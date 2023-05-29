Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

After a pair of blowout losses to start the season, the Cornerstone Insurance Group Columbus Seniors showed its offensive might outscoring its opponents 26-8 in the final three games of the Cornerstone Classic to improve to 3-2.

Columbus capped a four-game, three-day weekend tournament at Pawnee Park with a 9-6 victory over York.

The Seniors jumped out to a 6-1 lead only for York to pull even in the fifth inning. In the home half, a pair of wild pitches and an RBI sac fly from Seth Brandl secured the victory as the game was called after five innings.

"I think we were a little lax in the middle of the game when we took the big lead. We made some mistakes, didn't throw strikes and it kind of rolled up on us," Columbus head coach Cody Schilling said. "It turned out we had to come back to win the game when we easily had it hand. We didn't finish the tournament the way we wanted to, we didn't win it, but the kids played hard all weekend and I credit them for that."

Cornerstone drove in seven runs on nine hits and seven walks. Grant Zoucha and Ryan Eickhoff recorded one hit and two RBIs each. Keiton Watchorn hit 2-for-3 with two runs scored in the No. 8 spot in the lineup. Juri Rivera posted a two-hit game with one RBI and one run scored.

After York plated a run in the top of the first, Columbus tied it on a Zoucha RBI single. In the second inning, the Seniors batted around.

Watchorn and Brandl opened with singles with Quenton Gustafson sacrificing them over to second and third on a bunt. Rivera lined an RBI single to put Columbus into the lead.

Swanson walked in a run and Zoucha hit an RBI sac fly to grow the lead to three runs. Eickhoff lined a two-run double into left field to make it 6-1 after two innings.

"Being selective on the pitches I swing at, especially in hitter counts like 3-1 and 2-0," Eickhoff said. "Just looking for the pitch I want to put a good swing on it."

York scored four runs in the fourth on a bases-loaded walk, hit by pitch, RBI sac fly and error. They tied the game in the fifth on a bases-loaded hit by pitch.

After a pair of York errors, Columbus took the lead on a wild pitch scoring Eickhoff. Brandl hit an RBI sac fly to make it 8-6. Gustafson walked, advanced to third on a Rivera double and scored on a wild pitch for the final play of the game.

"We started off well," Eickhoff said. "Didn't push the gas pedal on them and came alive late to secure the win."

Eickhoff is back for another season with the Columbus Seniors this season after playing a pivotal role on the infield and on the mound in last year's run to the state tournament.

With the depth in the middle infield, Eickhoff played his second game at first base on Sunday. He dropped a couple of double play throws as he continues to get acclimated with the position.

"I haven't played first in like six years, so it's definitely an adjustment but the more I go there it'll get better," Eickhoff said.

The Cornerstone defense had an up-and-down day on Sunday. Rivera made a sliding catch in center field while they turned two double plays on the infield.

They also had opportunities to get out of innings earlier with a couple of fielder's choices and errors.

"We turned almost three double plays. I have Ryan Eickhoff playing first base. First time he's done it since he was probably 12, so it's probably going to take him a few games and getting some practice of picking balls and seeing balls. He's a player that can do it," Schilling said. "These guys have to understand to be ready when you're name is called. You might be playing a position maybe you're not used to, but figure it out and we'll help you along the way. I like the attitude. Everybody's willing to pitch in and do something."

Abe Christensen started the game on the mound. He pitched four innings allowing five runs, two earned, on one hit and five walks. Will Wickham earned the win after pitching the fifth with one run allowed on three walks.

Christensen hit four batters and Wickham hit one as York scored six runs on just one hit, an RBI single in the first.

In Friday's tournament opener, Cornerstone lost 12-5 to Albion as Alex Griffith left the game in the first inning with an injury. That thrust Gustafson and Collin Rausch into the game as they combined to allow 10 runs on nine hits and nine walks in 4 and 1/3 innings.

Christensen, Wickham, Gustafson and Collin are all pitching at the Seniors' level for the first time this season. Schilling said while they were striking out guys at the Juniors level, he said the adjustment is to try to pitch to soft contact.

"Work the ball around in the zone, but not hit batters or walk guys. Walks are going to kill you. Two-out walks are going to kill you," Schilling said. "Nobody out walks are going to kill you because eventually, they're going to come around. It's just something we need to work on with the staff."

On Saturday, Columbus leaned on Eickhoff and Rivera on the mound to get in the win column for the first time this summer.

In a 10-2 win over Geneva, Eickhoff hurled four innings allowing two runs on four hits and seven strikeouts.

"It was the first time throwing a game in forever, so kind of just getting back in the swing of things and hoping to just throw strikes and be effective," Eickhoff said.

Rivera, Connor, and Swanson posted three hits combining for four runs scored and seven RBIs as Cornerstone scored nine runs in the final three innings of play.

Swanson reclaimed the lead for Columbus on a two-run single in the third. After two walks, Rivera doubled home Collin and Watchorn to make it 5-2. Connor singled home Rivera to make it 6-2.

Watchorn and Connor singled home one run each and Rivera popped a sac fly to right to score Collin in the fifth. A Geneva error scored Gustafson for the game-ending run.

In Saturday's nightcap, Rivera punched out 10 Central City hitters in five innings with just one hit allowed.

Cornerstone scored two in the first on a wild pitch and an error. The Seniors grew the lead on a solo home run from Connor and a Wickham two-run single to make it 5-0 after three.

A wild pitch in the fourth and an RBI double from Zoucha plated the final two runs of the game.

"I'm starting to see some of the younger kids really start to figure it out and get better swings, get more confident in what they're doing and what we're trying to get done," Schilling said. "They just need to understand the other team puts uniforms on the same we do and they're nothing special. I really like the makeup of the club. They're really starting to come around and we're going to do some good things by the time we're done I'm hoping."

After playing the first five games at home, Cornerstone embarks on a three-road trip beginning Tuesday at Kearney.