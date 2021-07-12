Cornerstone 2-1 at Kansas tournament

Late runs for and against told the story for the Columbus Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors in four games of a tournament over the weekend in Kansas.
Cornerstone won all three of its pool play games then lost in the quarterfinals on Saturday. The Seniors took the opener 6-3 over Westerman (Kansas) behind four late runs in the final two innings, won 9-6 over the Wichita 316 Sluggers thanks to a six-run fifth, won Saturday 8-5 over Big Fred's with a three-run 10th when the game went into extra innings then suffered a 2-1 loss later on Saturday when the game reached the fifth scoreless and Salina scored twice.
The tournament was played with an hour and 45-minute time limit. Columbus felt like it had more in it and was on the brink of a comeback Saturday against Salina when the alarm for the time limit sounded.
Regardless, the win over Westerman gave Cornerstone a victory over the eventual tournament champions, and coach Cody Schilling was pleased with the team's performance in all areas.
Conner Rausch picked up two pitching wins in relief, Evan Bock and Brent Beard each drove in a combined four runs in the four games and Tanner Kobza was 4 for 10 with five RBIs.
"The guys were kind of frustrated (because of the time limit) but I had to make them understand that those were the rules, we have to live by them, it is what it is but it didn't sour what we accomplished," Schilling said. "I thought we had a super weekend. The kids pitched well, played great defense, we got some clutch hitting when we needed it and we ended up beating the eventual champion."
Salina 2, Cornerstone 1: Brent Beard gave Cornerstone all it could ask for on the mound in a complete-game five-inning effort in which he allowed just five hits and two earned runs. Because he didn't have the benefit of any run support until the final inning it wasn't quite good enough.
Beard pitched out of a one-out, runners at the corners jam in the second, the same scenario in the third then stranded the bases loaded with two down in the fourth.
A leadoff single then an attempted sac bunt that turned into a fielder's choice and failure to get an out set Salina up in the fifth. A ground out then two singles gave Salina all it would need.
Conner Rausch led off the bottom half with a single then was replaced by courtesy runner Ryan Eickhoff. A groundout, walk and another ground out brought Eickhoff in to cut the deficit in half. Caleb Van Dyke was standing at third with the tying run but was left 90 feet away following a strikeout.
Cornerstone's only other threat came in the fourth when two walks with one down were left on base after a ground out to second and a strikeout.
Cornerstone 8, Big Fred's 5: Cornerstone looked like it had the game won twice but the third time was the charm in the 10th on an RBI single by Eickhoff and a two-run single by Tanner Kobza.
Columbus tied it 2-2 in the fifth on singles by Beard and Trey Kobza. Big Fred's scored a run on a walk and a balk in the first and a double and single in the third.
It remained 2-2 after seven and sent the two teams to extras where it was decided on the international tiebreaker rule, placing the last out at second to start the inning. Columbus converted that into two runs in the eighth on singles by Trey Kobza and Eickhoff but saw its offense answered by a hit batter, passed ball and two-RBI single up the middle.
Cornerstone went ahead again in the ninth on a grounder then a sac fly but Big Fred's answered behind a two-out error and an RBI grounder to left field. Rausch pitched around a one-out error in the bottom half and stranded two runners on a grounder and a fly out to right for the win.
Jurisky Rivera tossed the first seven innings with six hits, two earned runs, two walks and six strikeouts. Rivera only had two 1-2-3 innings but also stranded six runners.
"Conner was really good this weekend. If we had made it to Sunday, he would have started or had a significant role that day also," Schilling said. "Yuri wasn't as sharp as the last time he pitched, but he was pretty good."
Cornerstone 9, Wichita 316 Sluggers 6: Cornerstone scored three in the third, erasing a 2-0 deficit but then gave up four in the bottom half and faced a 6-3 hole as the game entered the late innings.
Down to its final six outs, Columbus needed just three hits in the sixth to score six times. Wichita committed an error, failed to record an out on two fielder's choices and allowed two passed balls.
Beard reached on an error and scored on one of those fielder's choices. Kaden Young singled and scored on Caleb Van Dyke's RBI single. Kobza reached on a fielder's choice then scored on another. Rivera walked and scored on Evan Bock's two-RBI double. Tanner Kobza got aboard on the second fielder's choice and scored on the double. Bock came home from second on two passed balls.
Rausch picked up the pitching win on the final two innings of work, two hits, a walk and a strikeout. After he was staked to a lead, Rausch allowed a two-out single then ended the game on a swinging strikeout.
Cornerstone 6, Westerman 3: The lead changed hands three times between the third and fourth innings when each team answered the other with a crooked number.
Westerman led 1-0 after the second following a leadoff double then a one-out single. Columbus scored two in the bottom of the third when Young doubled in Beard then scored later on back-to-back ground balls.
A hit batter and a single scored on a two-out single by Westerman in the top of the fourth. Columbus answered with two in the home half on RBI ground outs from Beard and Young with the bases full. Evan Bock doubled in two in the fifth for the final runs of the game.
Ryan Eickhoff went the distance on the mound with six hits, three earned runs, a walk and six strikeouts.
"Ryan Eickhoff was just really good on Thursday night," Schilling said. "He was just tough. From a pitching standpoint, I was pleased with everything I saw."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.