with 22 hits and a .338 average.

"We're capable, I think it's just a lot of times when you're playing a program that's pretty solid, the chances are you're going to see other team's top one or two guys," Schilling said. "It gets difficult at times and we need to figure out a way to fight our way through it and beat those kinds of pitchers."

Rausch and Swanson also lead the team in RBIs with 18 and 15, respectively.

"It's been alright but it's not just me, it's everybody. I try to get everybody to do the same and do the best we can," Rausch said.

The two have high hopes in the area tournament but also know the importance of their offense and getting other bats involved.

"I think it all starts with pitching and defense, we know we're going to pitch well and defend well," Swanson said. "We just need to put a couple of hits together a score some runs and we'll breeze right through this."

With the area tournament starting Friday, Columbus will seek a top-two finish to continue its season into state competition. Columbus opens postseason play against Norfolk.

The two teams have faced off twice this season with Columbus winning 9-1 on May 31 at Norfolk and Norfolk winning 3-2 on June 29 at Columbus.

"We split the regular season, they're kind of an up-and-down team too," Schilling said. "They've got some good pitching and we saw some good throwers that day they came here and beat us. It's just a matter of us putting together some timely hits. It'll be a good game, we just need to make sure we're controlling the things we can control and taking care of business when we got the opportunities."

The Columbus Seniors made it to state last year where they finished 2-2 and were one of the final six teams. Because of that run, Columbus has some experience heading into the Area 6 Tournament.

"I think that helps us a lot, there's some guys that have been there and seen it," Schilling said. "I think they just know it's three wins and we're going to go somewhere. I think they enjoyed it last year and are anxious to get going and want to do it again, I'm really looking forward to this weekend hopefully things go the way we want."