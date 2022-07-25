Cornerstone avoids elimination, advances to state semifinals

LINCOLN - The Cornerstone Insurance Group Columbus Seniors staved off elimination for the second straight game Monday, defeating Hastings 6-3 at Den Hartog Field in Lincoln and advancing to Tuesday's semifinal.

Cornerstone jumped out to a 4-0 lead, but ran into trouble in the fourth innings. Hastings scored three and loaded the bases with two outs. Preston Hastreiter's 3-2 payoff pitch was foul tipped for the strikeout to escape with the lead intact.

Columbus plated two insurance runs in the seventh to extend the lead to 7-3. Shortstop Cody Zrust, who recorded a handful of fielding assists, made a dazzling diving play with a runner on first. He flipped the ball to second baseman Ryan Eickhoff, who fired the throw to first baseman Nick Zoucha, to complete a game-ending 6-4-3 double play.

"It feels amazing (to advance). We fought hard. This is a team that we've been close with all year," Zrust said. "We came out thinking this could be our last game and left it all out there so I'm proud of our whole team for doing what they did."

Cornerstone head coach Cody Schilling said he wasn't surprised with Zrust's game-ending diving play as he's seen him do that all summer.

"He's (Zrust) amazing. He's made some plays even in this tournament besides the ones he made today ... I expect him to make those plays and he does. Ryan (Eickhoff) turning two in the middle and making some plays," Schilling said. "All around defense, I think we only got three our four errors. I'm pleased with that part of the game and the hitting is starting to come around a bit and our pitching has been good. I like our chances against anybody."

The middle infield tandem spearheaded the Columbus offense. Zrust, who moved into the lead off spot Sunday, hit 2 for 4 with a triple and two runs scored. Eickhoff batted second and led the team with three hits. He drove in two runs and crossed home twice. Bentley Willison, Kael Forney and Trevor Schumacher each recorded one RBI.

After a tough offensive performance in Saturday's state tournament opener, Schilling shuffled the lineup on Sunday and the results have been strong. Columbus recorded nine hits for the second straight game after 12 hits in the previous three games. Zrust said he credited Schilling for the offense's resurgence.

"Schilling's been amazing these past couple days," Zrust said. "We flipped the lineup around a little bit and we're just trying to get as much production we can. Lay down bunts, do whatever we can to move the runners."

Outside of the fourth inning jam, Cornerstone starting pitcher Preston Hastreiter held the Hastings offense in check. Hastings scored three runs on four hits in the fourth. It had four hits combined in the other six innings as Hastreiter threw a 98-pitch complete game.

"Preston (Hastreiter) is an interesting kid. He marches to his own drumbeat so once in a while, he has a tendency to lose focus, but once he gets it back he was spot on," Schilling said. "After that inning, he was back on where he needed it to be."

Cornerstone scored first for the fifth straight game this postseason as Columbus sent eight to the plate in the first inning. Juri Rivers hit an RBI sac fly to score Zrust. Schumacher drove a bases-loaded walk later in the frame to make it 2-0.

Following a triple to center by Zrust, Eickhoff brought him home on a ground out to the shortstop to increase the lead to 3-0. In the fourth, Eickhoff once again drove in Zrust, this time on a single to center to increase the lead to 4-0.

Hastings did all their damage with two outs in the fourth. After back-to-back ground outs, Hastings had its next five hitters reach safely on a double, three straight singles, a walk and an error. Hastreiter struck out Hastings shortstop Nick Conant, battling back from a 2-0 count to end the inning.

In the seventh, Eickhoff and Rivera singled and Wyatt Swanson walked to load the bases with nobody out. A fielding error on a grounder thrown to home scored Eickhoff to make it 5-3. Kael Forney tacked on an additional run on a RBI sac fly to right, scoring Rivera.

Cornerstone will play in the Nebraska American Legion Class A National Division Playoff semifinals at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Lincoln. It'll face the loser of Millard West-Creighton Prep for a spot in the state championship final.

"I think we're going to come out and show everybody what we're made of and do the same thing we did today and leave it all out there," Zrust said.

Cornerstone 4, Millard North 2 (Saturday): The lineup shuffling led to Cornerstone getting hits from seven starters in a 4-2 win.

Bentley Willison hit 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run. Schumacher also hit 2 for 3 driving in one run. Zrust and Eickhoff each recorded one hit and one run scored. Forney singled and scored and Grant Anderson recorded a hit in the No. 9 hole.

Rivera pitched one of his best outings of the season, tossing 6 and 1/3 innings allowing two runs on six hits with four walks and five strikeouts. Sawyer Kimberling recorded the save getting the final two outs.

Swanson hit an RBI sac fly in the first to put Cornerstone up 1-0. The Seniors doubled the lead in the third on a Willison RBI ground out, scoring Eickhoff. In the sixth, Schumacher and Zrust drove in two big insurance runs on RBI singles to give Columbus a 4-0 lead into the seventh.

Millard North plated two runs in seventh on an RBI single off Kimberling and a passed ball. With the tying run at the plate, Kimberling recorded a strike out and induced a fly ball to seal the victory.

Lincoln Northeast 5, Cornerstone 2 (Saturday): In the state tournament opener, Columbus struck first on a Rivera RBI single. Following a one hour lightning delay, Lincoln Northeast scored four runs in the fifth to win 5-2.

Eickhoff started the game and threw four scoreless innings. He allowed just four hits, one walk and struck out three hitters. Schilling said he took Eickhoff out of the game at 58 pitches to save him for later in the tournament with the threat of the game being stopped again because of lightning.

Alex Griffith came into the game and pitched 1/3 inning allowing four runs on two hits and one walk. Schumacher finished the game throwing 2 and 2/3 innings. He allowed one run on one hit, walked three and punched out five.

Zrust and Rivera combined for four of Cornerstone's five hits in the game and Rivera drove in both runs. In the sixth, Rivera singled home Zrust on a ground ball through the right side.