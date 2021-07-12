Cornerstone 3-1 at Kansas tournament

Late runs for and against told the story for the Columbus Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors in four games of a tournament over the weekend in Kansas.

Cornerstone won all three of its pool play games then lost in the quarterfinals on Saturday. The Seniors took the opener 6-3 over Westerman (Kansas) behind four late runs in the final two innings, won 9-6 over the Wichita 316 Sluggers thanks to a six-run fifth, won Saturday 8-5 over Big Fred's with a three-run 10th when the game went into extra innings then suffered a 2-1 loss later on Saturday when the game reached the fifth scoreless and Salina scored twice.

The tournament was played with an hour and 45-minute time limit. Columbus felt like it had more in it and was on the brink of a comeback Saturday against Salina when the alarm for the time limit sounded.

Regardless, the win over Westerman gave Cornerstone a victory over the eventual tournament champions, and coach Cody Schilling was pleased with the team's performance in all areas.

Conner Rausch picked up two pitching wins in relief, Evan Bock and Brent Beard each drove in a combined four runs in the four games and Tanner Kobza was 4 for 10 with five RBIs.