FREMONT - The Cornerstone Insurance Group Columbus Seniors were able to punch their ticket to state and the area title game thanks to some late-game heroics from Connor Rausch.

With the game tied at 4-4 against Lincoln North Star in the top of the sixth Rausch hit a two-run double to give Columbus the 6-4 lead on Tuesday.

"I've faced that pitcher a couple of times that day and I knew he wasn't going to blow anything by me," Rausch said. "I could see the spin on the curveball, I was waiting for him to throw one over the plate so I could take a good swing on it."

Rausch's day was not done there, however, he would be asked to take over pitching duties in the top of the seventh. Rausch would sit down all three batters he faced to earn the save.

"The save means everything," Rausch said. "Once you have the lead it makes it so much easier to get those three outs."

Regardless of the outcome of the Class A Area 6 Championship game, the Columbus Seniors are heading to the state tournament.

Columbus earned that right with a 6-4 win over North Star at Schilke Fields. The win clinched Columbus' second straight trip to the state tournament.

"I really think the Columbus baseball program is growing by leaps and bounds," Columbus coach Cody Schilling said. "The kids know how to play the game, they're ready to play the game and as a coach, it makes it a lot easier."

Leading up to the final two innings, Columbus and North Star battled throughout with the two teams going scoreless for the first two innings.

Columbus broke into the scoring column in the third inning on an error that brought Keiton Watchorn home. Wyatt Swanson would drive in Bentley Willison during the next at-bat to give Columbus a 2-0 lead heading into the fourth inning.

Both teams would go scoreless in again in the fourth but North Star would bounce back with a big fifth inning.

In the fifth, North Star was finally able to crack Columbus starting pitcher Alex Griffith with a two-run single which was followed by a two-run home run to take a 4-2 lead.

"I told the team 'a two-run lead shouldn't scare you' and it didn't," Schilling said. "We were able to put runs on the board and took the lead back."

The Columbus offense would answer with a single run in the bottom of the fifth on another RBI from Swanson brought Gustafson.

Griffith would remain in the game for Columbus in the sixth and made quick work of the North Star offense by sitting down the three batters in order to close out his day on the mound. He finished with six innings pitched where he struck out two batters and allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks.

"He had a nice 1-2-3 inning in the sixth which got us back in the dugout to hit," Schilling said. "I thought Alex (Griffith) was tremendous. He hasn't had the best year and luck but he went above and beyond and he did a great job."

With Columbus trailing by one at the start of the sixth, an RBI single from Quenton Gustafson would knot the game up at 4-4. The RBI from Gustafson set up Rausch's go-ahead double in the next at-bat.

"I knew Connor (Rausch) was due, he had a really good at-bat in the first which ended in a hard line drive out," Schilling said. "He got the pitch he needed at the right time. That's what you expect from players like him, he's probably the guy we want there in that at-bat and he did a great job."

Overall, Columbus finished with seven hits as a team. Rausch and Swanson led the team with two RBIs each.

"I think the swings got better once we got going and they got a little bit of confidence," Schilling said. "Hitting is contagious, when somebody gets a hit people are able to feed off of it and that's what happened."

The win cemented Columbus' spot at state for a second straight year but the opportunity to win an area title remains a goal. Columbus will face the winner of North Star and Lincoln Northeast on Wednesday, July 19 at 7 p.m. in Fremont.

"It's all well and good that we're going to a state tournament but while we're here why don't we bring the trophy home too," Schilling said. "This was an important game but that title game is equally important and we need to get after it, I'm ready to win a ballgame."