The Cornerstone Insurance Group Columbus Seniors set sail to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, this past weekend for the Sioux Falls Tournament which was set to last four days.

The Columbus Seniors closed out tournament play with a 3-1 record over the first three days and fell three runs shy of qualifying for day four.

Columbus opened play on Friday with a 10-5 win over Post 8 Legion.

In the win, Columbus trailed early after Post 8 scored two runs in the top of the first but the Columbus Seniors were able to strike back with seven runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 7-2 lead.

The first three Columbus batters were all walked and Columbus was able to score three runs on two hit by pitches and a walk. Will Wickham recorded the first hit for Columbus which also brought in a run.

Columbus would score their next run on a hit by pitch, followed by a fielder's choice that brought in Ryan Eickhoff to score. Columbus' final run of the inning came off another fielder's choice.

Columbus would add two more runs in the second on an RBI from Wickham and a ground out from Matthew Kinnison that brought in one runner.

Both teams would go scoreless in the third through fifth.

Post 8 would add three runs in the sixth to cut the lead to 9-5. Columbus would then score one last run in the bottom of the inning on an RBI sacrifice fly from Keiton Watchorn.

Columbus would finish with eight hits including two from both Wickham and Eickhoff. Wickham also led with two RBIs along with Kinnison.

Brennan Jelinek pitched all seven innings for Columbus earning the win after allowing five runs on nine hits and one walk.

Columbus played two games on Saturday including a 5-4 loss to Brandon Valley Post 131 and a 7-2 win over Omaha North.

In the 5-4 loss, Columbus scored one run in the top of the first and led 1-0 into the bottom of the fifth.

Post 131 scored one run in the fifth and three runs in the sixth to lead 4-1. Columbus then scored three runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 4-4 heading into the final half-inning.

Post 131 later scored a walk-off run in the bottom of the seventh to earn a 5-4 win.

In the second game on Saturday, Columbus scored one run in the first leading 1-0 until the bottom of the third. Omaha North would tie the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the inning.

The next run would come in the fifth inning with Columbus scoring four runs to take a 5-1 lead. The lead would quickly be cut with Omaha North scoring one run in the bottom of the inning.

Columbus then closed the game by scoring two final runs in the top of the seventh and holding Omaha North scoreless in the bottom of the inning to secure the win.

Against Omaha North, Columbus finished with 15 hits as a team including two hits from Juri Rivera, Collin Rausch, Bentley Willison, Wickham, Swanson and Eickhoff. Rausch and Eickhoff each led with two RBIs.

Rausch also finished with the win and save after pitching three innings and striking out three batters and allowing one run on two hits. Abe Christensen started the game and pitched the first four innings and struck out six batters and only allowed one run on four hits and two walks.

In Columbus' final game, the Seniors faced St. Peter (Minnesota), on Sunday.

Columbus beat St. Peter 6-0 after starting strong and scoring three runs in the bottom of the first.

The Columbus Seniors scored one more run in the third and added two more in the fourth to take the 6-0 lead. Columbus was able to hold St. Peter scoreless through the final three innings to hold onto the shutout victory.

Columbus finished with nine hits in the win with Wickham and Kinnison each leading the team with two.

Rivera started and earned the win for Columbus on the mound after pitching six innings. In the six-inning outing, Rivera only walked three batters and struck out 11. Alex Griffith pitched in the seventh inning and finished with no hits allowed to keep Columbus' no-hitter intact.

The 3-1 record in the tournament improved Columbus to 10-7 overall with their next game set for Thursday against Lincoln Southeast at home.