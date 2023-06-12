Entering the weekend the Cornerstone Insurance Group Columbus Seniors were riding high on a four-game win streak.

On Saturday, the Columbus Senior traveled to Fremont and fell in a close 3-2 game. Columbus looked poised to earn the win early after leading 1-0 after the first inning after a double from Wyatt Swanson that brought in Juri Rivera.

Columbus would double their lead to 2-0 in the second on a line drive from Matthew Kinnison that brought in Will Wickham.

Neither team was able to put a run on the board and Fremont added their first run of the weekend in the bottom of the fourth to cut the lead to 2-1 heading into the fifth.

The tide would turn in the fifth with Columbus being held scoreless in the top of the inning and Fremont batting in two runners to take a 3-2 lead.

Both defenses would remain strong for the remainder of the sixth and seventh innings allowing Fremont to hold onto the 3-2 lead and earn the home win.

In the loss, Columbus finished with six hits as a team with Quenton Gustafson, Ryan Eickhoff, Kinnison and Keiton Watchhorn each adding a hit to Swanson and Wickham’s RBI hits.

The Columbus batters would also reach base on four walks while also getting sat down on strikes five times.

Brennan Jelinek pitched a complete game on the mound for Columbus allowing three runs on six hits and three walks. He would also strike out five Fremont batters in the defeat.

The 3-2 loss pushes the Columbus Seniors to 7-4 on the season with their next time on the field set for Tuesday against visiting North Platte for a doubleheader.

OneUnited Federal Credit Union Columbus Junior Blues

The Junior Blues also competed at Fremont Saturday with Columbus dropping their sixth game in a row.

Columbus lost 6-2 against Fremont with Fremont taking an early lead.

Fremont led 2-0 after the first inning but the Junior Blues were able to fight back and tie the game after scoring one run in the second inning and adding one more in the third.

The tie was short-lived as Fremont was able to take the lead again in the bottom of the third and add three more runs in the fourth to lead 6-2 heading into the fifth.

Fremont’s defense was able to hold the Junior Blues scoreless for the final four innings to seal the 6-2 win at home.

For the Junior Blues Cash Peterson and Carter Renteria, each recorded one RBI each. Overall, the team finished with five hits including three from Charlie Larson. The Junior Blues would also reach base twice on walks.

The Junior Blues used three pitchers in the loss with Cade Wurdeman getting the start. Wurdeman pitched 2 and 1/3 innings where he allowed three runs on five hits, he would also strike out two Fremont batters. Abe Christensen pitched two innings also allowing three runs on three hits and two walks while also striking out two batters.

The final pitcher for the Junior Blues was Jack Holys. Holys pitched 1 and 2/3 innings and allowed two walks, no runs and no hits.

The Columbus Juniors are set to be back in action on Wednesday at North Platte for a doubleheader.